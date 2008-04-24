Anyone else any real world feedback on this?

Or the Somnowell device?

I suspect I'd have to go private for the uvula op, and the Somonwell isn't cheap. I've tried just about everything else (trying concerted effort to lose weight again now).

Both would probably work out cheaper than a building an extension for a spare room or a divorce, both of which are hovering a bit to close to happening for comfort.



I've had the operation. I had my tonsils removed while they were there, too.I wouldn't recommend it, although that's just my experience. Other experiences may differ. They used a laser to scar the soft pallet and the did something with the uvula as well. It was very painful afterwards. I couldn't eat for quite a while and lost a stone and a half in weight. I actually went on an interview day for a counselling post the week afterwards. They put on a great spread of food, but I couldn't eat any of it because of the pain.I still snore...From what I gather, there are different reasons why people snore. It might not actually be the soft pallet vibrating. With hindsight, I'd not have the operation until I knew it actually was the soft pallet that was causing the problem. I suppose the GP would need to arrange for some investigation to confirm that or identify a different cause. I got my op done on the NHS via my doctor. That was back in around 2005 or so. I'm not sure if the NHS would fund it these days.Anyway, I'd definitely recommend finding out the exact problem before allowing anyone in your mouth with a laser.