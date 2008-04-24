« previous next »
Anyone had one of those snoring operations when operate on your throat?

Consigliere

Anyone had one of those snoring operations when operate on your throat?
April 24, 2008, 07:55:00 pm
Anyone had one of those snoring operations where they operate on the back of your mouth / throat?

ie. where they chop away your tonsils and the floppy bits at the back of your mouth which is supposedly what causes the snoring vibration sound?

Apparently, its the most painful operation know to man  :P

Anyone had it done and was it successful?
fudge

Re: Anyone had one of those snoring operations when operate on your throat?
Reply #1 on: April 24, 2008, 07:58:56 pm
ooh i was interested till you said pain
Degs

Re: Anyone had one of those snoring operations when operate on your throat?
Reply #2 on: April 24, 2008, 08:06:08 pm
Never again
Wilbur

Re: Anyone had one of those snoring operations when operate on your throat?
Reply #3 on: April 24, 2008, 10:40:06 pm
LOL at Vader.

My father-in-law had his uvula removed in the sort of operation you are alluding to.  My four-year-old daugher likes to look down his throat and shout, "No Uvula!"

However, my mother-in-law says he still snores like a bag of hacksaws.
PaulF

Re: Anyone had one of those snoring operations when operate on your throat?
Reply #4 on: Today at 06:07:56 pm
Anyone else any real world feedback on this?
Or the Somnowell device?
I suspect I'd have to go private for the uvula op, and the Somonwell isn't cheap. I've tried just about everything else (trying concerted effort to lose weight again now).
Both would probably work out cheaper than a building an extension for a spare room or a divorce, both of which are hovering a bit to close to happening for comfort.
Son of Spion

Re: Anyone had one of those snoring operations when operate on your throat?
Reply #5 on: Today at 06:38:23 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 06:07:56 pm
Anyone else any real world feedback on this?
Or the Somnowell device?
I suspect I'd have to go private for the uvula op, and the Somonwell isn't cheap. I've tried just about everything else (trying concerted effort to lose weight again now).
Both would probably work out cheaper than a building an extension for a spare room or a divorce, both of which are hovering a bit to close to happening for comfort.
I've had the operation. I had my tonsils removed while they were there, too.

I wouldn't recommend it, although that's just my experience. Other experiences may differ. They used a laser to scar the soft pallet and the did something with the uvula as well. It was very painful afterwards. I couldn't eat for quite a while and lost a stone and a half in weight. I actually went on an interview day for a counselling post the week afterwards. They put on a great spread of food, but I couldn't eat any of it because of the pain.  :-\

I still snore...

From what I gather, there are different reasons why people snore. It might not actually be the soft pallet vibrating. With hindsight, I'd not have the operation until I knew it actually was the soft pallet that was causing the problem. I suppose the GP would need to arrange for some investigation to confirm that or identify a different cause. I got my op done on the NHS via my doctor. That was back in around 2005 or so. I'm not sure if the NHS would fund it these days.

Anyway, I'd definitely recommend finding out the exact problem before allowing anyone in your mouth with a laser.
bradders1011

Re: Anyone had one of those snoring operations when operate on your throat?
Reply #6 on: Today at 10:55:51 pm
If they work I'll put my mortgage on hold for a few months to get it for my mate with whom I share a twin room when we do trips away. Forgot about it cos it's been a few years so had to buy earplugs one the second day last week after night 1 of no sleep. 60 decibels according to my phone, sounded like a heavy oak table being dragged across a tiled floor.

(If you're lurking here rather than on Down At The Mac, I'm sorry Dan)
