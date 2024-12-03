« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 183 184 185 186 187 [188]   Go Down

Author Topic: Which inactive poster...  (Read 674400 times)

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,761
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7480 on: December 3, 2024, 03:31:47 pm »
Quote from: djphal on December  2, 2024, 11:08:21 pm
Ive played along with a few of those, I remember keeping one on for a good 10 minutes about an accident id had.. It was going well until I informed the nice lady that it wasnt a car that hit me... It was a train.

Phone went dead

I havent got the patience to string them along for more than three minutes as my responses get more and more outlandish.

I occasionally resort to banging a pan with a ladle next to the phone.
Logged

Offline Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,602
  • Scrubbers
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7481 on: December 3, 2024, 03:33:24 pm »
Quote from: djphal on December  2, 2024, 11:08:21 pm
Ive played along with a few of those, I remember keeping one on for a good 10 minutes about an accident id had.. It was going well until I informed the nice lady that it wasnt a car that hit me... It was a train.

Phone went dead

I do that, then i twist it and say "Look the kid lived, i think, well he was on life support but i've not checked up in a couple of months"
Logged

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,686
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7482 on: December 3, 2024, 06:53:40 pm »
Quote from: djphal on December  2, 2024, 11:08:21 pm
Ive played along with a few of those, I remember keeping one on for a good 10 minutes about an accident id had.. It was going well until I informed the nice lady that it wasnt a car that hit me... It was a train.

Phone went dead
hahaha. Never change mate
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,686
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7483 on: December 3, 2024, 06:54:06 pm »
Quote from: Hark the Howard Angels Sing on December  3, 2024, 03:31:47 pm
I havent got the patience to string them along for more than three minutes as my responses get more and more outlandish.

I occasionally resort to banging a pan with a ladle next to the phone.
Quote from: Ziltoid on December  3, 2024, 03:33:24 pm
I do that, then i twist it and say "Look the kid lived, i think, well he was on life support but i've not checked up in a couple of months"
hahahaha
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,645
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7484 on: December 3, 2024, 06:54:16 pm »
What happened to Chakan?
Logged

Offline djphal

  • Is Angry. But merked Daniel Sturridge. High Protector of Gavin's Almighty Midweek Erections.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,243
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7485 on: December 5, 2024, 03:12:22 pm »
Quote from: Hark the Howard Angels Sing on December  3, 2024, 03:31:47 pm
I havent got the patience to string them along for more than three minutes as my responses get more and more outlandish.

I occasionally resort to banging a pan with a ladle next to the phone.

Quote from: Ziltoid on December  3, 2024, 03:33:24 pm
I do that, then i twist it and say "Look the kid lived, i think, well he was on life support but i've not checked up in a couple of months"

Brilliant!


Quote from: Fed up with getting razors for chrimbo on December  3, 2024, 06:53:40 pm
hahaha. Never change mate

 ;D
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,350
  • BAGs. 30 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7486 on: December 5, 2024, 06:07:54 pm »
ToneLa has gone a bit quiet.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,149
  • JFT96
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7487 on: December 5, 2024, 06:16:28 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gin&Tonic on December  3, 2024, 06:54:16 pm
What happened to Chakan?

It's been covered a few times, but he dropped me and others a PM end of February to say he was signing off because he'd had enough on the constant negativity and in-fighting on the forum. Also said he was taking a break from all social media. Hope he'll be back one day, but it seemed pretty final.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,350
  • BAGs. 30 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7488 on: December 5, 2024, 06:30:21 pm »
^
That's a shame. 🫤
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline Raul!

  • No nude LFC topics - Sir Raul la di Dah of Coverpoint - Imminently Female
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,994
  • My nipples explode with delight
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7489 on: December 19, 2024, 10:31:40 am »
 :wave
Logged

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,686
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7490 on: December 19, 2024, 10:43:03 am »
Happy christmas Raul (hell/paulrazor here, impossible to tell with all the xmas names)
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,686
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7491 on: December 19, 2024, 11:39:16 am »
Quote from: Not just any dj, I'm the GOAT dj on December  2, 2024, 11:08:21 pm
Ive played along with a few of those, I remember keeping one on for a good 10 minutes about an accident id had.. It was going well until I informed the nice lady that it wasnt a car that hit me... It was a train.

Phone went dead
#getting a few on facebook

On a mates thread, someone asking me to add them. Now she looked like the overcooked dehydrated love child of Maggie Thatcher and Dot cotton

her "message me or send me a friend request if you dont mind"
me "na, you're not my type"
her "why lol"
me "you remind me of that old bag in Benidorm, now find yourself another mug"


Same thread, today, months later, someone from California, doesnt look too bad but If I met her she would probably leave me minus my kidneys in some dark forest

them "hell, I dont know why the facebook system recommended you to me, I think its because of the similarities between us. Lets try to be friends, what do you think? Please send me a friend request, I tried that but it didnt work"

me "sorry but after the scandal where I was accused of attending a nudist beach dressed as Santa Claus, I have been instructed by my parents and my agent to not accept friend requests or do any interviews."
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online Crosby Nick

  • Smells like a wet dog in work. He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 118,002
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7492 on: December 19, 2024, 11:58:54 am »
Quote from: Raul! on December 19, 2024, 10:31:40 am
:wave

Hello Raul! Hope all is good with you?
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,494
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7493 on: December 19, 2024, 12:27:41 pm »
Quote from: Raul! on December 19, 2024, 10:31:40 am
:wave
:o

Hey mate, long time no see.
I hope you and yours are good.   :wave
Logged

Offline Raul!

  • No nude LFC topics - Sir Raul la di Dah of Coverpoint - Imminently Female
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,994
  • My nipples explode with delight
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7494 on: December 19, 2024, 04:19:53 pm »
 All well folks, family as well. Enjoying the season... :)
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,149
  • The first five yards........
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7495 on: December 19, 2024, 05:23:45 pm »
Quote from: Raul! on December 19, 2024, 04:19:53 pm
All well folks, family as well. Enjoying the season... :)

Hello Raul!! Nice to see you.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Kennys Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,474
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7496 on: Today at 02:25:33 pm »
What happened to WAP,  nothing since October?
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Online Barneylfc

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,041
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7497 on: Today at 02:27:11 pm »
Quote from: Kennys Jacket on Today at 02:25:33 pm
What happened to WAP,  nothing since October?
Banned. Not sure what for.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline classycarra

  • Mr Gaslighter Never Knowingly Wrong'
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,824
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7498 on: Today at 02:41:49 pm »
Quote from: Kennys Jacket on Today at 02:25:33 pm
What happened to WAP
the single went 8 times platinum, apparently
Logged

Online Kennys Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,474
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7499 on: Today at 02:42:09 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc on Today at 02:27:11 pm
Banned. Not sure what for.

Fucking hell! Didnt expect that
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Online ELMO!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,241
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7500 on: Today at 02:42:35 pm »
Quote from: Kennys Jacket on Today at 02:42:09 pm
Fucking hell! Didnt expect that

Really? WAP was up there o=amongst the most likely to get banned IMO.   ;D
Logged

Online Kennys Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,474
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7501 on: Today at 02:43:57 pm »
Quote from: ELMO! on Today at 02:42:35 pm
Really? WAP was up there o=amongst the most likely to get banned IMO.   ;D

Really?  I always got on with him.
Got any gossip Elmo?
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,337
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7502 on: Today at 02:45:04 pm »
He was very aggro at the start but I thought he'd calmed down a lot lately.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online ELMO!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,241
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7503 on: Today at 02:45:20 pm »
Quote from: Kennys Jacket on Today at 02:43:57 pm
Really?  I always got on with him.
Got any gossip Elmo?

No I mostly agreed with WAP, but their tone was somewhat abrasive....
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,850
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7504 on: Today at 02:48:38 pm »
WAP was always so angry.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 183 184 185 186 187 [188]   Go Up
« previous next »
 