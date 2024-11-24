« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 182 183 184 185 186 [187]   Go Down

Author Topic: Which inactive poster...  (Read 665178 times)

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,766
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7440 on: November 24, 2024, 11:47:43 am »
I've just seen Andy@ going in to town with his Mrs. He's fine, he's just having a couple of months break.
























He didn't say you're a shower of right bastids for not believing him the PGMOL are corrupt as fuck.



Logged

Offline Rhingle Bells

  • Rhisuscitated
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,094
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7441 on: November 24, 2024, 12:03:55 pm »
Quote from: John C on November 24, 2024, 11:47:43 am
He didn't say you're a shower of right bastids for not believing him the PGMOL are corrup as fuck.

;D

Good to hear he's fine.
Logged
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say 'We're Liverpool'. - Bill Shankly

Offline The holly and the jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,689
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7442 on: November 24, 2024, 12:04:48 pm »
That's great to hear, John.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Santas robbed me shorts

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,570
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7443 on: November 24, 2024, 12:08:33 pm »
No updates on Leo sadly, our kid still asking about
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,766
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7444 on: November 24, 2024, 12:16:35 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on November 24, 2024, 12:08:33 pm
No updates on Leo sadly, our kid still asking about
I'll pm you mate.
Logged

Online Santa couldn't find his reindeer

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,919
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7445 on: November 24, 2024, 12:18:54 pm »
Thanks for the update John
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline Sprouts of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,735
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7446 on: November 24, 2024, 12:59:55 pm »
Good to hear Andy is well.  8)
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,946
  • The first five yards........
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7447 on: November 24, 2024, 01:15:39 pm »
The room feels very empty when Andy isn't here.

I'd love to see Jiminy Cricket back too. One of the best.

Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,766
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7448 on: November 24, 2024, 01:25:54 pm »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on November 24, 2024, 01:15:39 pm
I'd love to see Jiminy Cricket back too. One of the best.
Yes, I agree. I don't think he was happy with something mate but hopefully he'll return in due course.
Logged

Offline tinner Stella and anyone's fella

  • give me some sugar
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,520
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7449 on: November 24, 2024, 04:10:52 pm »
djphal???
Logged

Online Fed up with getting razors for chrimbo

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,558
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7450 on: November 25, 2024, 12:21:55 pm »
Quote from: tinner777 on November 24, 2024, 04:10:52 pm
djphal???

he married Maria Khumalo and they lived happily ever after

she bought him that corby trouser press he always wanted

Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,727
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7451 on: November 25, 2024, 12:25:34 pm »
Quote from: tinner777 on November 24, 2024, 04:10:52 pm
djphal???


Ahh miss dj.  Bloody good laugh he is.
Logged

Offline Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,549
  • Scrubbers
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7452 on: November 25, 2024, 02:30:38 pm »
Quote from: John C on November 24, 2024, 11:47:43 am
I've just seen Andy@ going in to town with his Mrs. He's fine, he's just having a couple of months break.
























He didn't say you're a shower of right bastids for not believing him the PGMOL are corrupt as fuck.





This is great to know, bet he had a spring in his step
Logged

Offline Preabee crarrotsbee spoutsbee trurkeybee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,464
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7453 on: November 25, 2024, 10:31:40 pm »
Quote from: John C on November 24, 2024, 11:47:43 am
I've just seen Andy@ going in to town with his Mrs. He's fine, he's just having a couple of months break.
























He didn't say you're a shower of right bastids for not believing him the PGMOL are corrupt as fuck.

Cheers John. I've had some sound PMs with Andy. Heart of gold despite all the polls and weird movie reviews.  :)
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline Jólaköttur

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,097
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7454 on: November 26, 2024, 04:39:30 pm »
Sup. Not ded.

Had a few pretty shite months. Multiple deaths. Health scares. Other guff.

Meh.


I'm sure I'll be posting about that fucking ridiculous officials selection for Sundays game against the cheats.

Chris Kavanagh, Antony Taylor and Paul fucking Tierney.


Fuck me.


Hope everyone is ok.

x kisses x 

:)
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Online Santas robbed me shorts

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,570
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7455 on: November 26, 2024, 04:45:13 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on November 26, 2024, 04:39:30 pm
Sup. Not ded.

Had a few pretty shite months. Multiple deaths. Health scares. Other guff.

Meh.


I'm sure I'll be posting about that fucking ridiculous officials selection for Sundays game against the cheats.

Chris Kavanagh, Antony Taylor and Paul fucking Tierney.


Fuck me.


Hope everyone is ok.

x kisses x 

:)

Welcome back Andy, we've missed you mate :wave

They're taking the absolute piss aren't they, any chance me, you and Capon can ref the away game? :lmao
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online Luvva bevvy on Chrimbo day

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,701
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7456 on: November 26, 2024, 04:49:59 pm »
Wow, I had not noticed that.

No wonder youre back!
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline red-nosed reign-debs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,353
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7457 on: November 26, 2024, 04:53:20 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on November 26, 2024, 04:39:30 pm
Sup. Not ded.

Had a few pretty shite months. Multiple deaths. Health scares. Other guff.

Meh.


I'm sure I'll be posting about that fucking ridiculous officials selection for Sundays game against the cheats.

Chris Kavanagh, Antony Taylor and Paul fucking Tierney.


Fuck me.


Hope everyone is ok.

x kisses x 

:)

Missed you buddy big virtual hugs from me 😘
Logged

Offline Hark the Howard Angels Sing

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,466
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7458 on: November 26, 2024, 05:09:50 pm »
Glad I see you back Andy, even if it an abbreviated visit.
Logged

Offline Sprouts of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,735
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7459 on: November 26, 2024, 05:45:05 pm »
Andy.  :wave

Good to see you back.  :)
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Online A weatherfield winter wonderland

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 117,232
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7460 on: November 26, 2024, 06:22:55 pm »
Take care Andy.

How about those fucking Reds!
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,766
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7461 on: November 26, 2024, 06:37:40 pm »
FFS who left the front door open?
Logged

Online Santas robbed me shorts

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,570
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7462 on: November 26, 2024, 06:50:13 pm »
Quote from: John C on November 26, 2024, 06:37:40 pm
FFS who left the front door open?

You did you knobhead. Bloody told you before, make sure its locked
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,766
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7463 on: November 26, 2024, 06:57:33 pm »
 :boxhead
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,720
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7464 on: November 26, 2024, 07:34:50 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on November 26, 2024, 04:39:30 pm
Sup. Not ded.

Had a few pretty shite months. Multiple deaths. Health scares. Other guff.

Meh.


I'm sure I'll be posting about that fucking ridiculous officials selection for Sundays game against the cheats.

Chris Kavanagh, Antony Taylor and Paul fucking Tierney.


Fuck me.


Hope everyone is ok.

x kisses x 

:)

Hi mate, sorry to hear, hope you're ok though.

Great to see you back just in time for the Manchester City / Manchester officials match.
Logged
Fantasy abandoned by reason produces impossible monsters: united with her [reason], she [fantasy] is the mother of the arts and the origin of their marvels.

Online Fed up with getting razors for chrimbo

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,558
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7465 on: November 26, 2024, 07:53:07 pm »
Nice one Andy
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline Terrys chocolate orange

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,960
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7466 on: November 26, 2024, 09:10:02 pm »
Nice Swan Andy.   :)
Logged

Offline The holly and the jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,689
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7467 on: November 26, 2024, 10:15:15 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on November 26, 2024, 04:39:30 pm
Sup. Not ded.

Had a few pretty shite months. Multiple deaths. Health scares. Other guff.

Meh.


I'm sure I'll be posting about that fucking ridiculous officials selection for Sundays game against the cheats.

Chris Kavanagh, Antony Taylor and Paul fucking Tierney.


Fuck me.


Hope everyone is ok.

x kisses x 

:)

Good to see you back, Andy.  :wave
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online kavah's christmas Cava palava

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,297
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7468 on: November 26, 2024, 10:36:10 pm »
Nice one Andy
Logged

Online kavah's christmas Cava palava

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,297
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7469 on: November 26, 2024, 10:37:00 pm »
Quote from: John C on November 26, 2024, 06:37:40 pm
FFS who left the front door open?

Ha ha  ;D
Logged

Offline Santas crapped on me loo la

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,299
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7470 on: November 27, 2024, 10:30:22 am »
Welcome back Andy
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,549
  • Scrubbers
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7471 on: November 27, 2024, 11:28:43 am »
Nice to hear from you Andy
Logged

Online Ycuzz

  • of the wonderful things he does! I've soiled myself..
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,496
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7472 on: November 27, 2024, 01:47:44 pm »
Quote from: Fed up with getting razors for chrimbo on November 25, 2024, 12:21:55 pm
he married Maria Khumalo and they lived happily ever after

she bought him that corby trouser press he always wanted



Nice one ;D

Time for a revisit I reckon..
Logged

Online djphal

  • Is Angry. But merked Daniel Sturridge. High Protector of Gavin's Almighty Midweek Erections.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,221
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7473 on: Today at 11:56:15 am »
Quote from: Buck Pete on November 25, 2024, 12:25:34 pm
Ahh miss dj.  Bloody good laugh he is.


Ahh thankyou!

I am back to keep an eye on the festive Goat



Quote from: Fed up with getting razors for chrimbo on November 25, 2024, 12:21:55 pm
he married Maria Khumalo and they lived happily ever after

she bought him that corby trouser press he always wanted



 :lmao My little crabstick is doing well! I knew she was genuine all along!
Logged

Online Fed up with getting razors for chrimbo

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,558
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7474 on: Today at 12:15:07 pm »
I had a look back at that thread for the first time in years

So much to love and laugh at, comedy gold
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online djphal

  • Is Angry. But merked Daniel Sturridge. High Protector of Gavin's Almighty Midweek Erections.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,221
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7475 on: Today at 12:18:30 pm »
Quote from: Fed up with getting razors for chrimbo on Today at 12:15:07 pm
I had a look back at that thread for the first time in years

So much to love and laugh at, comedy gold

Good times! cant believe that was over 18 years ago!!
Logged

Online Fed up with getting razors for chrimbo

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,558
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7476 on: Today at 01:23:24 pm »
Quote from: djphal on Today at 12:18:30 pm
Good times! cant believe that was over 18 years ago!!
yeah mental

I think of it still when I got the odd mail along them lines
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online djphal

  • Is Angry. But merked Daniel Sturridge. High Protector of Gavin's Almighty Midweek Erections.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,221
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7477 on: Today at 01:42:55 pm »
Quote from: Fed up with getting razors for chrimbo on Today at 01:23:24 pm
yeah mental

I think of it still when I got the odd mail along them lines

I haven't been fortunate enough to get one in a long time!
Logged

Online Fed up with getting razors for chrimbo

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,558
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7478 on: Today at 02:16:05 pm »
Quote from: djphal on Today at 01:42:55 pm
I haven't been fortunate enough to get one in a long time!
I had one last week

Its usually phone calls these days

Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR
Pages: 1 ... 182 183 184 185 186 [187]   Go Up
« previous next »
 