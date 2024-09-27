« previous next »
Quote from: John C on September 27, 2024, 08:06:28 am
;D

I'm not sure about Terry but I can honestly say one of the most disappointing things when I met Leo is that he wasn't particularly fat. I was expecting to meet a huge fella :D
Lovely bloke though.
The very first thing that I thought of as well.
You lot are doing it wrong. If you want to find someone, just tell a female aged 20-35 they have some kind of romantic link to a friend of theirs.

They will have social media, email, address, every known photo and phone number within 20 minutes.
Quote from: Ziltoid on September 27, 2024, 11:02:07 am
Just spent about 20mins catching up on this one.  Good to see you back Rob.  I see Capon's Private Big Dick Agency is going great guns  ::)
;D
Quote from: kesey on September 26, 2024, 11:05:32 am
I can't find Robs post about the Scouse Cosmic Force. I got friends with a girl from Norfolk in Liverpool. She was one of those that came here to study and stayed for 15 years. She was amazed that we all could say to someone in a pub ' I seen thingy in the thingio last week ' and the other person would go ' how is he ' . She was stunned by the this and called it the Scouse Third Eye '  ;D

 ;D

Me and my best mate used to always chat like that if it was private. Use facial expressions etc to elaborate. "Remember that thing [raise eyebrows], well I saw thingy in thing [nod to left] and it's sorted".
Has anyone seen/heard anything from Peter Evo?
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 12:46:03 pm
Has anyone seen/heard anything from Peter Evo?

Not for years, last time when was when he decided to let OnTheKop fade an die. think his seat was around block 203 and he was always at the aways. Not needed to speak to him for a ticket for yonks
Quote from: Terry de Niro on September 26, 2024, 11:36:34 pm
More chance of us finding out that Crosby Nick is actually really Neston Nick.
Joking apart, Leo definitely is 100% Scouse.

From Netherfield Road ways, isn't he?
Quote from: RedBootsTommySmith on Today at 06:04:42 pm
From Netherfield Road ways, isn't he?
Not sure mate, but proper scouse.
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 12:46:03 pm
Has anyone seen/heard anything from Peter Evo?

I saw him walking down Walton Breck road after a European game earlier this year. His and Mooros house sitting posts on here are some of the funniest.
