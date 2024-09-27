I'm not sure about Terry but I can honestly say one of the most disappointing things when I met Leo is that he wasn't particularly fat. I was expecting to meet a huge fella Lovely bloke though.
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
Just spent about 20mins catching up on this one. Good to see you back Rob. I see Capon's Private Big Dick Agency is going great guns
I can't find Robs post about the Scouse Cosmic Force. I got friends with a girl from Norfolk in Liverpool. She was one of those that came here to study and stayed for 15 years. She was amazed that we all could say to someone in a pub ' I seen thingy in the thingio last week ' and the other person would go ' how is he ' . She was stunned by the this and called it the Scouse Third Eye '
Has anyone seen/heard anything from Peter Evo?
More chance of us finding out that Crosby Nick is actually really Neston Nick. Joking apart, Leo definitely is 100% Scouse.
From Netherfield Road ways, isn't he?
