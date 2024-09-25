« previous next »
Which inactive poster...

meady1981

Re: Which inactive poster...
September 25, 2024, 04:43:07 pm
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on September 25, 2024, 04:29:42 pm
Gang of fucking stalkers us lot. Should start an agency following people round who cheat on their partners. And finding lost cats etc

Success rate will be shite like

'Yeh and can I take the name of the person you want found..'

'Sure, she's called Rotund Sheila. Lived near a block of flats by a bus stop somewhere in the North East. I'm sure there was a road near by..'

'Leave it with us lad..'
Mumm-Ra

Re: Which inactive poster...
September 25, 2024, 04:49:16 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on September 25, 2024, 09:03:20 am
Not heard back from him yet John, but hopefully someone on the FB group knows him. He's literally half a mile from our kids, thought he might of bumped into him at some point.

Its mad the way scousers do that, we gravitate to each other when we're not in the City, liek some cosmic force. His Ma in law used to run the offy about half a mile past where Leo lived, this would be 1994 and a Scouse fella came in while I was there, he had a staffy called Kirkby, got chatting, turned out it was the brother of one of my Ma's mates from Tower Hill.

As soon as you hear the accent you have to let on, would feel dead rude not to  ;D

Welcome back Rob
amir87

Re: Which inactive poster...
September 25, 2024, 04:51:06 pm
Can anyone help me find my fish? I accidentally flushed it down the toilet 25 years ago.
Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: Which inactive poster...
September 25, 2024, 04:54:02 pm
Quote from: meady1981 on September 25, 2024, 04:43:07 pm
'Yeh and can I take the name of the person you want found..'

'Sure, she's called Rotund Sheila. Lived near a block of flats by a bus stop somewhere in the North East. I'm sure there was a road near by..'

'Leave it with us lad..'
Customer ;Hi, im phoning to see if theres any updates on my case. You said youd get back to me, i paid you a thousand pounds an heard nothing;
Rawk Agency 'Well Iphoned a pub in Skem and the fella said hed just started there 2 weeks ago. Lovely fella. Used to live in scotland. Lost his parents when he was 4. Spent a bit of time in foster homes and had a drug problem. Just getting his life back on track so started this new job and says he feels great. '
Customer 'And? My missing husband?'
Rawk Agency 'Oh yeah, was a wrong number, turns out that was a petrol station in Chorley. pressed a 5 instead of 4 didnt i ? Ee worra palava eh? Goin for a drink with that lad though. Seems lovely'
meady1981

Re: Which inactive poster...
September 25, 2024, 04:54:04 pm
Quote from: amir87 on September 25, 2024, 04:51:06 pm
Can anyone help me find my fish? I accidentally flushed it down the toilet 25 years ago.

Did it have a youtube channel?
Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: Which inactive poster...
September 25, 2024, 04:55:41 pm
They all do now. Every last fucking one of em

meady1981

Re: Which inactive poster...
September 25, 2024, 04:57:14 pm
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on September 25, 2024, 04:54:02 pm
Customer ;Hi, im phoning to see if theres any updates on my case. You said youd get back to me, i paid you a thousand pounds an heard nothing;
Rawk Agency 'Well Iphoned a pub in Skem and the fella said hed just started there 2 weeks ago. Lovely fella. Used to live in scotland. Lost his parents when he was 4. Spent a bit of time in foster homes and had a drug problem. Just getting his life back on track so started this new job and says he feels great. '
Customer 'And? My missing husband?'
Rawk Agency 'Oh yeah, was a wrong number, turns out that was a petrol station in Chorley. pressed a 5 instead of 4 didnt i ? Ee worra palava eh? Goin for a drink with that lad though. Seems lovely'

'About your missing husband, does this random picture of a man holding a bike in Dusseldorf bare any resemblance? Ignore the Hulk Hogan handlebar moustache and imagine its in Portsmouth. It's just he's got the same first name as him..'
Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: Which inactive poster...
September 25, 2024, 04:59:14 pm
Quote from: meady1981 on September 25, 2024, 04:57:14 pm
'About your missing husband, does this random picture of a man holding a bike in Dusseldorf bare any resemblance? Ignore the Hulk Hogan handlebar moustache and imagine its in Portsmouth. It's just he's got the same first name as him..'
'He does yes, he has trousers that length. All the way down to his shoes'
Peabee

Re: Which inactive poster...
September 25, 2024, 05:00:15 pm
RAWK Private Dick Agency.
Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: Which inactive poster...
September 25, 2024, 05:01:10 pm
Quote from: Peabee on September 25, 2024, 05:00:15 pm
RAWK Private Dick Agency.
Bet its private. Especially where you put it

Fucking Lube
Draex

Re: Which inactive poster...
September 25, 2024, 05:02:31 pm
You guys have made me think of the missing missy posters

https://27bslash6.com/missy.html
Peabee

Re: Which inactive poster...
September 25, 2024, 05:02:39 pm
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on September 25, 2024, 05:01:10 pm
Bet its private. Especially where you put it

Fucking Lube

 ;D

 :-X
Peabee

Re: Which inactive poster...
September 25, 2024, 05:03:52 pm
"I'm looking for my long-lost brother, Geoff, he has a long neck. Please help, RAWK"

"Here's a photo of a Giraffe. Close enough."
Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: Which inactive poster...
September 25, 2024, 05:11:13 pm
Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: Which inactive poster...
September 25, 2024, 05:11:52 pm
Quote from: Draex on September 25, 2024, 05:02:31 pm
You guys have made me think of the missing missy posters

https://27bslash6.com/missy.html
haha remember that. Up there with look at my fucking red trousers and Ross kemp folded
Crosby Nick

Re: Which inactive poster...
September 25, 2024, 05:35:23 pm
Quote from: meady1981 on September 25, 2024, 04:57:14 pm
'About your missing husband, does this random picture of a man holding a bike in Dusseldorf bare any resemblance? Ignore the Hulk Hogan handlebar moustache and imagine its in Portsmouth. It's just he's got the same first name as him..'

:D
Draex

Re: Which inactive poster...
September 25, 2024, 06:50:50 pm
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on September 25, 2024, 05:11:52 pm
haha remember that. Up there with look at my fucking red trousers and Ross kemp folded

The internet used to be such a fun and funny place, some of the posts todya in this thread was a throw back to those golden (no amir) days.
SvenJohansen

Re: Which inactive poster...
September 25, 2024, 07:02:45 pm
Quote from: Draex on September 25, 2024, 05:02:31 pm
You guys have made me think of the missing missy posters

https://27bslash6.com/missy.html

 :lmao :lmao
John C

Re: Which inactive poster...
September 25, 2024, 07:04:08 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on September 25, 2024, 04:30:12 pm
Definitely more than a resemblance there, alright.
Quite a bit but I doubt its him mate.
I'm fucking annoyed I can't find a pic I snapped of him in the crowd at a game once.
I'll keep looking (I'd only share by pm of course).
Terry de Niro

Re: Which inactive poster...
September 25, 2024, 10:10:37 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on September 25, 2024, 01:55:08 pm
Gif used to post on here too didnt he? Lived in Spain I think. Anyone know how he is doing?

Regarding Vic Gill.

I have spoken to Dave (BHAS), his nephew, and Karen his Daughter and it seems there was a little bit of a fallout a couple of years ago with various different members of his family, and sadly since then he was diagnosed with Alzheimers and it's not known how he is now, but Karen believes he's still living in Spain.
TepidT2O

Re: Which inactive poster...
September 25, 2024, 10:47:54 pm
Alzheimers fucks sake. Thats horrible. Brutal.
Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: Which inactive poster...
September 25, 2024, 11:56:01 pm
Quote from: Draex on September 25, 2024, 06:50:50 pm
The internet used to be such a fun and funny place, some of the posts todya in this thread was a throw back to those golden (no amir) days.
Yep,like anything. Everybody enjoys it at first before they turn it into a shitfest. Still loadsa boss shit out there. Just not on here though with all the fucking Goths  ;D
Son of Spion

Re: Which inactive poster...
Yesterday at 12:15:11 am
^
Hey you. Goths are ace. 🖤
Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: Which inactive poster...
Yesterday at 12:18:29 am
Haha ya know what, regretted it straight away. Knew quite a few from my rock club days. Sound. Was amking a  point an think ill stick with it though cos the good guys on here will know what i mean ;D
Son of Spion

Re: Which inactive poster...
Yesterday at 12:22:58 am
 :thumbup
paulrazor

Re: Which inactive poster...
Yesterday at 08:24:09 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on September 25, 2024, 10:47:54 pm
Alzheimers fucks sake. Thats horrible. Brutal.

yep, My Dad's side of the family were riddled with it, My Dad now has dementia too. Its horrific, I will say it again if it was a person I would happily do time in jail to kill it
Crosby Nick

Re: Which inactive poster...
Yesterday at 08:52:36 am
Quote from: Terry de Niro on September 25, 2024, 10:10:37 pm
Regarding Vic Gill.

I have spoken to Dave (BHAS), his nephew, and Karen his Daughter and it seems there was a little bit of a fallout a couple of years ago with various different members of his family, and sadly since then he was diagnosed with Alzheimers and it's not known how he is now, but Karen believes he's still living in Spain.

Thanks for asking Terry, sorry to read that.
rob1966

Re: Which inactive poster...
Yesterday at 09:14:19 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on September 23, 2024, 10:14:40 pm
getting to the back up of the upper Annie road nearly finishes me off now!

Thank fuck I've been going the gym. We were in row 30 last night, that climb just to get to the concourse is brutal ;D
jillc

Re: Which inactive poster...
Yesterday at 09:19:16 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:14:19 am
Thank fuck I've been going the gym. We were in row 30 last night, that climb just to get to the concourse is brutal ;D

It's good you are back and been putting your time to good use, by the sounds of it. 😊
rob1966

Re: Which inactive poster...
Yesterday at 10:05:26 am
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 09:19:16 am
It's good you are back and been putting your time to good use, by the sounds of it. 😊

Needed to Jill, looking a right mess lately
Draex

Re: Which inactive poster...
Yesterday at 10:05:56 am
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on September 25, 2024, 11:56:01 pm
Yep,like anything. Everybody enjoys it at first before they turn it into a shitfest. Still loadsa boss shit out there. Just not on here though with all the fucking Goths  ;D

Rather enjoyed my dating emo's phase ;) can't beat a bit of eye liner.
rob1966

Re: Which inactive poster...
Yesterday at 10:10:20 am
Our kid is waiting the mods to approve his post, if it was a missing cat it would have been up already........

Anyway, a fella he works with lives local and it rings a bell with him, he's going to ask around with all the arl arses and see if anyone knows or knows of Leo
kesey

Re: Which inactive poster...
Yesterday at 11:05:32 am
I can't find Robs post about the Scouse Cosmic Force. I got friends with a girl from Norfolk in Liverpool. She was one of those that came here to study and stayed for 15 years. She was amazed that we all could say to someone in a pub ' I seen thingy in the thingio last week ' and the other person would go ' how is he ' . She was stunned by the this and called it the Scouse Third Eye '  ;D
The Tenacious Kennedy

Re: Which inactive poster...
Yesterday at 10:45:09 pm
Be great if in all this research into Leo, we found out he is actually a Wool born in Wigan or somewhere, and we had to make him change his screen name to Fat Wool
Terry de Niro

Re: Which inactive poster...
Yesterday at 11:36:34 pm
Quote from: The Tenacious Kennedy on Yesterday at 10:45:09 pm
Be great if in all this research into Leo, we found out he is actually a Wool born in Wigan or somewhere, and we had to make him change his screen name to Fat Wool
More chance of us finding out that Crosby Nick is actually really Neston Nick.
Joking apart, Leo definitely is 100% Scouse.
afc tukrish

Re: Which inactive poster...
Today at 12:43:12 am
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 11:36:34 pm
More chance of us finding out that Crosby Nick is actually really Neston Nick.
Joking apart, Leo definitely is 100% Scouse.

And Nick is definitely 100% Slough?
