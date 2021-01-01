« previous next »
Which inactive poster...

meady1981

Re: Which inactive poster...
Reply #7240 on: Today at 04:43:07 pm
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 04:29:42 pm
Gang of fucking stalkers us lot. Should start an agency following people round who cheat on their partners. And finding lost cats etc

Success rate will be shite like

'Yeh and can I take the name of the person you want found..'

'Sure, she's called Rotund Sheila. Lived near a block of flats by a bus stop somewhere in the North East. I'm sure there was a road near by..'

'Leave it with us lad..'
Mumm-Ra

Re: Which inactive poster...
Reply #7241 on: Today at 04:49:16 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:03:20 am
Not heard back from him yet John, but hopefully someone on the FB group knows him. He's literally half a mile from our kids, thought he might of bumped into him at some point.

Its mad the way scousers do that, we gravitate to each other when we're not in the City, liek some cosmic force. His Ma in law used to run the offy about half a mile past where Leo lived, this would be 1994 and a Scouse fella came in while I was there, he had a staffy called Kirkby, got chatting, turned out it was the brother of one of my Ma's mates from Tower Hill.

As soon as you hear the accent you have to let on, would feel dead rude not to  ;D

Welcome back Rob
amir87

Re: Which inactive poster...
Reply #7242 on: Today at 04:51:06 pm
Can anyone help me find my fish? I accidentally flushed it down the toilet 25 years ago.
Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: Which inactive poster...
Reply #7243 on: Today at 04:54:02 pm
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 04:43:07 pm
'Yeh and can I take the name of the person you want found..'

'Sure, she's called Rotund Sheila. Lived near a block of flats by a bus stop somewhere in the North East. I'm sure there was a road near by..'

'Leave it with us lad..'
Customer ;Hi, im phoning to see if theres any updates on my case. You said youd get back to me, i paid you a thousand pounds an heard nothing;
Rawk Agency 'Well Iphoned a pub in Skem and the fella said hed just started there 2 weeks ago. Lovely fella. Used to live in scotland. Lost his parents when he was 4. Spent a bit of time in foster homes and had a drug problem. Just getting his life back on track so started this new job and says he feels great. '
Customer 'And? My missing husband?'
Rawk Agency 'Oh yeah, was a wrong number, turns out that was a petrol station in Chorley. pressed a 5 instead of 4 didnt i ? Ee worra palava eh? Goin for a drink with that lad though. Seems lovely'
meady1981

Re: Which inactive poster...
Reply #7244 on: Today at 04:54:04 pm
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 04:51:06 pm
Can anyone help me find my fish? I accidentally flushed it down the toilet 25 years ago.

Did it have a youtube channel?
Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: Which inactive poster...
Reply #7245 on: Today at 04:55:41 pm
They all do now. Every last fucking one of em

meady1981

Re: Which inactive poster...
Reply #7246 on: Today at 04:57:14 pm
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 04:54:02 pm
Customer ;Hi, im phoning to see if theres any updates on my case. You said youd get back to me, i paid you a thousand pounds an heard nothing;
Rawk Agency 'Well Iphoned a pub in Skem and the fella said hed just started there 2 weeks ago. Lovely fella. Used to live in scotland. Lost his parents when he was 4. Spent a bit of time in foster homes and had a drug problem. Just getting his life back on track so started this new job and says he feels great. '
Customer 'And? My missing husband?'
Rawk Agency 'Oh yeah, was a wrong number, turns out that was a petrol station in Chorley. pressed a 5 instead of 4 didnt i ? Ee worra palava eh? Goin for a drink with that lad though. Seems lovely'

'About your missing husband, does this random picture of a man holding a bike in Dusseldorf bare any resemblance? Ignore the Hulk Hogan handlebar moustache and imagine its in Portsmouth. It's just he's got the same first name as him..'
Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: Which inactive poster...
Reply #7247 on: Today at 04:59:14 pm
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 04:57:14 pm
'About your missing husband, does this random picture of a man holding a bike in Dusseldorf bare any resemblance? Ignore the Hulk Hogan handlebar moustache and imagine its in Portsmouth. It's just he's got the same first name as him..'
'He does yes, he has trousers that length. All the way down to his shoes'
Peabee

Re: Which inactive poster...
Reply #7248 on: Today at 05:00:15 pm
RAWK Private Dick Agency.
Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: Which inactive poster...
Reply #7249 on: Today at 05:01:10 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 05:00:15 pm
RAWK Private Dick Agency.
Bet its private. Especially where you put it

Fucking Lube
Draex

Re: Which inactive poster...
Reply #7250 on: Today at 05:02:31 pm
You guys have made me think of the missing missy posters

https://27bslash6.com/missy.html
Peabee

Re: Which inactive poster...
Reply #7251 on: Today at 05:02:39 pm
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 05:01:10 pm
Bet its private. Especially where you put it

Fucking Lube

 ;D

 :-X
Peabee

Re: Which inactive poster...
Reply #7252 on: Today at 05:03:52 pm
"I'm looking for my long-lost brother, Geoff, he has a long neck. Please help, RAWK"

"Here's a photo of a Giraffe. Close enough."
Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: Which inactive poster...
Reply #7253 on: Today at 05:11:13 pm
Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: Which inactive poster...
Reply #7254 on: Today at 05:11:52 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 05:02:31 pm
You guys have made me think of the missing missy posters

https://27bslash6.com/missy.html
haha remember that. Up there with look at my fucking red trousers and Ross kemp folded
Crosby Nick

Re: Which inactive poster...
Reply #7255 on: Today at 05:35:23 pm
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 04:57:14 pm
'About your missing husband, does this random picture of a man holding a bike in Dusseldorf bare any resemblance? Ignore the Hulk Hogan handlebar moustache and imagine its in Portsmouth. It's just he's got the same first name as him..'

:D
Draex

Re: Which inactive poster...
Reply #7256 on: Today at 06:50:50 pm
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Today at 05:11:52 pm
haha remember that. Up there with look at my fucking red trousers and Ross kemp folded

The internet used to be such a fun and funny place, some of the posts todya in this thread was a throw back to those golden (no amir) days.
