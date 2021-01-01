'Yeh and can I take the name of the person you want found..'



'Sure, she's called Rotund Sheila. Lived near a block of flats by a bus stop somewhere in the North East. I'm sure there was a road near by..'



'Leave it with us lad..'



Customer ;Hi, im phoning to see if theres any updates on my case. You said youd get back to me, i paid you a thousand pounds an heard nothing;Rawk Agency 'Well Iphoned a pub in Skem and the fella said hed just started there 2 weeks ago. Lovely fella. Used to live in scotland. Lost his parents when he was 4. Spent a bit of time in foster homes and had a drug problem. Just getting his life back on track so started this new job and says he feels great. 'Customer 'And? My missing husband?'Rawk Agency 'Oh yeah, was a wrong number, turns out that was a petrol station in Chorley. pressed a 5 instead of 4 didnt i ? Ee worra palava eh? Goin for a drink with that lad though. Seems lovely'