Offline TepidT2O

  Re: Which inactive poster...
  Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,334
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7160 on: Yesterday at 10:14:40 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:57:58 pm
Well done mate.

Kick that started me was we were in Crete in August and I didn't want to walk about without a top, it was 36c for fucks sake. Spoke to the PT on the phone, 2 trial sessions and signed up.

Of course, had our wedding anniversary yesterday, lad is 14 on Thursday (taking him the West Ham game and Leverkusen in the CL as a part of his presents) and soft arse missus arranged a night out next Saturday and a full day in Liverpool the Saturday after and we're on holiday in just under 5 weeks, like I need two days on the ale :butt
getting to the back up of the upper Annie road nearly finishes me off now!
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,010
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7161 on: Yesterday at 10:17:51 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:14:40 pm
getting to the back up of the upper Annie road nearly finishes me off now!

The back of the Upper Centenary was bad enough, do they not have lifts for the more unfit amongst us?

We're in the Upper on Wednesday, just above the corporate apparently - mate fucked up the auto cup scheme and only got 2 of the 4 Kop tickets.
Jurgen YNWA

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,550
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7162 on: Yesterday at 10:24:03 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:04:52 pm
Friday evening, eldest comes running in, Daaad, you've got to stop him, quick.

Whats he doing now?

Shaving his pubes with your hair clippers  ::)

:lmao

Ive missed you Roberto
Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,327
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7163 on: Yesterday at 10:48:26 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:57:58 pm
Well done mate.

Kick that started me was we were in Crete in August and I didn't want to walk about without a top, it was 36c for fucks sake. Spoke to the PT on the phone, 2 trial sessions and signed up.

Of course, had our wedding anniversary yesterday, lad is 14 on Thursday (taking him the West Ham game and Leverkusen in the CL as a part of his presents) and soft arse missus arranged a night out next Saturday and a full day in Liverpool the Saturday after and we're on holiday in just under 5 weeks, like I need two days on the ale :butt
you're still allowed have fun

Half way through a month off the booze myself but you're not gonna never drink or never eat a takeaway again

Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:04:52 pm
Friday evening, eldest comes running in, Daaad, you've got to stop him, quick.

Whats he doing now?

Shaving his pubes with your hair clippers  ::)
jesus hahaha
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,857
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7164 on: Yesterday at 11:17:23 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:04:52 pm
Friday evening, eldest comes running in, Daaad, you've got to stop him, quick.

Whats he doing now?

Shaving his pubes with your hair clippers  ::)
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/y4L6c6-WlaE&amp;si=dhrTuIvEQbzTeY9f" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/y4L6c6-WlaE&amp;si=dhrTuIvEQbzTeY9f</a>
Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,152
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7165 on: Yesterday at 11:21:22 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:04:52 pm
Friday evening, eldest comes running in, Daaad, you've got to stop him, quick.

Whats he doing now?

Shaving his pubes with your hair clippers  ::)
:lmao :lmao :lmao :wellin :lmao :lmao :lmao
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,792
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7166 on: Today at 07:15:40 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:04:52 pm
Friday evening, eldest comes running in, Daaad, you've got to stop him, quick.

Whats he doing now?

Shaving his pubes with your hair clippers  ::)

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

It's great having you back posting Rob even if it is only for a brief time, we've desperately missed your content 👏👏👏👏
Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,327
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7167 on: Today at 07:54:41 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 07:15:40 am
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

It's great having you back posting Rob even if it is only for a brief time, we've desperately missed your content 👏👏👏👏
here here

one of my main men on rawk
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,010
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7168 on: Today at 09:07:45 am »
Quote from: paulrazor on Yesterday at 10:48:26 pm
you're still allowed have fun

Half way through a month off the booze myself but you're not gonna never drink or never eat a takeaway again
 jesus hahaha

My PT is one of those that says the same, so he's accepting of it, says I can get 20% of my calories from whatever I like if I want. I just find it frustrating, as I want to focus on getting fit and losing weight and I feel like I'm fighting against the weekends, it was so much easier when I lived on my own and could focus on me.
Jurgen YNWA

Online Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 115,692
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7169 on: Today at 09:17:50 am »
Just to add my voice to those whove already said its good to have you back Rob! Well done to your son on those GCSE results - as someone with a son doing them this year Im pretty envious at how driven your lad seems to be. :D

And flying solohow did he ever decide he wanted to give that a go?!
Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,438
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7170 on: Today at 09:32:17 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:07:45 am
My PT is one of those that says the same, so he's accepting of it, says I can get 20% of my calories from whatever I like if I want. I just find it frustrating, as I want to focus on getting fit and losing weight and I feel like I'm fighting against the weekends, it was so much easier when I lived on my own and could focus on me.

It can be frustrating when you're fighting the scales for sure but try to ignore them as much as you can and go by how you look and feel. I've been seeing a PT recently too and my weight has barely budged but I took a progress pic a few weeks ago and its night an day to how I was several months ago before I started. Things just felt easier to me but the workouts were still pretty hard.
Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,010
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7171 on: Today at 10:03:12 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 09:17:50 am
Just to add my voice to those whove already said its good to have you back Rob! Well done to your son on those GCSE results - as someone with a son doing them this year Im pretty envious at how driven your lad seems to be. :D

And flying solohow did he ever decide he wanted to give that a go?!

He started revising in May, before that he was looking at 4/5/6 in some subjects. He battered it every night and it paid off - we were in Crete when he found out, the bar staff gave him a Koppaberg to celebrate ;D

He's wanted to fly since he was 6, so we let him start lessons at 15 - he wants to fly Typhoons or the big Transport planes like, but he's also applying to BA, Virgin, TUI, Aer Lingus and even Ryanair. He's a natural, he could have gone solo after 7/8 hrs but you need to be 16. I've been dead relaxed, right until he went solo, then I was shitting myself til he landed. I'm fine with him flying off now, got a couple of videos of him flying over Blackpool the other Sunday.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:04:45 am by rob1966 »
Jurgen YNWA

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,010
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7172 on: Today at 10:05:34 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 09:32:17 am
It can be frustrating when you're fighting the scales for sure but try to ignore them as much as you can and go by how you look and feel. I've been seeing a PT recently too and my weight has barely budged but I took a progress pic a few weeks ago and its night an day to how I was several months ago before I started. Things just felt easier to me but the workouts were still pretty hard.

Cheers mate. I'm starting to feel differences, some of it is the missus sticking her nose in, usual "expert" advice............
Jurgen YNWA

Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,438
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7173 on: Today at 10:06:30 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:05:34 am
Cheers mate. I'm starting to feel differences, some of it is the missus sticking her nose in, usual "expert" advice............

It takes time to lose weight properly, months and sometimes even years. You're just at the start of the journey now and it sounds like you're doing really well.
Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,010
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7174 on: Today at 10:20:56 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 10:06:30 am
It takes time to lose weight properly, months and sometimes even years. You're just at the start of the journey now and it sounds like you're doing really well.

My missus thinks its straight away - mind you, she thinks Slimming World works - as a way to take money from fat women for 10+ years it does, for proper weight loss, not a chance
Jurgen YNWA

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,327
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7175 on: Today at 10:28:46 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:07:45 am
My PT is one of those that says the same, so he's accepting of it, says I can get 20% of my calories from whatever I like if I want. I just find it frustrating, as I want to focus on getting fit and losing weight and I feel like I'm fighting against the weekends, it was so much easier when I lived on my own and could focus on me.
The weekend can un do a lot of work

FWIW My PT said although he doesnt drink he goes nuts on a saturday night, eats 5000 calories that night alone

Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 09:32:17 am
It can be frustrating when you're fighting the scales for sure but try to ignore them as much as you can and go by how you look and feel. I've been seeing a PT recently too and my weight has barely budged but I took a progress pic a few weeks ago and its night an day to how I was several months ago before I started. Things just felt easier to me but the workouts were still pretty hard.
Yep, My Mrs bought me a shirt a couple of years back, it was busting on me, weight has stayed same for a few months and it finally fits me now
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,853
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7176 on: Today at 10:47:10 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:07:45 am
My PT is one of those that says the same, so he's accepting of it, says I can get 20% of my calories from whatever I like if I want. I just find it frustrating, as I want to focus on getting fit and losing weight and I feel like I'm fighting against the weekends, it was so much easier when I lived on my own and could focus on me.
Whenever I've got I to shape I've never tried to cut everything that I like out of my diet. You have to enjoy life and I think you have to actually enjoy your exercise/eating routine of it can be too easy to feel deprived and bored. I'd still have a Mars bar or suchlike in a day if I felt like it. I'd just factor it into the rough calorie I take I'd allow myself each day.

At weekends I'd drink as normal and have a take away if I felt like it too. I didn't always do so, but I allowed myself the option. I lost weight quite easily and safely. I didn't use the weekends as an excuse to binge. It was more about simply having what I felt was a realistic approach, because I think that if you feel deprived and basically painted into a corner, the idea of binning it all off often lurks in the background waiting for a weak moment to pounce.

Anyway, all the best with it, Rob. It's good to see you back on the site. I always miss you when you're not around. And a massive "well done" to your son. He's doing so well, isn't he. 🛩️


Edit:

Regarding focus. Life gets in the way, doesn't it. There's always a gathering to go to. An occasion to attend. There's always friends and family who stick their noses in and 'know best'. Always people who'll start telling you you've gone "too thin" once you've really got into shape. I remember my cousin getting in magnificent shape once. He would run ten miles with ease. He weight trained and rode a bike. Suddenly, people were telling him he looked ill, when in fact he was the picture of fitness and health. Whatever you do in life, someone will have a contrary opinion. Just go with what you feel is right for you, and stick with it.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:54:47 am by Son of Spion »
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,732
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7177 on: Today at 11:16:17 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:59:53 pm
Cheers bud. He said I'm quite muscular anyway, so got a good base to work from. I can already feel clothes starting to be a bit looser and he's noticing I'm getting stronger, so made up I went down this route - I need to get this done, I'm 58 in December, its now or never

Physical activity is good, no matter how old you are.  But, it is really important, as you get older. Especially as we are sitting down more and more.

Great to hear you are already seeing the benefits!  The trick is to make permanent changes to your life - that becomes much easier, once you get into the routine.
Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,455
  • Jagadambe Mata ♡
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7178 on: Today at 12:19:55 pm »
Quote from: electricghost on Yesterday at 05:32:42 pm
A couple of old posts by Leo that give a bit more info. They are from 2009.

sorry lad just getting somethings done, didn't see that. I'm in Southbourne, over Tuckton way.

We used to all congreagate in The Southbourne Cliffs. It's owned by a Scouse lad. We got a little Fan Club going, over 100 in it. We was going to get affiliated to the club, sort fan cards, tickets and travel. But H&G came in and we wouldn't give them club funds. Then the chairman (A cokehead but no one knew) fucked off with the club funds. And no... he's a local fella, not a Scouser. So, it all fell apart. So, now if I'm not going the match, I just go in whatever alehouse is closest and showing it. Shame that. It was turning into good craic. Oh well.



The Southbourne Cliffs doesn't exist anymore unfortunately, has been demolished.

I've looked on maps and I'd say he lived them ways for sure . I've got nothing to go off apart from a one stop convenience shop was across the road from the pub. All the streets look the same so I can'thelp out on that one.
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

You are held . You are loved . You are seen  - Some wise fella .

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,010
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7179 on: Today at 12:50:30 pm »
Quote from: kesey on Today at 12:19:55 pm
I've looked on maps and I'd say he lived them ways for sure . I've got nothing to go off apart from a one stop convenience shop was across the road from the pub. All the streets look the same so I can'thelp out on that one.

Thats defo around Jewell Rd, the onestop is on Jewell Rd itself, although he could have lived in Stone Close
« Last Edit: Today at 12:57:02 pm by rob1966 »
Jurgen YNWA

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,779
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7180 on: Today at 12:52:44 pm »
'inactive' poster has taken on a different meaning since Rob returned I see  :D
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,010
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7181 on: Today at 12:57:16 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 12:52:44 pm
'inactive' poster has taken on a different meaning since Rob returned I see  :D

Noisy fucker me
Jurgen YNWA

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,455
  • Jagadambe Mata ♡
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7182 on: Today at 01:05:05 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:50:30 pm
Thats defo around Jewell Rd, the onestop is on Jewell Rd itself, although he could have lived in Stone Close

Just had a goosey on maps again. Where I first met him ( boss story have a look a few pages back ) was in the Cooper Dean as I was staying at a mates not too far from there and went to watch the derby.
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

The heart knows the way. Run in that direction

- Rumi

You are held . You are loved . You are seen  - Some wise fella .

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,993
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7183 on: Today at 01:08:07 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:57:16 pm
Noisy fucker me
Making up on what you've missed, which is fuck all really.  ;)

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,248
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7184 on: Today at 01:42:41 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:57:16 pm
Noisy fucker me

At least you instruct your younger son in proper grooming habits...
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,010
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7185 on: Today at 01:45:35 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 01:42:41 pm
At least you instruct your younger son in proper grooming habits...

His Ma screamed when he showed her the results ;D   (He kept his cock covered)
Jurgen YNWA

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,248
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7186 on: Today at 01:46:43 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 01:45:35 pm
His Ma screamed when he showed her the results ;D   (He kept his cock covered)

Of course he had to highlight his handiwork... ;D
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,010
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7187 on: Today at 01:47:18 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 01:08:07 pm
Making up on what you've missed, which is fuck all really.  ;)



Yeah I noticed it was the same old shite been getting posted over the past 12 weeks or so.

Jurgen YNWA

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,010
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7188 on: Today at 01:48:07 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 01:46:43 pm
Of course he had to highlight his handiwork... ;D

I bet the twat didn't clean the clippers though, I'll have to disinfect the things before he gives me my next haircut
Jurgen YNWA
