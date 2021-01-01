My PT is one of those that says the same, so he's accepting of it, says I can get 20% of my calories from whatever I like if I want. I just find it frustrating, as I want to focus on getting fit and losing weight and I feel like I'm fighting against the weekends, it was so much easier when I lived on my own and could focus on me.



Whenever I've got I to shape I've never tried to cut everything that I like out of my diet. You have to enjoy life and I think you have to actually enjoy your exercise/eating routine of it can be too easy to feel deprived and bored. I'd still have a Mars bar or suchlike in a day if I felt like it. I'd just factor it into the rough calorie I take I'd allow myself each day.At weekends I'd drink as normal and have a take away if I felt like it too. I didn't always do so, but I allowed myself the option. I lost weight quite easily and safely. I didn't use the weekends as an excuse to binge. It was more about simply having what I felt was a realistic approach, because I think that if you feel deprived and basically painted into a corner, the idea of binning it all off often lurks in the background waiting for a weak moment to pounce.Anyway, all the best with it, Rob. It's good to see you back on the site. I always miss you when you're not around. And a massive "well done" to your son. He's doing so well, isn't he. 🛩️Edit:Regarding focus. Life gets in the way, doesn't it. There's always a gathering to go to. An occasion to attend. There's always friends and family who stick their noses in and 'know best'. Always people who'll start telling you you've gone "too thin" once you've really got into shape. I remember my cousin getting in magnificent shape once. He would run ten miles with ease. He weight trained and rode a bike. Suddenly, people were telling him he looked ill, when in fact he was the picture of fitness and health. Whatever you do in life, someone will have a contrary opinion. Just go with what you feel is right for you, and stick with it.