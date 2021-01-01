« previous next »
Author Topic: Which inactive poster...  (Read 627245 times)

rob1966

Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7160 on: Yesterday at 10:14:40 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:57:58 pm
Well done mate.

Kick that started me was we were in Crete in August and I didn't want to walk about without a top, it was 36c for fucks sake. Spoke to the PT on the phone, 2 trial sessions and signed up.

Of course, had our wedding anniversary yesterday, lad is 14 on Thursday (taking him the West Ham game and Leverkusen in the CL as a part of his presents) and soft arse missus arranged a night out next Saturday and a full day in Liverpool the Saturday after and we're on holiday in just under 5 weeks, like I need two days on the ale :butt
getting to the back up of the upper Annie road nearly finishes me off now!
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
rob1966

Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7161 on: Yesterday at 10:17:51 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:14:40 pm
getting to the back up of the upper Annie road nearly finishes me off now!

The back of the Upper Centenary was bad enough, do they not have lifts for the more unfit amongst us?

We're in the Upper on Wednesday, just above the corporate apparently - mate fucked up the auto cup scheme and only got 2 of the 4 Kop tickets.
Jurgen YNWA

Buck Pete

Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7162 on: Yesterday at 10:24:03 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:04:52 pm
Friday evening, eldest comes running in, Daaad, you've got to stop him, quick.

Whats he doing now?

Shaving his pubes with your hair clippers  ::)

:lmao

Ive missed you Roberto
paulrazor

Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7163 on: Yesterday at 10:48:26 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:57:58 pm
Well done mate.

Kick that started me was we were in Crete in August and I didn't want to walk about without a top, it was 36c for fucks sake. Spoke to the PT on the phone, 2 trial sessions and signed up.

Of course, had our wedding anniversary yesterday, lad is 14 on Thursday (taking him the West Ham game and Leverkusen in the CL as a part of his presents) and soft arse missus arranged a night out next Saturday and a full day in Liverpool the Saturday after and we're on holiday in just under 5 weeks, like I need two days on the ale :butt
you're still allowed have fun

Half way through a month off the booze myself but you're not gonna never drink or never eat a takeaway again

Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:04:52 pm
Friday evening, eldest comes running in, Daaad, you've got to stop him, quick.

Whats he doing now?

Shaving his pubes with your hair clippers  ::)
jesus hahaha
Sir Capon of Debaser

Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7164 on: Yesterday at 11:17:23 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:04:52 pm
Friday evening, eldest comes running in, Daaad, you've got to stop him, quick.

Whats he doing now?

Shaving his pubes with your hair clippers  ::)
<a href="https://youtube.com/v/y4L6c6-WlaE&amp;si=dhrTuIvEQbzTeY9f" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://youtube.com/v/y4L6c6-WlaE&amp;si=dhrTuIvEQbzTeY9f</a>
Wabaloolah

Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7165 on: Yesterday at 11:21:22 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:04:52 pm
Friday evening, eldest comes running in, Daaad, you've got to stop him, quick.

Whats he doing now?

Shaving his pubes with your hair clippers  ::)
:lmao :lmao :lmao :wellin :lmao :lmao :lmao
reddebs

Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7166 on: Today at 07:15:40 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:04:52 pm
Friday evening, eldest comes running in, Daaad, you've got to stop him, quick.

Whats he doing now?

Shaving his pubes with your hair clippers  ::)

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

It's great having you back posting Rob even if it is only for a brief time, we've desperately missed your content 👏👏👏👏
paulrazor

Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7167 on: Today at 07:54:41 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 07:15:40 am
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

It's great having you back posting Rob even if it is only for a brief time, we've desperately missed your content 👏👏👏👏
here here

one of my main men on rawk
rob1966

Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7168 on: Today at 09:07:45 am »
Quote from: paulrazor on Yesterday at 10:48:26 pm
you're still allowed have fun

Half way through a month off the booze myself but you're not gonna never drink or never eat a takeaway again
 jesus hahaha

My PT is one of those that says the same, so he's accepting of it, says I can get 20% of my calories from whatever I like if I want. I just find it frustrating, as I want to focus on getting fit and losing weight and I feel like I'm fighting against the weekends, it was so much easier when I lived on my own and could focus on me.
Crosby Nick

Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7169 on: Today at 09:17:50 am »
Just to add my voice to those whove already said its good to have you back Rob! Well done to your son on those GCSE results - as someone with a son doing them this year Im pretty envious at how driven your lad seems to be. :D

And flying solohow did he ever decide he wanted to give that a go?!
