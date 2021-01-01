« Reply #7160 on: Yesterday at 10:14:40 pm »
Well done mate.
Kick that started me was we were in Crete in August and I didn't want to walk about without a top, it was 36c for fucks sake. Spoke to the PT on the phone, 2 trial sessions and signed up.
Of course, had our wedding anniversary yesterday, lad is 14 on Thursday (taking him the West Ham game and Leverkusen in the CL as a part of his presents) and soft arse missus arranged a night out next Saturday and a full day in Liverpool the Saturday after and we're on holiday in just under 5 weeks, like I need two days on the ale
getting to the back up of the upper Annie road nearly finishes me off now!
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W