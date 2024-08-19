« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 172 173 174 175 176 [177]   Go Down

Author Topic: Which inactive poster...  (Read 616267 times)

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,584
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7040 on: August 19, 2024, 05:33:10 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on August 19, 2024, 05:31:25 pm
Rob always takes time off here, I remember him saying it was good for his mental health.

I think he was getting less and less pleasure from the boards.  He's probably been sunning himself all summer.



Saw this recently near me in Urmston, not to add 2 and 2 together or anything..
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,690
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7041 on: August 19, 2024, 08:33:07 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on August 19, 2024, 02:18:42 pm
7 years ago.
Did he get done for murder?

This is pretty much top of the list of things I didn't expect to read today
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,831
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7042 on: August 19, 2024, 08:41:01 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on August 19, 2024, 08:33:07 pm
This is pretty much top of the list of things I didn't expect to read today
I must stress that I don't know why he was banged up, just wondering why he hasn't been on here for 7 years.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,758
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7043 on: August 19, 2024, 08:47:01 pm »
Prison I heard on here, not for murder though.  :o
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 115,434
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7044 on: August 19, 2024, 08:58:58 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on August 19, 2024, 05:31:25 pm
Rob always takes time off here, I remember him saying it was good for his mental health.

I think he was getting less and less pleasure from the boards.  He's probably been sunning himself all summer.

I was driving through the West Midlands today. Passed a taxi and checked to see and sure enough it had a Wolverhampton licence. If that doesnt bring him back, nothing will!
Logged

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,561
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7045 on: August 20, 2024, 12:42:06 pm »
I've heard Rob supports United now.

If he doesn't post to deny it, then it's confirmed.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline Mumm-Ra

  • Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner. Can go whistle for a pair of decent trainees! Your own personal cheese. Yes.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,715
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7046 on: August 20, 2024, 02:13:19 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on August 20, 2024, 12:42:06 pm
I've heard Rob supports United now.

If he doesn't post to deny it, then it's confirmed.

Drives a massive SUV now with a R3D D3V1L5 license plate
Logged

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,509
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7047 on: August 20, 2024, 02:15:32 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on August 20, 2024, 02:13:19 pm
Drives a massive SUV now with a R3D D3V1L5 license plate

And drives it exclusivelyin the middle lane.
Logged

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,584
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7048 on: August 20, 2024, 02:21:00 pm »
Quote from: Mumm-Ra on August 20, 2024, 02:13:19 pm
Drives a massive SUV now with a R3D D3V1L5 license plate

Parks it at his new house in Wythenshawe where he goes the local boozer with Anthony Taylor.
Logged

Offline Henry Chinaski

  • Gay for Dirk, wants him naked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,302
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7049 on: August 20, 2024, 02:28:46 pm »
Hoodedclaw? Juan Loco?

Always liked those fellas' insights.
Logged
"I look at life like a big book and sometimes you get half way through it and go 'Even though I've been enjoying it, I've had enough. Give us another book'"
~ Karl Pilkington

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,831
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7050 on: August 20, 2024, 02:31:59 pm »
Quote from: Henry Chinaski on August 20, 2024, 02:28:46 pm
Hoodedclaw? Juan Loco?

Always liked those fellas' insights.
Pretty active on facebook.
Logged

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,364
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7051 on: August 20, 2024, 03:05:50 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on August 20, 2024, 02:31:59 pm
Pretty active on facebook.

Twitter too if I'm following the same one.
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 115,434
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7052 on: August 20, 2024, 03:33:07 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on August 20, 2024, 02:15:32 pm
And drives it exclusivelyin the middle lane.

:D The only way to travel.
Logged

Offline Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,742
  • JFT96
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7053 on: August 20, 2024, 03:33:52 pm »
Quote from: Henry Chinaski on August 20, 2024, 02:28:46 pm
Hoodedclaw? Juan Loco?

Always liked those fellas' insights.

It always felt like he never really recovered from bigging up Hodgson before and after he joined us.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,943
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7054 on: August 20, 2024, 04:14:21 pm »
Does anyone follow BabuYagu on another platform?  I followed him on Twitter before I threw my toys out the pram when Musk took over.
Logged

Offline Henry Chinaski

  • Gay for Dirk, wants him naked.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,302
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7055 on: August 22, 2024, 07:55:30 am »
Quote from: Betty Blue on August 20, 2024, 03:33:52 pm
It always felt like he never really recovered from bigging up Hodgson before and after he joined us.
Ooooof. Didn't know that ;D
Logged
"I look at life like a big book and sometimes you get half way through it and go 'Even though I've been enjoying it, I've had enough. Give us another book'"
~ Karl Pilkington

Offline Boston Bosox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,442
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7056 on: September 8, 2024, 08:37:26 pm »
Just Heard that Lemmo/ The Invisible Man massed away at 10 Am Australia time this morning he had prostrate cancer
Old posters will remember him for his many poems and posts about Hillsborough

RIP Lemmo
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,077
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7057 on: September 8, 2024, 08:42:20 pm »
Quote from: Boston Bosox on September  8, 2024, 08:37:26 pm
Just Heard that Lemmo/ The Invisible Man massed away at 10 Am Australia time this morning he had prostrate cancer
Old posters will remember him for his many poems and posts about Hillsborough

RIP Lemmo
Thanks for letting us know mate, I've amended his status.
Sad news.
RIP Kopite Lemmo.
Logged

Offline 24/7

  • "All that we are and what we do reflects who we are and what we become."
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,284
  • INSPIRE Starts With "I"
    • Breakthrough Leadership Coaching
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7058 on: September 9, 2024, 08:01:37 am »
 :-[  RIP Lemmo. RAWK Remembers.
Logged
Breakthrough Leadership Coaching at https://jimsharman.com/

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,720
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7059 on: September 9, 2024, 08:59:03 am »
Welcome home Jim 👍
Logged

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,998
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7060 on: September 9, 2024, 08:16:56 pm »
Quote from: Boston Bosox on September  8, 2024, 08:37:26 pm
Just Heard that Lemmo/ The Invisible Man massed away at 10 Am Australia time this morning he had prostrate cancer
Old posters will remember him for his many poems and posts about Hillsborough

RIP Lemmo

RIP Lemmo.  :scarf  :'(
Logged

Online AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,190
  • Never Forget
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7061 on: Yesterday at 11:47:42 pm »
Just looked on the picture thread and saw plenty oold names.

Use to see Pheeny on here all the time, now shows as a guest account. What happened to him. Scared to ask really in case its sad news.
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,533
  • YNWA
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7062 on: Yesterday at 11:49:15 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on Yesterday at 11:47:42 pm
Just looked on the picture thread and saw plenty oold names.

Use to see Pheeny on here all the time, now shows as a guest account. What happened to him. Scared to ask really in case its sad news.

I believe he asked for his account to be deactivated for his own personal reasons IIRC.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 96,177
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7063 on: Yesterday at 11:50:04 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on Yesterday at 11:47:42 pm
Just looked on the picture thread and saw plenty oold names.

Use to see Pheeny on here all the time, now shows as a guest account. What happened to him. Scared to ask really in case its sad news.
He still pops in. Hes got another account now .long story.

Hes on twitter from time to time too hes a bit too pro Wrexham now though ;D
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,078
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7064 on: Today at 12:04:47 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on August 20, 2024, 04:14:21 pm
Does anyone follow BabuYagu on another platform?  I followed him on Twitter before I threw my toys out the pram when Musk took over.
He on Bluesky now irc since Brazil Twitter is banned
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 172 173 174 175 176 [177]   Go Up
« previous next »
 