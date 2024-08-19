Rob always takes time off here, I remember him saying it was good for his mental health.I think he was getting less and less pleasure from the boards. He's probably been sunning himself all summer.
7 years ago. Did he get done for murder?
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
This is pretty much top of the list of things I didn't expect to read today
Crosby Nick never fails.
I've heard Rob supports United now. If he doesn't post to deny it, then it's confirmed.
Drives a massive SUV now with a R3D D3V1L5 license plate
Hoodedclaw? Juan Loco? Always liked those fellas' insights.
Pretty active on facebook.
And drives it exclusivelyin the middle lane.
It always felt like he never really recovered from bigging up Hodgson before and after he joined us.
Just Heard that Lemmo/ The Invisible Man massed away at 10 Am Australia time this morning he had prostrate cancer Old posters will remember him for his many poems and posts about Hillsborough RIP Lemmo
