Author Topic: Which inactive poster...  (Read 606358 times)

Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7000 on: June 27, 2024, 06:13:52 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on June 27, 2024, 06:07:21 pm
He posted about it. It was over that subject that we aren't allowed to talk about it and the RAWK statement that was posted.

Fair play to him.

I posted a reply to Jersey's post, before he locked it - but then I deleted it, as I couldn't be arsed.

I have also considered leaving over the topic and how it's been handled.  Not that I would be missed as much as Jason.
« Last Edit: June 27, 2024, 06:20:35 pm by Red-Soldier »
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7001 on: June 27, 2024, 07:33:17 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on June 27, 2024, 06:05:20 pm
Is there a thread where people can post their thanks and kind words, to posters like Jason.
In here mate.
We'll talk fondly about Fat Scouser in here mate.
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7002 on: June 27, 2024, 08:15:21 pm »
He did, and gave his reasons for doing so. I hoped he'd reconsider but it doesn't look like he has. He's a real loss to the site, but I understand his reasons for leaving.
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7003 on: June 27, 2024, 09:07:43 pm »
Quote from: John C on June 27, 2024, 07:33:17 pm
In here mate.
We'll talk fondly about Fat Scouser in here mate.

I think Fat Scouser was mainly before my time.

I remember him posting in my early days on here, but not much.  I've read he was affected by the contaminated blood scandel - such an awful thing.
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7004 on: June 27, 2024, 09:48:06 pm »
Sad to see oojason isnt around and having read his final post, I can understand why. Cant lose too many more of his caliber. The density of his posts and the time spent crafting well reasoned arguments, its why I visit this place more than any other.

Havent seen tubby around either, hope hes doing alright.
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7005 on: June 27, 2024, 09:52:31 pm »
Quote from: damomad on June 27, 2024, 09:48:06 pm
Sad to see oojason isnt around and having read his final post, I can understand why. Cant lose too many more of his caliber. The density of his posts and the time spent crafting well reasoned arguments, its why I visit this place more than any other.

Havent seen tubby around either, hope hes doing alright.

His departure was so unnecessary - if only people practiced what they preached.
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7006 on: June 29, 2024, 12:17:25 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on June 27, 2024, 06:13:52 pm
Fair play to him.

I posted a reply to Jersey's post, before he locked it - but then I deleted it, as I couldn't be arsed.

I have also considered leaving over the topic and how it's been handled.  Not that I would be missed as much as Jason.

:thumbup
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7007 on: June 30, 2024, 01:05:13 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on June 27, 2024, 06:05:20 pm
Did he announce that he's leaving?

Massive loss if true.  He put a huge amount of effort into posting, which is going to leave a bit of a hole.

Is there a thread where people can post their thanks and kind words, to posters like Jason.
Yes, he did. In a couple of threads ...

9 posts down ... - https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=323139.msg19464496#msg19464496

Offline Lee1-6Liv

  • Daddy Discord
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,075
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7008 on: June 30, 2024, 07:51:12 pm »
No sign of Rob for nearly three weeks.
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7009 on: June 30, 2024, 08:05:45 pm »
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv on June 30, 2024, 07:51:12 pm
No sign of Rob for nearly three weeks.
He quite often takes the odd break.
I'm sure he'll be back soon.
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7010 on: June 30, 2024, 08:06:34 pm »
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv on June 30, 2024, 07:51:12 pm
No sign of Rob for nearly three weeks.

and Southgate has been managing at the Euros how long? Just saying.
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7011 on: June 30, 2024, 08:50:55 pm »
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv on June 30, 2024, 07:51:12 pm
No sign of Rob for nearly three weeks.

Probably on a beach in Tenerife.
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7012 on: June 30, 2024, 09:07:58 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on June 30, 2024, 08:50:55 pm
Probably on a beach in Tenerife.
Most definitely in his shorts.  ;)
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7013 on: July 1, 2024, 03:14:02 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on June 30, 2024, 08:05:45 pm
He quite often takes the odd break.
I'm sure he'll be back soon.

Anyone needing advice on changing the exhaust manifold on a 1980 Jaguar XJ6, will have to jolly well wait.
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7014 on: July 1, 2024, 03:22:12 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on July  1, 2024, 03:14:02 pm
Anyone needing advice on changing the exhaust manifold on a 1980 Jaguar XJ6, will have to jolly well wait.

:D

Come back to us Roberto, you know you want to.
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7015 on: July 2, 2024, 11:58:26 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on June 27, 2024, 06:13:52 pm
I have also considered leaving over the topic and how it's been handled.  Not that I would be missed as much as Jason.

So how exactly should we be handling it? Bear in mind that we are a public forum and absolutely vile things were posted before we shut it down and we are volunteers who probably don't want to spend our free time refereeing on a topic that is NOT the focus of the board.
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7016 on: July 6, 2024, 10:33:08 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on June 27, 2024, 09:52:31 pm
His departure was so unnecessary - if only people practiced what they preached.

Have flagged something similar in the election thread but again this feels like sly digs at the site. Youre absolutely entitled to your view about RAWKs approach to posting about Gaza, and anyone who feels very strongly about it is welcome to leave and find somewhere else to post. We obviously dont want anyone to feel that way but Claire has summed up the position succinctly above. It was awful to moderate, and the moderators are volunteers with jobs and personal lives, who are largely reliant on posters reporting offending posts to remove material quickly - and a lot of posters dont both to report, but reply, quoting the offensive post.

The implication that by not allowing a topic on the website the site is indifferent to the suffering of Gazans or anyone else caught up in the conflict is deeply hurtful.

The moderation team have repeatedly given consideration to sacking off the entire news and current affairs board. Threads there are by and large the hardest to moderate and the most frequently locked (player threads after a bad game aside). Ultimately this is a football forum and an LFC forum, so someone slagging off Darwin missing a few chances is to be expected. Contentious and offensive ant-Semitic or Islamophobic content is not.

Ultimately the decision to date has been not to do this because it remains a place where really interesting and thoughtful debate CAN take place. But if the implication is that its unreasonable for RAWK to allow discussions about some current affairs but not others, then we can just bin it. But I would really hope that people can understand why that particular topic was exceptionally difficult.
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7017 on: July 6, 2024, 10:51:17 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on July  6, 2024, 10:33:08 pm
Have flagged something similar in the election thread but again this feels like sly digs at the site. Youre absolutely entitled to your view about RAWKs approach to posting about Gaza, and anyone who feels very strongly about it is welcome to leave and find somewhere else to post. We obviously dont want anyone to feel that way but Claire has summed up the position succinctly above. It was awful to moderate, and the moderators are volunteers with jobs and personal lives, who are largely reliant on posters reporting offending posts to remove material quickly - and a lot of posters dont both to report, but reply, quoting the offensive post.

The implication that by not allowing a topic on the website the site is indifferent to the suffering of Gazans or anyone else caught up in the conflict is deeply hurtful.

The moderation team have repeatedly given consideration to sacking off the entire news and current affairs board. Threads there are by and large the hardest to moderate and the most frequently locked (player threads after a bad game aside). Ultimately this is a football forum and an LFC forum, so someone slagging off Darwin missing a few chances is to be expected. Contentious and offensive ant-Semitic or Islamophobic content is not.

Ultimately the decision to date has been not to do this because it remains a place where really interesting and thoughtful debate CAN take place. But if the implication is that its unreasonable for RAWK to allow discussions about some current affairs but not others, then we can just bin it. But I would really hope that people can understand why that particular topic was exceptionally difficult.

I can see why its difficult yes.  After a comment made by John in our other decision, Ill say that we are lucky to have this community and the mods give up their time for free and that has to be appreciated
I cant speak on Jasons behalf, but I got the impression the decision to ban the discussion on Gaza was
not why he left.  That decision came quite a while before he left. I think he left as a result of the statement you released.  Without that statement I think he would still be here.

Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7018 on: July 6, 2024, 11:38:44 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on July  6, 2024, 10:51:17 pm
I can see why its difficult yes.  After a comment made by John in our other decision, Ill say that we are lucky to have this community and the mods give up their time for free and that has to be appreciated
I cant speak on Jasons behalf, but I got the impression the decision to ban the discussion on Gaza was
not why he left.  That decision came quite a while before he left. I think he left as a result of the statement you released.  Without that statement I think he would still be here.
think I said it elsewhere, but much as I appreciated Jason and hope he comes back, his decision to leave and to aim to stick the boot in on RAWK moderators came across utterly bizarrely. think some people have understandably brought in some of the emotion of the news from outside of the site to their posts, but in doing so lost track of themselves and where they are and what this site is a bit.

leaving because of a dissatisfaction with the exact wording of a well-written team statement (which presumably had to be carefully drafted and signed off by all) not being exactly to his pleasing seems a strange and dramatic leap to me. would also emphasise that it personally came across as written in good faith and that absolutely none of it was bad/partisan/offensive/ill-considered.

holding the volunteer moderators of our favourite football forum to the standards of international diplomats/negotiators - whose every word must be perfect in order to satisfy - is just bizarre. for me i felt like there should have been an appreciation just for the fact that they'd put together a statement and a position - because that in itself is above and beyond. let alone appreciating where they're coming from with the difficulties with the topic and empathising with why they took the decision.

i wouldn't expect or demand my local pub landlord to set out a statement of their exact position on selected current world events. nor woul I then appraise that statement (and denounce him publicly and repeatedly, if he didn't say every single thing I expected him to). same goes here. i get the mostly well intended desire behind Jason's statement i think, and certainly the emotion, i just think i struggle to relate to the expectations and demands that he holds of those volunteering to provide this forum for us.
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7019 on: July 7, 2024, 06:26:41 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on July  6, 2024, 10:51:17 pm
I can see why its difficult yes.  After a comment made by John in our other decision, Ill say that we are lucky to have this community and the mods give up their time for free and that has to be appreciated
I cant speak on Jasons behalf, but I got the impression the decision to ban the discussion on Gaza was
not why he left.  That decision came quite a while before he left. I think he left as a result of the statement you released.  Without that statement I think he would still be here.



I cant speak for Jasons decision but releasing the statement was in part due to numerous posters criticising the sites approach repeatedly in a variety of threads. We wanted to set everything out clearly and for the record because the site and moderation team had been accused of turning a blind eye to the suffering of civilians, or worse (and as quoted in the statement) being complicit in human rights abuses. If people seriously think that of the site then I dont know why theyd choose to post here but thats a separate point.

The intention was to clarify the reasoning behind the decision and it was hoped that this would help people understand why wed taken that difficult approach. Banning discussion on the conflict had already happened so Im not entirely clear why a statement setting out the site's reasons would be the straw that broke the camels back, but thats up to oojason.
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7020 on: July 7, 2024, 08:48:19 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on July  6, 2024, 11:38:44 pm
think I said it elsewhere, but much as I appreciated Jason and hope he comes back, his decision to leave and to aim to stick the boot in on RAWK moderators came across utterly bizarrely. think some people have understandably brought in some of the emotion of the news from outside of the site to their posts, but in doing so lost track of themselves and where they are and what this site is a bit.

leaving because of a dissatisfaction with the exact wording of a well-written team statement (which presumably had to be carefully drafted and signed off by all) not being exactly to his pleasing seems a strange and dramatic leap to me. would also emphasise that it personally came across as written in good faith and that absolutely none of it was bad/partisan/offensive/ill-considered.

holding the volunteer moderators of our favourite football forum to the standards of international diplomats/negotiators - whose every word must be perfect in order to satisfy - is just bizarre. for me i felt like there should have been an appreciation just for the fact that they'd put together a statement and a position - because that in itself is above and beyond. let alone appreciating where they're coming from with the difficulties with the topic and empathising with why they took the decision.

i wouldn't expect or demand my local pub landlord to set out a statement of their exact position on selected current world events. nor woul I then appraise that statement (and denounce him publicly and repeatedly, if he didn't say every single thing I expected him to). same goes here. i get the mostly well intended desire behind Jason's statement i think, and certainly the emotion, i just think i struggle to relate to the expectations and demands that he holds of those volunteering to provide this forum for us.
:thumbup
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7021 on: July 7, 2024, 11:02:10 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on July  6, 2024, 11:38:44 pm
think I said it elsewhere, but much as I appreciated Jason and hope he comes back, his decision to leave and to aim to stick the boot in on RAWK moderators came across utterly bizarrely. think some people have understandably brought in some of the emotion of the news from outside of the site to their posts, but in doing so lost track of themselves and where they are and what this site is a bit.

leaving because of a dissatisfaction with the exact wording of a well-written team statement (which presumably had to be carefully drafted and signed off by all) not being exactly to his pleasing seems a strange and dramatic leap to me. would also emphasise that it personally came across as written in good faith and that absolutely none of it was bad/partisan/offensive/ill-considered.

holding the volunteer moderators of our favourite football forum to the standards of international diplomats/negotiators - whose every word must be perfect in order to satisfy - is just bizarre. for me i felt like there should have been an appreciation just for the fact that they'd put together a statement and a position - because that in itself is above and beyond. let alone appreciating where they're coming from with the difficulties with the topic and empathising with why they took the decision.

i wouldn't expect or demand my local pub landlord to set out a statement of their exact position on selected current world events. nor woul I then appraise that statement (and denounce him publicly and repeatedly, if he didn't say every single thing I expected him to). same goes here. i get the mostly well intended desire behind Jason's statement i think, and certainly the emotion, i just think i struggle to relate to the expectations and demands that he holds of those volunteering to provide this forum for us.
Really good post.

Its a real shame that Jason no longer wishes to post here. Aside from the irreplaceable links, highlights etc. his posts on other subjects were usually interesting and insightful as well. I really hope he reconsiders, and we see him again. Definitely added to this community in a positive way.

But equally the Mods have a really difficult job, an unpaid voluntary role I believe. While we may not agree with everything they say or do, without them this site would be a much much poorer place.

This issue is incredibly emotive and really difficult to understand all the nuances around it (Ive never posted about it and probably never would as I dont feel I have sufficient knowledge to do so) Its not fair to expect people to moderate this subject in their spare time.

Thank you Mods for your time and efforts that help make RAWK the place it is.

And Jason if you do still read. Please come back, you are missed
« Last Edit: July 7, 2024, 11:17:41 pm by duvva 💅 »
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7022 on: July 7, 2024, 11:10:41 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on July  7, 2024, 11:02:10 pm
Really good post.

Its a real shame that Jason no longer wishes to post here. Aside from the irreplaceable links, highlights etc. his posts on other subjects such as Star Wars were always insightful as well. I really hope he reconsiders, and we see him again. Definitely added to this community in a positive way.

But equally the Mods have a really difficult job, an unpaid voluntary role I brib believe We may not agree with everything they say or do, but without them this site would be a much much poorer place

I think without the mods firm but fair moderating this site could unfortunately end up like any other social media cesspit.

Trolls are sniffed out early and tend not to stick around.
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7023 on: July 8, 2024, 09:46:05 am »
I am sure I have pissed off mods before, a post about the 2018 final springs to mind about Karius

Early days on rawk I am sure I had run ins but I cant be bothered looking up 20 year old posts and messages and I was probably a wee bit immature myself

Find them fair, its not a kangeroo court. Jersey, Claire and John mentioned here on this page and they are fair people

I tend to avoid political discussion as
A not that into politics
B rows about it bore, (he said, she said, they did this but you did that, what are you going to do about it, money, corruption etc)
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7024 on: July 8, 2024, 09:49:42 am »
I think the comparison with other social media is an important one. We obviously aim for a particular tone here, and 5 minutes spent on most other football forums reminds me how valuable I find that (both as a poster and a mod). I dont really use Twitter because its horrific and Id never want this site to turn into something similar.
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7025 on: July 8, 2024, 10:02:21 am »
Im selective as to who I reply to on twitter, absolute cesspool

For other forums I dont really look, the odd time I have looked at Blue moon and good god, As JR Ewing once said after listening to recordings of Cliff Barnes phone calls for a week "he hasnt uttered an intelligent word yet"
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7026 on: August 10, 2024, 11:07:02 am »
Rob not been seen or heard since the 10th June.

Hope hes back soon.
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7027 on: August 10, 2024, 03:22:28 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on August 10, 2024, 11:07:02 am
Rob not been seen or heard since the 10th June.

Hope hes back soon.

Yeah, come back Rob we need you

Unless your life is flourishing away from rawk I suppose, but even so
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7028 on: August 10, 2024, 04:05:16 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on August 10, 2024, 11:07:02 am
Rob not been seen or heard since the 10th June.

Hope hes back soon.

I think he just took the summer off and will be back next weekend.
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7029 on: August 10, 2024, 07:58:22 pm »
Robs prolly on holiday with his lads. But yep, come back silly arse

Another one, Tesco tear away. Not seen him in an age
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7030 on: Today at 12:09:43 pm »
I see the new season hasn't lured Rob out of hibernation yet. 🤔

I hope he's ok.
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7031 on: Today at 12:14:09 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:09:43 pm
I see the new season hasn't lured Rob out of hibernation yet. 🤔

I hope he's ok.

Same here mate.  His humour and knowledge are sorely missed 😔
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7032 on: Today at 01:16:29 pm »
Did anyone ever hear from dave 5516 again? Hasn't posted since 2017. Fear for the worst as he vanished very suddenly. Always loved his music insights.
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7033 on: Today at 01:29:34 pm »
Quote from: Betty Blue on Today at 01:16:29 pm
Did anyone ever hear from dave 5516 again? Hasn't posted since 2017. Fear for the worst as he vanished very suddenly. Always loved his music insights.

He went to jail didn't he?
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7034 on: Today at 02:00:16 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 01:29:34 pm
He went to jail didn't he?

Really!? Wow. I guess that explains it.
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7035 on: Today at 02:18:42 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 01:29:34 pm
He went to jail didn't he?
7 years ago.
Did he get done for murder?
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7036 on: Today at 02:47:37 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 02:18:42 pm
7 years ago.
Did he get done for murder?

Christ! First I'd heard of any of this. Mental.
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #7037 on: Today at 04:14:11 pm »
Not sure if serious
