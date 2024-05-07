« previous next »
Which inactive poster...

Terry de Niro

Re: Which inactive poster...
May 7, 2024, 09:13:25 pm
Mutton who?   ;)

Only joshing, Good to you back, Sir.   :wave
John C

Re: Which inactive poster...
May 7, 2024, 10:24:08 pm
Welcome back Geoff :)
Crosby Nick

Re: Which inactive poster...
May 7, 2024, 10:43:03 pm
Welcome back Geoff!

Mutton Geoff

Re: Which inactive poster...
May 7, 2024, 11:44:05 pm
yes had a few hours during the op with no guarantee that she would make it, worst few hours of my life :
Mutton Geoff

Re: Which inactive poster...
May 7, 2024, 11:44:59 pm
Kenny's Jacket

Re: Which inactive poster...
May 8, 2024, 12:20:43 pm
Quote from: Mutton Geoff on May  7, 2024, 11:44:05 pm
yes had a few hours during the op with no guarantee that she would make it, worst few hours of my life :

Hi Geoff  :wave
Mutton Geoff

Re: Which inactive poster...
May 8, 2024, 01:29:35 pm
Son of Spion

Re: Which inactive poster...
May 8, 2024, 05:54:50 pm
Quote from: Mutton Geoff on May  7, 2024, 07:42:43 pm
i still do some invigilating so i get paid for seeing old friends but as to missing the job hell no, didnt realise how much it was stressing me out till I stopped, the only bad thing at the moment is the missus went in the local hospital for a minor op and ended up with sepsis three days later! So I am her carer now while she slowly recover.
Its case of balancing my life and her needs for now:
Wishing Mrs Geoff a full and speedy recovery.

Hospitals, eh. A friend of ours went in recently for dodgy knees. He got pneumonia whilst in there as is currently in intensive care.

All the best to Mrs G.
Mutton Geoff

Re: Which inactive poster...
May 8, 2024, 06:00:42 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on May  8, 2024, 05:54:50 pm
Wishing Mrs Geoff a full and speedy recovery.

Hospitals, eh. A friend of ours went in recently for dodgy knees. He got pneumonia whilst in there as is currently in intensive care.

All the best to Mrs G.
thanks for that as a bonus I now know how the washing machine and tumble dryer works
Son of Spion

Re: Which inactive poster...
May 8, 2024, 06:21:18 pm
Quote from: Mutton Geoff on May  8, 2024, 06:00:42 pm
thanks for that as a bonus I now know how the washing machine and tumble dryer works
Mrs G certainly got lucky with you. 😃
So Howard Philips

Re: Which inactive poster...
May 8, 2024, 08:10:45 pm
Quote from: Mutton Geoff on May  8, 2024, 06:00:42 pm
thanks for that as a bonus I now know how the washing machine and tumble dryer works

Be careful putting up the ironing board though.

You can trap your fingers or rick your back like that Danish goalie of ours Michael Stensgard. :o
Kenny's Jacket

Re: Which inactive poster...
Today at 11:54:21 am
Fucking Hell, Sir Howards really making up for lost time  ;D
So Howard Philips

Re: Which inactive poster...
Today at 12:01:29 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 11:54:21 am
Fucking Hell, Sir Howards really making up for lost time  ;D

Im stuck in recovering from a stomach bug and explosive diarrhoea soIve got time on my hands.
Crosby Nick

Re: Which inactive poster...
Today at 12:04:03 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 12:01:29 pm
Im stuck in recovering from a stomach bug and explosive diarrhoea soIve got time on my hands.

Not just time by the sounds of it. Get well soon.
So Howard Philips

Re: Which inactive poster...
Today at 12:10:20 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:04:03 pm
Not just time by the sounds of it. Get well soon.

I feel good today but still have time on my hands as Mrs P is taking hours getting ready preparing to take another dress back toany dress retailer under the sun.
Peabee

Re: Which inactive poster...
Today at 12:17:45 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 12:10:20 pm
I feel good today but still have time on my hands as Mrs P is taking hours getting ready preparing to take another dress back toany dress retailer under the sun.

Haha, I know that feeling. I've stayed in for parcels being delivered in a 2 or 3 hour window knowing whatever is inside will likely be getting sent back or dropped off at a store (usually by me).
