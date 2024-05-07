Crosby Nick never fails.
Welcome back Geoff! love it
yes had a few hours during the op with no guarantee that she would make it, worst few hours of my life :
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.
Hi Geoff
i still do some invigilating so i get paid for seeing old friends but as to missing the job hell no, didnt realise how much it was stressing me out till I stopped, the only bad thing at the moment is the missus went in the local hospital for a minor op and ended up with sepsis three days later! So I am her carer now while she slowly recover. Its case of balancing my life and her needs for now:
Wishing Mrs Geoff a full and speedy recovery. Hospitals, eh. A friend of ours went in recently for dodgy knees. He got pneumonia whilst in there as is currently in intensive care. All the best to Mrs G.
thanks for that as a bonus I now know how the washing machine and tumble dryer works
Fucking Hell, Sir Howards really making up for lost time
Im stuck in recovering from a stomach bug and explosive diarrhoea soIve got time on my hands.
Not just time by the sounds of it. Get well soon.
I feel good today but still have time on my hands as Mrs P is taking hours getting ready preparing to take another dress back to
any dress retailer under the sun.
