i still do some invigilating so i get paid for seeing old friends but as to missing the job hell no, didnt realise how much it was stressing me out till I stopped, the only bad thing at the moment is the missus went in the local hospital for a minor op and ended up with sepsis three days later! So I am her carer now while she slowly recover.

Its case of balancing my life and her needs for now:



Wishing Mrs Geoff a full and speedy recovery.Hospitals, eh. A friend of ours went in recently for dodgy knees. He got pneumonia whilst in there as is currently in intensive care.All the best to Mrs G.