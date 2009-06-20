« previous next »
Author Topic: Which inactive poster...  (Read 572373 times)

Offline paulrazor

Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6880 on: February 14, 2024, 02:52:37 pm »
Hahahahaa that is brilliant
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6881 on: February 14, 2024, 07:33:35 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on February 14, 2024, 02:52:37 pm
Hahahahaa that is brilliant
Funny thing was it was Mouth who told me cos he noticed it regionally or something as he had some weird stat thing he was looking at. Haha He was more made up than me (The #Sausages trending) He was like the Lollipop Guild when the witch died. ;D
Offline Buck Pete

Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6882 on: February 15, 2024, 10:52:20 am »
Was just looking at an old thread somewhere and saw a post from "J££RARD"

Remember her?  Think she was from Thailand or somewhere in South Asia. She just stopped posting in 2015 and went inactive not long after.
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6883 on: February 15, 2024, 02:35:55 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on February 15, 2024, 10:52:20 am
Was just looking at an old thread somewhere and saw a post from "J££RARD"

Remember her?  Think she was from Thailand or somewhere in South Asia. She just stopped posting in 2015 and went inactive not long after.
Very active on Facebook. Doing very well as a LFC-related worker in Thailand.
Offline Red_Mist

Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6884 on: February 16, 2024, 10:05:43 pm »
Havent seen Mike (Rawk poet laureate) for while. Top fella. Hope hes doing okay.
Online duvva 💅

Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6885 on: February 16, 2024, 10:28:37 pm »
Quote from: Red_Mist on February 16, 2024, 10:05:43 pm
Havent seen Mike (Rawk poet laureate) for while. Top fella. Hope hes doing okay.
Yes I noticed that a while back. His last post was August I think. Seemed like hed become pretty fed up with the game in general, dont think he ever watched live anymore, so assumed that hed stopped posting as well
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6886 on: February 17, 2024, 02:46:24 am »
Thought about Mike recently, hope hes ok
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6887 on: February 17, 2024, 02:50:22 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 15, 2024, 02:35:55 pm
Very active on Facebook. Doing very well as a LFC-related worker in Thailand.

That's cool, good for her, short of playing for or coaching the Club, it's a dream job.
Online duvva 💅

Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6888 on: February 18, 2024, 02:54:59 am »
Chakan and So Howard Phillips not been on for a couple of weeks
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6889 on: February 23, 2024, 12:51:36 pm »
Still no sign of So.. Howard Phillips. He's not been active since 4th Feb. I hope he's ok. I always miss him when he's not around.

Howard, where are yer? Let's be 'avin yer.*


*Said in a Delia Smith voice with Scouse inflection.
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6890 on: February 23, 2024, 12:56:14 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on February 23, 2024, 12:51:36 pm
Still no sign of So.. Howard Phillips. He's not been active since 4th Feb. I hope he's ok. I always miss him when he's not around.

Howard, where are yer? Let's be 'avin yer.*


*Said in a Delia Smith voice with Scouse inflection.

Yes - I do hope hes ok. Always comes across as a top fella
Offline jambutty

Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6891 on: February 24, 2024, 02:12:14 am »
He found out I was meat & 2 veg and skedaddled.
Offline Peabee

Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6892 on: February 24, 2024, 02:19:14 am »
Quote from: jambutty on February 24, 2024, 02:12:14 am
He found out I was meat & 2 veg and skedaddled.

 ;D

He's trying to bleach away all those misguided wanks.  :-[

Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6893 on: March 4, 2024, 05:56:25 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on February 23, 2024, 12:51:36 pm
Still no sign of So.. Howard Phillips. He's not been active since 4th Feb. I hope he's ok. I always miss him when he's not around.

Howard, where are yer? Let's be 'avin yer.*


*Said in a Delia Smith voice with Scouse inflection.

A month now and hes not even logged on
Online duvva 💅

Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6894 on: March 4, 2024, 06:21:38 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on March  4, 2024, 05:56:25 pm
A month now and hes not even logged on
Anyone know him in real life? Hope hes ok
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6895 on: March 4, 2024, 06:36:52 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on March  4, 2024, 05:56:25 pm
A month now and hes not even logged on
Yes, I checked too. I'm a bit concerned, to be honest. I really hope he's ok.
Offline Elmo!

Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6896 on: March 4, 2024, 08:07:28 pm »
Hope Howard is OK, one of my favourite posters on here.
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6897 on: March 4, 2024, 08:43:35 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on March  4, 2024, 05:56:25 pm
A month now and hes not even logged on
Quote from: duvva 💅 on March  4, 2024, 06:21:38 pm
Anyone know him in real life? Hope hes ok
Quote from: Son of Spion on March  4, 2024, 06:36:52 pm
Yes, I checked too. I'm a bit concerned, to be honest. I really hope he's ok.
Quote from: Elmo! on March  4, 2024, 08:07:28 pm
Hope Howard is OK, one of my favourite posters on here.
He seemed quite active until his last post on the 4th of February.
Like everyone else, I hope he's OK.
Offline spen71

Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6898 on: March 4, 2024, 08:59:32 pm »
I know its been asked before in this thread but thought I would bring it up again, as was mentioned in the Tory thread.     Anyone got any news on Fat Scouser
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6899 on: March 4, 2024, 09:04:14 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on March  4, 2024, 08:59:32 pm
I know its been asked before in this thread but thought I would bring it up again, as was mentioned in the Tory thread.     Anyone got any news on Fat Scouser
A few of us had phone contacts and Email contacts with Leo over the years.
I think we've all tried to contact him recently through those sources, but sadly to no avail. 
Offline spen71

Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6900 on: March 4, 2024, 09:06:41 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on March  4, 2024, 09:04:14 pm
A few of us had phone contacts and Email contacts with Leo over the years.
I think we've all tried to contact him recently through those sources, but sadly to no avail. 

Doesnt sound good
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6901 on: March 5, 2024, 08:22:59 pm »
I had a reply So Howard Philipps,

hes fine, just taking a break for a bit -
Online duvva 💅

Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6902 on: March 5, 2024, 08:28:52 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on March  5, 2024, 08:22:59 pm
I had a reply So Howard Philipps,

hes fine, just taking a break for a bit -
Phew. Thats great news Kenny. Thanks for sharing
Offline rob1966

Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6903 on: March 5, 2024, 08:29:22 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on March  5, 2024, 08:22:59 pm
I had a reply So Howard Philipps,

hes fine, just taking a break for a bit -

Nice one, was getting a bit worried about him
Offline reddebs

Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6904 on: March 5, 2024, 08:39:33 pm »
Good to hear 👍
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6905 on: March 5, 2024, 08:39:46 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on March  5, 2024, 08:22:59 pm
I had a reply So Howard Philipps,

hes fine, just taking a break for a bit -
Thanks, Kenny.

I was getting a little concerned. I'm glad he's good.  8)
Offline 24/7

Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6906 on: Yesterday at 08:04:16 pm »
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv on February  3, 2024, 09:28:59 pm
Good to see Jim back online.
Cheers. It's been a while. It's also been a very, very, very, very, very difficult fuckknowshowlongexactly but it's been tough, for sure.

Back on the upward bounce, working hard on my demons, clearing the ghosts out.

Heading over for the Palace game and the 35th anniversary.

Hoping for some Very Good News in May (waiting for the all-clear health-wise, waiting for the all-clear work-wise, waiting for the all-clear heart-wise. Signs are positive for all three. I'll kee youse posted :wave)
Offline jillcwhomever

Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6907 on: Yesterday at 08:05:28 pm »
Lovely to hear from you Jim.  :D
Offline Elmo!

Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6908 on: Yesterday at 09:36:55 pm »
Great to see you back Jim!  :D
Offline classycarra

Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6909 on: Yesterday at 09:38:35 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 09:36:55 pm
Great to see you back Jim!  :D
yes it is! :wave
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6910 on: Yesterday at 09:44:28 pm »
Offline jason42

Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6911 on: Yesterday at 09:49:35 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on Yesterday at 08:04:16 pm
Cheers. It's been a while. It's also been a very, very, very, very, very difficult fuckknowshowlongexactly but it's been tough, for sure.

Back on the upward bounce, working hard on my demons, clearing the ghosts out.

Heading over for the Palace game and the 35th anniversary.

Hoping for some Very Good News in May (waiting for the all-clear health-wise, waiting for the all-clear work-wise, waiting for the all-clear heart-wise. Signs are positive for all three. I'll kee youse posted :wave)

Great to hear from you Jim, mate. Always around if you ever need to chat to someone.
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6912 on: Yesterday at 09:58:37 pm »
Welcome back, James.  :)  It's great to see on here again. You've been missed.
Offline reddebs

Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6913 on: Yesterday at 10:03:09 pm »
Welcome home Jim good to see you back and with a positive outlook 👍
Offline afc tukrish

Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6914 on: Yesterday at 11:10:26 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on Yesterday at 08:04:16 pm
Cheers. It's been a while. It's also been a very, very, very, very, very difficult fuckknowshowlongexactly but it's been tough, for sure.

Back on the upward bounce, working hard on my demons, clearing the ghosts out.

Heading over for the Palace game and the 35th anniversary.

Hoping for some Very Good News in May (waiting for the all-clear health-wise, waiting for the all-clear work-wise, waiting for the all-clear heart-wise. Signs are positive for all three. I'll kee youse posted :wave)

Nice to have you back, Jim...
Online duvva 💅

Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6915 on: Today at 12:26:51 am »
Quote from: 24/7 on Yesterday at 08:04:16 pm
Cheers. It's been a while. It's also been a very, very, very, very, very difficult fuckknowshowlongexactly but it's been tough, for sure.

Back on the upward bounce, working hard on my demons, clearing the ghosts out.

Heading over for the Palace game and the 35th anniversary.

Hoping for some Very Good News in May (waiting for the all-clear health-wise, waiting for the all-clear work-wise, waiting for the all-clear heart-wise. Signs are positive for all three. I'll kee youse posted :wave)
Great to see you posting again Jim. Fingers crossed for some good news for you
Offline Ray K

Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6916 on: Today at 12:32:38 am »
Quote from: 24/7 on Yesterday at 08:04:16 pm
Cheers. It's been a while. It's also been a very, very, very, very, very difficult fuckknowshowlongexactly but it's been tough, for sure.

Back on the upward bounce, working hard on my demons, clearing the ghosts out.

Heading over for the Palace game and the 35th anniversary.

Hoping for some Very Good News in May (waiting for the all-clear health-wise, waiting for the all-clear work-wise, waiting for the all-clear heart-wise. Signs are positive for all three. I'll kee youse posted :wave)
Pfft. Glory Hunter comes back just in time for the title run-in  :P

Great to see you back  :)
Offline Red_Mist

Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6917 on: Today at 12:34:07 am »
Yes! Welcome back Jim :)
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6918 on: Today at 01:19:44 am »
Quote from: 24/7 on Yesterday at 08:04:16 pm
Cheers. It's been a while. It's also been a very, very, very, very, very difficult fuckknowshowlongexactly but it's been tough, for sure.

Back on the upward bounce, working hard on my demons, clearing the ghosts out.

Heading over for the Palace game and the 35th anniversary.

Hoping for some Very Good News in May (waiting for the all-clear health-wise, waiting for the all-clear work-wise, waiting for the all-clear heart-wise. Signs are positive for all three. I'll kee youse posted :wave)


Really pleased everything is going in the right direction for you
