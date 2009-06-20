Good to see Jim back online.



Cheers. It's been a while. It's also been a very, very, very, very, very difficult fuckknowshowlongexactly but it's been tough, for sure.Back on the upward bounce, working hard on my demons, clearing the ghosts out.Heading over for the Palace game and the 35th anniversary.Hoping for some Very Good News in May (waiting for the all-clear health-wise, waiting for the all-clear work-wise, waiting for the all-clear heart-wise. Signs are positive for all three. I'll kee youse posted