Which inactive poster...

Online "Nookie".

Re: Which inactive poster...
January 8, 2024, 11:11:29 am
Quote from: paulrazor on January  8, 2024, 11:08:05 am
Fucking hell, what a mess, I would have given that a wide berth myself.



Thing is, I know a lot of people on here that thought he just needed a push, and he could've sorted himself out
Online tubby

Re: Which inactive poster...
January 8, 2024, 11:15:05 am
Man, that's rough.  You just don't know what's going on behind closed doors with some folks.  I know RAWK can be a very helpful and supportive place for airing personal issues, but there will be lots of posters on here who have shit going on that they don't really want to talk about in a public forum.
Offline paulrazor

Re: Which inactive poster...
January 8, 2024, 11:18:12 am
Quote from: "Nookie". on January  8, 2024, 11:11:29 am
Thing is, I know a lot of people on here that thought he just needed a push, and he could've sorted himself out
Shame alright, couldn't find his account to see when he last posted but did see a post of an incident from about 4 years ago, it was very grim

Sorry he is in a bad situation but given what Barney said about fucking people over a quote I was told last year by a good mate comes to mind
"not your problem, stop offering to do favours for people screwing you over"
Online Buck Pete

Re: Which inactive poster...
January 8, 2024, 11:29:32 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on January  8, 2024, 09:32:13 am
Yeah I remember him always having bust ups and then reconciling with his ex I think? Had a daughter with her didnt he? Last I heard from/about him he had that leaflets business and seemed to be doing ok but he was always very up and down with the booze. Hope hes doing ok.

I remember him from the betting threads too.  Think he liked a hefty wager :(
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Which inactive poster...
January 8, 2024, 12:30:47 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on January  8, 2024, 11:29:32 am
I remember him from the betting threads too.  Think he liked a hefty wager :(

That and the alcohol.
No idea how he is these days. Checked my messages and it was 2019 when that happened.
He seemed to be doing great. As I said above he was with Rickie Lambert's sister and they were due to be married. I remember standing in the kitchen in work chatting to him and he was saying she kicked him out of the house, wouldn't give him his bank card and he was staying in his car.
He had no answer when I asked him if she has his bank card then how is he getting the money he has asked me to send him  ;D
The FB post saying he had passed away was weird as fuck. Obviously people posting condolences, but then his brother posted on it saying none of the family had heard anything and asked for whoever made the post to contact them. He later posted to say they've been in contact with Paul and the post was deleted.
He definitely appeared to have went off the rails then and on a downward spiral. Hopefully he's turned it around.
Online "Nookie".

Re: Which inactive poster...
January 8, 2024, 02:07:49 pm
Spent many a night chatting to him on RAWK chat, and I can honestly say the advice he gave me is a big part of the reason why I am where I am today
Offline paulrazor

Re: Which inactive poster...
January 8, 2024, 02:10:43 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on January  8, 2024, 12:30:47 pm
snip
I actually read that post Barney and as you said at the time when you said no you began to wonder if he had no bank card, laptop or phone where the money was going, you never would have seen it again

He did similar to Bennekov, from reading them posts this morning Bennekov was a way better friend to him than he deserved.

He had some cheek to ask you for anything when in reality he barely knew you
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Which inactive poster...
January 8, 2024, 02:14:58 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on January  8, 2024, 09:16:15 am
Not really.
We used to chat on here through PM, then I met him once or twice for a beer when I went over for a match.

The time he asked me for money I hadn't heard from him in about 2 or 3 years. He messaged me on FB asking for my number and I knew pretty much straight away that was the reason for it. I know there are others that unfortunately did try to help him money wise and he fucked them over.

Quote from: paulrazor on January  8, 2024, 02:10:43 pm
I actually read that post Barney and as you said at the time when you said no you began to wonder if he had no bank card, laptop or phone where the money was going, you never would have seen it again

He did similar to Bennekov, from reading them posts this morning Bennekov was a way better friend to him than he deserved.

He had some cheek to ask you for anything when in reality he barely knew you


I wasn't going to name him  :D

I chatted to Bennekov briefly at the time over this. He went way above and beyond to try to help.
Offline paulrazor

Re: Which inactive poster...
January 8, 2024, 02:20:49 pm
Yes he did, last post he had about him Bennekov leant him money and when it wasnt paid back he cut ties with him

He was very good to him alright, shame it didnt go both ways
Online duvva 💅

Re: Which inactive poster...
Yesterday at 12:58:07 am
Capon not posted since before Christmas
Online rob1966

Re: Which inactive poster...
Yesterday at 10:16:53 am
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 12:58:07 am
Capon not posted since before Christmas

Is he still on twitter? He probably got pissed off and took a break again.
Offline Ziltoid

Re: Which inactive poster...
Yesterday at 10:25:22 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:16:53 am
Is he still on twitter? He probably got pissed off and took a break again.

Not posted since July by the looks of things
Offline Claire.

Re: Which inactive poster...
Yesterday at 10:27:58 am
He's probably too busy with whatever mad music creation device he got for Christmas.
Offline Malaysian Kopite

Re: Which inactive poster...
Yesterday at 10:35:18 am
It's a shame to hear that about ACHP, I was just reading some of the sex threads we used to have here and he had a few funny posts, nothing compared to Carl/SHF of course.

As for Doc Manhattan I think Noelle catfishing him broke him, he was in denial for a fair bit afterwards the fucktron.
Online Kenny's Jacket

Re: Which inactive poster...
Yesterday at 10:36:18 pm
Machae hasnt posted for a few months, hope hes ok
Online Peabee

Re: Which inactive poster...
Yesterday at 10:42:37 pm
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Yesterday at 12:58:07 am
Capon not posted since before Christmas

He won the euromillions and bought an island near Alaska.

He sent me this:

Online afc tukrish

Re: Which inactive poster...
Yesterday at 10:58:29 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 10:42:37 pm
He won the euromillions and bought an island near Alaska.

#icyfuckingcoldsausages
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: Which inactive poster...
Yesterday at 11:00:02 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 10:42:37 pm
He won the euromillions and bought an island near Alaska.

He sent me this:



Has he moved in with Curtis Warren?
Online Peabee

Re: Which inactive poster...
Yesterday at 11:05:31 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 11:00:02 pm
Has he moved in with Curtis Warren?

Well, he did ask for the whole winnings in used bank notes. The NatWest probably ran out and had to reach out to Curtis.
Online John C

Re: Which inactive poster...
Yesterday at 11:31:06 pm
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 10:42:37 pm
He won the euromillions and bought an island near Alaska.

He sent me this:

I can confirm this is blag.
If he'd have won dosh like that he'd have Chopper as Head Waiter, me as Principal Servant, Nick as the islands jester and Terry as Chief Musical Advisor.
Online Peabee

Re: Which inactive poster...
Yesterday at 11:40:27 pm
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 11:31:06 pm
I can confirm this is blag.
If he'd have won dosh like that he'd have Chopper as Head Waiter, me as Principal Servant, Nick as the islands jester and Terry as Chief Musical Advisor.

Oops sorry, it wasn't the euromillions, he won a £250 voucher for H Samuels.

There's nowhere to use them in Alaska. Fucked it right up.
Offline Rhi

Re: Which inactive poster...
Today at 11:07:49 am
Quote from: Capon Debaser on December  8, 2023, 11:57:42 am
Funny little story.

He used to hate it when hed block people then when theyd realised and started to moan about him  hed see them and be all like Why cant people who get blacked just move on etc

Anyway, after a number of dms by him to me moaning about people I got on with, telling me to tell them to shut up or asking me why I havnt stuck up for him(I hadnt seen the things he was on about as Im not online 24/7) And then him falling out with people like Royhendo etc after Roy stuck up for him I just thought, fuck it. Blocked him and locked my account.

2 or 3 days later he had the meltdown of meltdowns when he realised Id locked my account. Id posted a picture and everyone was laughing at it (which he couldnt see) and the next thing I know I had Terry who used to post on here, Paul( And Could he play) amongst others all getting intouch with me asking me why. They were also laughing at him calling him all sorts but telling me not to say anything. I had 450 or more friend request cos his followers wanted to know who this Rudy chap was that caused this meltdown

He then went onto say that what sort of maniac just blocks people etc and wouldnt let it go for about 3 weeks. Hed then occasionally tag onto my convos with people like Garstonite bringing up what happened (Years later)

This is the guy who says why cant people just move on then proceeded to act like a fucking maniac



:lmao :lmao
Offline Rhi

Re: Which inactive poster...
Today at 11:09:26 am
Quote from: Terry de Niro on October 23, 2023, 09:35:05 pm
Anyone heard from Raul?
Went the match with him a few times when he was over from India.
Sound and funny fella.

He lives in Paris with his wife now. I saw him briefly before the final there. It was lovely to see him. Before that I'd seen him from afar at Norwich away just before COVID hit so he still makes it to matches every now and then. He seemed good when I saw him in Paris :)
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Which inactive poster...
Today at 11:09:46 am
Quote from: Malaysian Kopite on Yesterday at 10:35:18 am
As for Doc Manhattan I think Noelle catfishing him broke him, he was in denial for a fair bit afterwards the fucktron.
Must have missed this at the time.
Offline Rhi

Re: Which inactive poster...
Today at 11:12:30 am
Quote from: tubby on December  7, 2023, 07:55:25 pm
Greatest fisherman the forum has ever seen.

Talking of fihserman, who remembers The Fisherman? ;D
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Which inactive poster...
Today at 02:47:30 pm
Quote from: Rhi on Today at 11:09:26 am
He lives in Paris with his wife now. I saw him briefly before the final there. It was lovely to see him. Before that I'd seen him from afar at Norwich away just before COVID hit so he still makes it to matches every now and then. He seemed good when I saw him in Paris :)
Thanks Rhi.
The last time I saw him was at the 4-4 draw v Arsenal at Anfield, 2009.
Good to know he's well.
Online RedDeadRejection

Re: Which inactive poster...
Today at 06:42:44 pm
Been lurking since 2010. What happened to Phase of Play? He came back didn't he?

And I haven't noticed Snail in a while?
