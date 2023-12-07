Used to follow Manhattan on Twatter a few years ago, don't think I ever saw him tweet anything positive. Always got the impression he'd celebrate our goals with a gentle nod and that's it.



Funny little story.He used to hate it when hed block people then when theyd realised and started to moan about him hed see them and be all like Why cant people who get blacked just move on etcAnyway, after a number of dms by him to me moaning about people I got on with, telling me to tell them to shut up or asking me why I havnt stuck up for him(I hadnt seen the things he was on about as Im not online 24/7) And then him falling out with people like Royhendo etc after Roy stuck up for him I just thought, fuck it. Blocked him and locked my account.2 or 3 days later he had the meltdown of meltdowns when he realised Id locked my account. Id posted a picture and everyone was laughing at it (which he couldnt see) and the next thing I know I had Terry who used to post on here, Paul( And Could he play) amongst others all getting intouch with me asking me why. They were also laughing at him calling him all sorts but telling me not to say anything. I had 450 or more friend request cos his followers wanted to know who this Rudy chap was that caused this meltdownHe then went onto say that what sort of maniac just blocks people etc and wouldnt let it go for about 3 weeks. Hed then occasionally tag onto my convos with people like Garstonite bringing up what happened (Years later)This is the guy who says why cant people just move on then proceeded to act like a fucking maniac