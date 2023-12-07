« previous next »
Re: Which inactive poster...
December 7, 2023, 10:05:45 pm
Used to follow Manhattan on Twatter a few years ago, don't think I ever saw him tweet anything positive. Always got the impression he'd celebrate our goals with a gentle nod and that's it.
Re: Which inactive poster...
Yesterday at 11:57:42 am
Quote from: I've been a good boy on December  7, 2023, 10:05:45 pm
Used to follow Manhattan on Twatter a few years ago, don't think I ever saw him tweet anything positive. Always got the impression he'd celebrate our goals with a gentle nod and that's it.
Funny little story.

He used to hate it when hed block people then when theyd realised and started to moan about him  hed see them and be all like Why cant people who get blacked just move on etc

Anyway, after a number of dms by him to me moaning about people I got on with, telling me to tell them to shut up or asking me why I havnt stuck up for him(I hadnt seen the things he was on about as Im not online 24/7) And then him falling out with people like Royhendo etc after Roy stuck up for him I just thought, fuck it. Blocked him and locked my account.

2 or 3 days later he had the meltdown of meltdowns when he realised Id locked my account. Id posted a picture and everyone was laughing at it (which he couldnt see) and the next thing I know I had Terry who used to post on here, Paul( And Could he play) amongst others all getting intouch with me asking me why. They were also laughing at him calling him all sorts but telling me not to say anything. I had 450 or more friend request cos his followers wanted to know who this Rudy chap was that caused this meltdown

He then went onto say that what sort of maniac just blocks people etc and wouldnt let it go for about 3 weeks. Hed then occasionally tag onto my convos with people like Garstonite bringing up what happened (Years later)

This is the guy who says why cant people just move on then proceeded to act like a fucking maniac

Re: Which inactive poster...
Yesterday at 12:01:58 pm
Some people take the internet way too seriously.  Hope he's doing alright, sounds like his head was all over the place.
Re: Which inactive poster...
Yesterday at 12:06:26 pm
Hes a fucking bellend
Re: Which inactive poster...
Yesterday at 12:12:58 pm
Quote from: O little Sausage of Bethlehem on Yesterday at 12:06:26 pm
Hes a fucking bellend

I was trying to say that without saying that.
Re: Which inactive poster...
Yesterday at 12:13:10 pm
Quote from: O little Sausage of Bethlehem on Yesterday at 12:06:26 pm
Hes a fucking bellend

Grass. :D

You mentioned Garstonite there. Hope hes doing ok. Funny fucker.
Re: Which inactive poster...
Yesterday at 12:14:48 pm
Quote from: Bing Crosby was a prick on Yesterday at 12:13:10 pm
Grass. :D

You mentioned Garstonite there. Hope hes doing ok. Funny fucker.
He ll be sound, hes got his screwed on. Cept for his fondness for the exotic ladies we know hes accustomed to
Re: Which inactive poster...
Yesterday at 12:16:08 pm
Quote from: O little Sausage of Bethlehem on Yesterday at 12:14:48 pm
He ll be sound, hes got his screwed on. Cept for his fondness for the exotic ladies we know hes accustomed to

Hence why he ditched us. :D

Yeah, hopefully he just cut off all his social media and is still enjoying the mighty Reds in peace.
Re: Which inactive poster...
Yesterday at 12:17:49 pm
Quote from: Bing Crosby was a prick on Yesterday at 12:16:08 pm
Hence why he ditched us. :D

Yeah, hopefully he just cut off all his social media and is still enjoying the mighty Reds in peace.
Wonder if hes still having trouble with Laquonda? She sounded a right handful
Re: Which inactive poster...
Yesterday at 12:19:15 pm
Quote from: O little Sausage of Bethlehem on Yesterday at 12:17:49 pm
Wonder if hes still having trouble with Laquonda? She sounded a right handful

:D
Re: Which inactive poster...
Yesterday at 12:43:44 pm
Quote from: O little Sausage of Bethlehem on Yesterday at 12:06:26 pm
Hes a fucking bellend

sounds like he had a crush on you 😂
Re: Which inactive poster...
Yesterday at 12:45:04 pm
Quote from: Claire. on Yesterday at 12:43:44 pm
sounds like he had a crush on you 😂
Haha

I used to open my dms on here and be like Fucks this?

Moaning like a Fanny at me aboot someone else. Like I was on Jeremy Kyle or some shite ;D

Could not be arsed
Re: Which inactive poster...
Yesterday at 01:41:40 pm
He was funny though  but hard work
Re: Which inactive poster...
Yesterday at 01:45:26 pm
He never seemed to enjoy anything. Always managed to find a negative angle even if wed done something good. Generally quite funny but fairly draining too.
Re: Which inactive poster...
Yesterday at 02:02:40 pm
It was the repetitive nature of it. Hed get up in the morning, put on his LFC are shite suit, clip on his name badge , clock on then get to work on what hed said the day before and for years before that. You see similar shit on here

Like Raymond Babbit crossed with Yosemite Sam

I used to have a proper laugh with him.
Re: Which inactive poster...
Yesterday at 03:27:22 pm
hahaa

some amazing stuff on this page alone

Re: Which inactive poster...
Yesterday at 08:00:42 pm
Quote from: Bing Crosby was a prick on Yesterday at 01:45:26 pm
He never seemed to enjoy anything. Always managed to find a negative angle even if wed done something good. Generally quite funny but fairly draining too.

You're sure he's not still here, right?
Re: Which inactive poster...
Today at 12:58:53 am
What happened to mouth?   He was funny
Re: Which inactive poster...
Today at 06:50:24 am
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 08:00:42 pm
You're sure he's not still here, right?

I deffo recognise description in a current poster 😉
Re: Which inactive poster...
Today at 09:02:48 am
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 08:00:42 pm
You're sure he's not still here, right?

Well, has Capon had any lovelorn PMs?
Re: Which inactive poster...
Today at 09:05:06 am
Quote from: spen71 on Today at 12:58:53 am
What happened to mouth?   He was funny

Last active 2016, fuckin ell 😔
