Which inactive poster...

Bing Crosby was a prick

  He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
Re: Which inactive poster...
October 23, 2023, 08:00:45 pm
Quote from: Angelius on October 23, 2023, 07:58:43 pm
Royhendo?


See him on the artist formerly known as Twitter very infrequently. Hope hes well. Last I saw of him he was back up in Scotland and seemed to be enjoying life. Hope thats still the case, a very nice man.
Terry's Chocolate Orange

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
Re: Which inactive poster...
October 23, 2023, 09:35:05 pm
Anyone heard from Raul?
Went the match with him a few times when he was over from India.
Sound and funny fella.
Son of Mary

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
Re: Which inactive poster...
October 27, 2023, 01:43:55 pm
Rob has disappeared again. 🙁
Rockin' around the reddebs tree

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
Re: Which inactive poster...
October 27, 2023, 02:03:38 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on October 27, 2023, 01:43:55 pm
Rob has disappeared again. 🙁

He has but I think it's been half term so they're away on holiday and I'm guessing he took the international break and holiday as an obvious time to stay away 👍
who the fuck has tukrish delight for chrimbo dinner

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
Re: Which inactive poster...
October 27, 2023, 02:43:34 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on October 27, 2023, 01:43:55 pm
Rob has disappeared again. 🙁

Just think of the stories we'll hear upon his return, though... :D
Chakan Stevens

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
Re: Which inactive poster...
October 27, 2023, 02:45:20 pm
Guess Liverbloke isn't coming back. Hope he's ok though.
Kenny Rogers Kills Christmas

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
Re: Which inactive poster...
October 27, 2023, 02:55:01 pm
Quote from: Chakan on October 27, 2023, 02:45:20 pm
Guess Liverbloke isn't coming back. Hope he's ok though.

What happened there, he was quite funny?
Chakan Stevens

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
Re: Which inactive poster...
October 27, 2023, 03:05:16 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on October 27, 2023, 02:55:01 pm
What happened there, he was quite funny?

Dunno really, his last comments were in the "Support the strike" thread and then disappeared for good in July.

Sent him a few PM's but no response. Hopefully just needed a step back from posting and everything is good.

Kenny Rogers Kills Christmas

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
Re: Which inactive poster...
October 27, 2023, 03:06:23 pm
Quote from: Chakan on October 27, 2023, 03:05:16 pm
Dunno really, his last comments were in the "Support the strike" thread and then disappeared for good in July.

Sent him a few PM's but no response. Hopefully just needed a step back from posting and everything is good.

Cheers Chakan, 
Chakan Stevens

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem! Winner of RAWK's Carabao Cup captian contest.
Re: Which inactive poster...
October 27, 2023, 03:25:02 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on October 27, 2023, 03:06:23 pm
Cheers Chakan, 


This is his youtube channel

https://www.youtube.com/@bayo6484/featured

But only 2 videos and comments turned off :(

Anyway just hoping he's ok.
classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
Re: Which inactive poster...
October 27, 2023, 06:42:29 pm
Glad to hear people are in touch with Jim, and hope he's doing alright - don't know him outside of here but always seems a top man and always quick to make sure others are doing alright here and in his communities
oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual God. Founder Member of the Ricky Gervais' 'David Brad Fan Club'.
Re: Which inactive poster...
October 29, 2023, 01:10:08 am
Quote from: classycarra on October 27, 2023, 06:42:29 pm
Glad to hear people are in touch with Jim, and hope he's doing alright - don't know him outside of here but always seems a top man and always quick to make sure others are doing alright here and in his communities

I can only echo that, mate.

Jim's a big miss - even those awful puns ;D
Twoturtleduvvas

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
Re: Which inactive poster...
November 2, 2023, 12:08:50 am
Amir hasnt posted for a while, anyone know why hes stopped posting, as he still logs on it seems?
Marv Murchin

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
Re: Which inactive poster...
November 2, 2023, 09:23:15 pm
His ickle arms have fell awf.
I only got a cheap Philips telly for chrimbo

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
Re: Which inactive poster...
November 13, 2023, 10:42:31 pm
What happened to Bigbonedrawky?

Hasnt posted for a while.
spen71

Re: Which inactive poster...
December 5, 2023, 09:21:28 am
Twoturtleduvvas

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
Re: Which inactive poster...
December 5, 2023, 09:29:25 am
Wheres GerryAttrick lately?  Ive been talking to myself in the horse racing thread for ages
Son of Mary

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
Re: Which inactive poster...
December 5, 2023, 09:52:58 am
I was wondering how Scouseman is doing. He hasn't logged on since the end of September.
KillieRed

Re: Which inactive poster...
December 5, 2023, 10:59:35 am
Quote from: Twoturtleduvvas on December  5, 2023, 09:29:25 am
Wheres GerryAttrick lately?  Ive been talking to myself in the horse racing thread for ages

Still with us. Taking a break from RAWK though.
I only got a cheap Philips telly for chrimbo

Re: Which inactive poster...
December 5, 2023, 11:01:08 am
Quote from: spen71 on December  5, 2023, 09:21:28 am
This article reminded me of Leo

https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2023/dec/05/rishi-sunak-on-wrong-side-of-history-over-infected-blood-scandal-says-charity

No surprise Sunak is trying to stiff the victims but surprised that some Tory MPs seem to have a conscience.
Twoturtleduvvas

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
Re: Which inactive poster...
December 5, 2023, 12:15:29 pm
Quote from: KillieRed on December  5, 2023, 10:59:35 am
Still with us. Taking a break from RAWK though.
👍 hope hes doing ok
Kenny Rogers Kills Christmas

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
Re: Which inactive poster...
December 5, 2023, 12:26:55 pm
KillieRed

Re: Which inactive poster...
December 5, 2023, 01:59:08 pm
Quote from: Twoturtleduvvas on December  5, 2023, 12:15:29 pm
👍 hope hes doing ok

Yep, on good form 😉
Razor Ruddocks Christmas Booze Binge

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
Re: Which inactive poster...
Today at 04:06:34 pm
The Christmas Carol thread got bumped

Dr. Manhattan of course featured, hasnt posted since 2012

Last post he interacted with "It's Jimmy corkhill" who hasnt posted since 2019

Came in to my head due to Dean Sullivans passing
tubby

Re: Which inactive poster...
Today at 04:10:24 pm
Was he the one who got catfished on here, or was that another poster?
Razor Ruddocks Christmas Booze Binge

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
Re: Which inactive poster...
Today at 04:13:59 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 04:10:24 pm
Was he the one who got catfished on here, or was that another poster?
Cant quite recall

its been mentioned loads but I dont think I ever read it
Barneys Night Before Christmas

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
Re: Which inactive poster...
Today at 04:14:25 pm
Quote from: tubby on Today at 04:10:24 pm
Was he the one who got catfished on here, or was that another poster?

Quote from: Razor Ruddocks Christmas Booze Binge on Today at 04:06:34 pm

Dr. Manhattan

He got catfished on Twitter or something. Don't know the whole story behind it, but certain it was him.
Elmo saves christmas

  • Spolier alret!
Re: Which inactive poster...
Today at 04:47:28 pm
Quote from: Barneys Night Before Christmas on Today at 04:14:25 pm
He got catfished on Twitter or something. Don't know the whole story behind it, but certain it was him.

I thought it was someone on RAWK? Not that I remember it myself, I've just read about it on here.
Statto Red

Re: Which inactive poster...
Today at 04:55:19 pm
Quote from: Razor Ruddocks Christmas Booze Binge on Today at 04:06:34 pm
The Christmas Carol thread got bumped

Dr. Manhattan of course featured, hasnt posted since 2012

Last post he interacted with "It's Jimmy corkhill" who hasnt posted since 2019

Came in to my head due to Dean Sullivans passing

Dr Manhattan got banned, threw his toys out the pram & called the MODs all sorts of stuff on twatter, so the ban was made permanent.
Jingle Bells Tepid Smells

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
Re: Which inactive poster...
Today at 06:59:11 pm
Quote from: Razor Ruddocks Christmas Booze Binge on Today at 04:06:34 pm
The Christmas Carol thread got bumped

Dr. Manhattan of course featured, hasnt posted since 2012

Last post he interacted with "It's Jimmy corkhill" who hasnt posted since 2019

Came in to my head due to Dean Sullivans passing
Got banned for trolling the players during match commentary ;D (if I recal correctly)
