Royhendo?
Crosby Nick never fails.
Rob has disappeared again. 🙁
Guess Liverbloke isn't coming back. Hope he's ok though.
What happened there, he was quite funny?
Dunno really, his last comments were in the "Support the strike" thread and then disappeared for good in July.Sent him a few PM's but no response. Hopefully just needed a step back from posting and everything is good.
Cheers Chakan,
Glad to hear people are in touch with Jim, and hope he's doing alright - don't know him outside of here but always seems a top man and always quick to make sure others are doing alright here and in his communities
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Wheres GerryAttrick lately? Ive been talking to myself in the horse racing thread for ages
This article reminded me of Leohttps://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2023/dec/05/rishi-sunak-on-wrong-side-of-history-over-infected-blood-scandal-says-charity
Still with us. Taking a break from RAWK though.
👍 hope hes doing ok
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR
Was he the one who got catfished on here, or was that another poster?
Dr. Manhattan
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
He got catfished on Twitter or something. Don't know the whole story behind it, but certain it was him.
The Christmas Carol thread got bumpedDr. Manhattan of course featured, hasnt posted since 2012Last post he interacted with "It's Jimmy corkhill" who hasnt posted since 2019Came in to my head due to Dean Sullivans passing
Page created in 0.021 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.29]