Author Topic: Which inactive poster...  (Read 513156 times)

Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6600 on: Yesterday at 03:17:56 pm »
I loved his breakdowns of the demographis of Aberdeenshire West and Kincardine.
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6601 on: Yesterday at 03:23:32 pm »
He claimed Welsh is only spoken on farms in mid Wales

No smart arse comments from Chemistry teachers please :wave
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6602 on: Yesterday at 03:25:54 pm »
I didn't agree with his politics (and quite a few other opinions) but I wasn't ever really bothered by Linudden.  I don't think he was actively trolling like other RAWK celebrities, he was just an oddball who thought he knew everything.
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6603 on: Yesterday at 04:46:01 pm »
Nice seeing CHOPPER back. Mouth and Macca are 2 others I miss round here.

All 3 are proper bellends like. But theyre RAWK bellends. Part of the furniture you dont wanna throw out so ya stick in an empty room hoping that sweaty arse mark will dry out eventually so you can put it back in the living room when people come round
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6604 on: Yesterday at 08:05:56 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 04:46:01 pm
Nice seeing CHOPPER back. Mouth and Macca are 2 others I miss round here.

All 3 are proper bellends like. But theyre RAWK bellends. Part of the furniture you dont wanna throw out so ya stick in an empty room hoping that sweaty arse mark will dry out eventually so you can put it back in the living room when people come round

Seems Mouth & Macca are done with RAWK for good, >:(  comedy gold when Mouth stitched up SHF that time with that make me a spiderman photoshop. 

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=198423.msg9959230#msg9959230

Enjoy. :lmao
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6605 on: Yesterday at 08:08:03 pm »
Chops is back? Where?
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6606 on: Yesterday at 08:15:36 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 08:05:56 pm
Seems Mouth & Macca are done with RAWK for good, >:(  comedy gold when Mouth stitched up SHF that time with that make me a spiderman photoshop. 

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=198423.msg9959230#msg9959230

Enjoy. :lmao
HAHA got me thinking of the time i said his (Sir Harvest) avatar made him look like E.T.  and off Mouth Popped with the help of Feint Zebra

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=298176.msg10922508#msg10922508


https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=198423.msg10924435#msg10924435
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6607 on: Yesterday at 08:26:07 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 03:23:32 pm
He claimed Welsh is only spoken on farms in mid Wales

No smart arse comments from Chemistry teachers please :wave

;D

Some farms in north wales too?
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6608 on: Yesterday at 08:51:30 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 08:08:03 pm
Chops is back? Where?
Doesnt post in ages and comes back to mock me. The absolute bastard ;D
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6609 on: Yesterday at 08:53:54 pm »
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6610 on: Yesterday at 08:54:07 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 08:51:30 pm
Doesnt post in ages and comes back to mock me. The absolute bastard ;D
Youd expect nothing less!
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6611 on: Yesterday at 08:55:41 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 03:25:54 pm
I didn't agree with his politics (and quite a few other opinions) but I wasn't ever really bothered by Linudden.  I don't think he was actively trolling like other RAWK celebrities, he was just an oddball who thought he knew everything.
Think you're almost definitely right on that, can say he's sincere at least about who he was
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6612 on: Yesterday at 09:55:38 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 08:26:07 pm
;D

Some farms in north wales too?

Only a few though
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6613 on: Today at 03:24:31 am »
Quote from: paulrazor on Yesterday at 11:30:54 am
hahahaha Christ.

 ;D


...until i had a disclipinary hearing and she was the minute taker!!
