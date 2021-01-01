Nice seeing CHOPPER back. Mouth and Macca are 2 others I miss round here. All 3 are proper bellends like. But theyre RAWK bellends. Part of the furniture you dont wanna throw out so ya stick in an empty room hoping that sweaty arse mark will dry out eventually so you can put it back in the living room when people come round
Seems Mouth & Macca are done with RAWK for good, comedy gold when Mouth stitched up SHF that time with that make me a spiderman photoshop. https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=198423.msg9959230#msg9959230Enjoy.
He claimed Welsh is only spoken on farms in mid WalesNo smart arse comments from Chemistry teachers please
Chops is back? Where?
Chops is back? Where? Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 08:51:30 pmDoesnt post in ages and comes back to mock me. The absolute bastard
Doesnt post in ages and comes back to mock me. The absolute bastard
I didn't agree with his politics (and quite a few other opinions) but I wasn't ever really bothered by Linudden. I don't think he was actively trolling like other RAWK celebrities, he was just an oddball who thought he knew everything.
Some farms in north wales too?
hahahaha Christ.
Page created in 0.046 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 2.19]