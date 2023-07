It was always amusing when Linudden came back from one of his hiatuses, obviously having spent the time reading all sorts of nonsense and spouting said nonsense with supreme confidence, then promptly getting absolutely ruthlessly taken down several pegs, followed by him disappearing off for another few weeks/months.



Rinse and repeat.



Had that knack of having the smarts to be able to be an academic (think he was a politics postgrad), without the filter that those smarts should reveal what he wasn't an expert in.Always used to be funny when he'd look at some election constituency in a place he'd never visit and be able to explain to RAWK without a hint of doubt in his mind exactly what matters to the voters of Burnley, Dundee, Brescia or Montevideo!