Skiing with Cantona. And it's hard to reply to a PM when the intended recipient has blocked the reply...
Linnuden was a bit of a hermit wasnt he? During Covid he went on many a rant about masks, lock downs, how the Swedes were doing it right and then said he lived in the middle of nowhere and avoided people anyway.
Perm banned for breaking a big rule.
A'www well that's a shame. I quite liked the guy, some of his opinions were funny, strange even but I don't think of him as a bad person, I don't have him down as malicious or owt. Mind you, I have no idea what was said to get him banished from here.