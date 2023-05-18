« previous next »
Author Topic: Which inactive poster...  (Read 512322 times)

Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 55,943
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6560 on: May 18, 2023, 11:08:03 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on May 18, 2023, 11:05:41 am
I remember reading his posts on that. Its the first time Id heard of that whole scandal. Hope hes ok.

Still remember his idea for us all to send cards/postcards of support to Rafa when he was under pressure in 2010. I sent one, and put my email address on there so that I could become penpals with Rafa, leading to best friends but he never wrote. :D

My tea's gone cold, I'm wondering why I got out of bed at all.
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,433
    • @hartejack
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6561 on: May 18, 2023, 11:33:03 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on May 18, 2023, 11:08:03 am
My tea's gone cold, I'm wondering why I got out of bed at all.

;D
Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 105,029
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6562 on: May 18, 2023, 11:41:18 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on May 18, 2023, 11:08:03 am
My tea's gone cold, I'm wondering why I got out of bed at all.

Addressing Rafa as Dear Slim was probably my first error in hindsight.
paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,818
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6563 on: May 18, 2023, 12:01:34 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on May 18, 2023, 11:41:18 am
Addressing Rafa as Dear Slim was probably my first error in hindsight.
Does this end with Hicks and Gillett in a boot?

You survive but they dont?
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

BlackandWhitePaul

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,152
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6564 on: May 24, 2023, 07:08:48 pm »
Mouth, Chopper and Macca. 3 of the best.
Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,749
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6565 on: May 24, 2023, 07:51:05 pm »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on May 24, 2023, 07:08:48 pm
Mouth, Chopper and Macca. 3 of the best.

Chopper made an appearance n the Eurovision thread.  A thread that also produced RAWK's best ever pun, outside of Crosby Nick of course
Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 105,029
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6566 on: May 24, 2023, 08:13:09 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on May 24, 2023, 07:51:05 pm
Chopper made an appearance n the Eurovision thread.  A thread that also produced RAWK's best ever pun, outside of Crosby Nick of course

:D What was it?
Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,749
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6567 on: May 24, 2023, 08:18:57 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on May 24, 2023, 08:13:09 pm
:D What was it?

Piss off ye sarky get  :wave
BlackandWhitePaul

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,152
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6568 on: June 30, 2023, 10:17:13 pm »
So, what's happened to this guy, i've not seen him for a while.

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?action=profile;u=56891
afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,663
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6569 on: June 30, 2023, 10:21:53 pm »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on June 30, 2023, 10:17:13 pm
So, what's happened to this guy, i've not seen him for a while.

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?action=profile;u=56891

Skiing with Cantona. And it's hard to reply to a PM when the intended recipient has blocked the reply... :wave
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,110
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6570 on: July 1, 2023, 08:17:09 am »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on June 30, 2023, 10:17:13 pm
So, what's happened to this guy, i've not seen him for a while.

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?action=profile;u=56891

Linnuden was a bit of a hermit wasnt he? During Covid he went on many a rant about masks, lock downs, how the Swedes were doing it right and then said he lived in the middle of nowhere and avoided people anyway. ;D
Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,628
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6571 on: July 1, 2023, 09:03:47 am »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on June 30, 2023, 10:17:13 pm
So, what's happened to this guy, i've not seen him for a while.

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?action=profile;u=56891

Perm banned for breaking a big rule.
Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,749
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6572 on: July 1, 2023, 09:10:47 am »
Quote from: Claire. on July  1, 2023, 09:03:47 am
Perm banned for breaking a big rule.

What was the big rule Claire?
BlackandWhitePaul

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,152
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6573 on: July 1, 2023, 09:18:14 am »
Quote from: afc tukrish on June 30, 2023, 10:21:53 pm
Skiing with Cantona. And it's hard to reply to a PM when the intended recipient has blocked the reply... :wave
Quote from: So Howard Philips on July  1, 2023, 08:17:09 am
Linnuden was a bit of a hermit wasnt he? During Covid he went on many a rant about masks, lock downs, how the Swedes were doing it right and then said he lived in the middle of nowhere and avoided people anyway. ;D
Quote from: Claire. on July  1, 2023, 09:03:47 am
Perm banned for breaking a big rule.
A'www well that's a shame.  I quite liked the guy, some of his opinions were funny, strange even but I don't think of him as a bad person, I don't have him down as malicious or owt.  Mind you, I have no idea what was said to get him banished from here.
Titi Camara

  • Hey, wanna hear the new dubstep song I wrote? Wub, Wub, Wub! Wubba Lubba Dub Dub! I'm Pickle Rick with hirsute areolae!
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,220
  • Number 21 of the Crazy 88
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6574 on: Yesterday at 12:46:45 pm »
Was anyone ever in touch with, dave 5516 ?

He's not posted in over 5 years, used to grace the cycling, films and tv boards with insight and humor
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:49:14 pm by Titi Camara »
Quote from: AnfieldIron on October 11, 2017, 12:18:08 pm
I know about the 10+ hoes a week, and its something Im willing to do.

afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,663
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6575 on: Yesterday at 12:47:43 pm »
Quote from: Titi Camara on Yesterday at 12:46:45 pm
Was anyone ever in touch with, dave 5516 ?

He's not posted in over 5 years, used to grace the cycling, films and tv boards with insight and humor

Miss The Dave...
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:49:21 pm by Titi Camara »
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Titi Camara

  • Hey, wanna hear the new dubstep song I wrote? Wub, Wub, Wub! Wubba Lubba Dub Dub! I'm Pickle Rick with hirsute areolae!
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,220
  • Number 21 of the Crazy 88
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6576 on: Yesterday at 12:48:59 pm »
Were you ever in touch with him IRL, Turkish?
Quote from: AnfieldIron on October 11, 2017, 12:18:08 pm
I know about the 10+ hoes a week, and its something Im willing to do.

paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,818
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6577 on: Yesterday at 02:57:22 pm »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on June 30, 2023, 10:17:13 pm
So, what's happened to this guy, i've not seen him for a while.

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?action=profile;u=56891
He used to appear in the f1 thread, he would go a bit mad although as soon as he appeared it felt like people were gunning for him.

Didnt always agree with him but there tended to be a pile on when he appeared

Even if I didnt agree with him I got a bit fed up with people diving straight in on him
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,663
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6578 on: Yesterday at 03:12:38 pm »
Quote from: Titi Camara on Yesterday at 12:48:59 pm
Were you ever in touch with him IRL, Turkish?

Only PMs on these boards...
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,818
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6579 on: Today at 02:25:39 pm »
https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?action=profile;u=40650

posted once after the infamous Wayne Bridge joke, disappeared a year later

Guess he made his mark  ;D
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,935
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6580 on: Today at 04:06:56 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 02:25:39 pm
https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?action=profile;u=40650

posted once after the infamous Wayne Bridge joke, disappeared a year later

Guess he made his mark  ;D
Absolute classic RAWK right there.  ;D
