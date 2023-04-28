« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 159 160 161 162 163 [164]   Go Down

Author Topic: Which inactive poster...  (Read 506244 times)

Offline 24/7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,049
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6520 on: April 28, 2023, 06:58:49 pm »
He's a guest here. Just like everyone else.
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,416
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6521 on: April 28, 2023, 07:01:28 pm »
Quote from: tubby on April 28, 2023, 06:56:53 pm
Stuff like this isn't helping.  Talking about him having me wrapped around his finger, come on.  That's just inflammatory and pure baiting.

hadnt even got round to reading all your posts on this thread, apart form the quoted one I replied to  ;D It was one or two others I had in mind, but well done for owning up I guess Tubs!

Its just amusing to me thats all, hes shown his true colours more than once, had some right little meltdowns and dished out plenty of snide comments to Liverpool fans and yet because he can be funny and takes the piss out of Spurs a lot, hes protected at the expense of others here. But carry on, no biggy, the ignore functon helps with him, apart from when hes quoted.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,986
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6522 on: April 28, 2023, 07:08:36 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on April 28, 2023, 07:01:28 pm
hadnt even got round to reading all your posts on this thread, apart form the quoted one I replied to  ;D It was one or two others I had in mind, but well done for owning up I guess Tubs!

Its just amusing to me thats all, hes shown his true colours more than once, had some right little meltdowns and dished out plenty of snide comments to Liverpool fans and yet because he can be funny and takes the piss out of Spurs a lot, hes protected at the expense of others here. But carry on, no biggy, the ignore functon helps with him, apart from when hes quoted.

Will PM you.*



*not as threatening as it might sound
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Coolie High

  • bury Regular. My opinions are facts, FYI. (whisper it but doesn't understand midfielders)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,318
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6523 on: April 28, 2023, 09:19:09 pm »
I like North Bank, I do wonder how some of you cope with none Liverpool supporting mates in real life, its never that serious.
Logged

Offline BlackandWhitePaul

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,062
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6524 on: April 28, 2023, 09:26:17 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on April 28, 2023, 05:09:48 pm
I reckon it's time we returned this thread back to what it was its intended subject?   :wave
Quote from: Terry de Niro on April 28, 2023, 05:29:34 pm
Can we change the subject now?   :wave
Say it again Terry . . . 3rd time lucky (maybe).
Logged

Offline 24/7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,049
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6525 on: April 28, 2023, 09:28:54 pm »
Stay on topic now eh or we might find a few become inactive for a while 😅
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,376
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6526 on: April 29, 2023, 12:58:14 am »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on April 28, 2023, 09:26:17 pm
Say it again Terry . . . 3rd time lucky (maybe).
Quote from: 24/7 on April 28, 2023, 09:28:54 pm
Stay on topic now eh or we might find a few become inactive for a while 😅
:lmao :lmao :lmao
Logged

Online Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,175
  • Scrubbers
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6527 on: May 3, 2023, 04:14:16 pm »
South Bank?  Not seen since Melvyn Bragg left.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,657
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6528 on: May 6, 2023, 02:06:41 am »
Where the fuck has Chopper gone off to?
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,977
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6529 on: May 6, 2023, 09:29:31 am »
I used to like Samie posting. Where is he? Hope he's OK :(
Logged
This week I have been mostly eating conkers

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,177
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6530 on: May 6, 2023, 10:01:50 am »
Quote from: Samie on May  6, 2023, 02:06:41 am
Where the fuck has Chopper gone off to?
He got fed up with nobheads here mate, he's fine and dandy though, still sending me all sorts of funny stuff via whatsapp daily.
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,274
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6531 on: May 6, 2023, 11:24:02 am »
Quote from: John C on May  6, 2023, 10:01:50 am
He got fed up with nobheads here mate, he's fine and dandy though, still sending me all sorts of funny stuff via whatsapp daily.
Get him back John. Hes the only one who can restore balance to The Force RAWK
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,177
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6532 on: May 6, 2023, 11:32:24 am »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on May  6, 2023, 11:24:02 am
Get him back John. Hes the only one who can restore balance to The Force RAWK
I'll tell him mate, he's on the Pimms Spritz watching the coronation at the mo though.
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,274
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6533 on: May 6, 2023, 11:45:36 am »
Quote from: John C on May  6, 2023, 11:32:24 am
I'll tell him mate, he's on the Pimms Spritz watching the coronation at the mo though.
haha ;D
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Offline 24/7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,049
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6534 on: May 6, 2023, 12:09:46 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on May  6, 2023, 11:45:36 am
haha ;D
Work your magic with that mental image. Double dare ya.
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,274
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6535 on: May 6, 2023, 01:07:47 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on May  6, 2023, 12:09:46 pm
Work your magic with that mental image. Double dare ya.
haha  ;D
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,657
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6536 on: May 6, 2023, 01:48:08 pm »
Quote from: John C on May  6, 2023, 10:01:50 am
He got fed up with nobheads here mate, he's fine and dandy though, still sending me all sorts of funny stuff via whatsapp daily.

Thanks mate. Tell him we need him back on here.  :wave
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,657
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6537 on: May 6, 2023, 01:49:50 pm »
Where is Al as well?

Why the fuck have people who love the club and have contributed to RAWK for years been driven away while dickheads on here who contribute nowt, not even a penny keep talking shite daily about the merits of XG's and nothing about it gets done?
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 88,469
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6538 on: May 6, 2023, 02:18:13 pm »
Quote from: Samie on May  6, 2023, 01:49:50 pm
Where is Al as well?

Why the fuck have people who love the club and have contributed to RAWK for years been driven away while dickheads on here who contribute nowt, not even a penny keep talking shite daily about the merits of XG's and nothing about it gets done?
I think Al is just having a *ahem* short break
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,657
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6539 on: May 6, 2023, 02:37:38 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on May  6, 2023, 02:18:13 pm
I think Al is just having a *ahem* short break

Maybe but also told me he was getting pissed off with people constantly attacking him on here was fed up with it.
Logged

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,593
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6540 on: May 6, 2023, 02:38:17 pm »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on April 28, 2023, 06:07:36 pm
Starter of this thread, Hooded Claw, I miss him.   :(

Brilliant guy.
Logged

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,139
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6541 on: May 6, 2023, 02:42:37 pm »
Quote from: Samie on May  6, 2023, 02:37:38 pm
Maybe but also told me he was getting pissed off with people constantly attacking him on here was fed up with it.

As I've said before, give me Al any day of the week over all/any of the snide twats who continuously rip into him.
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,274
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6542 on: May 6, 2023, 03:36:44 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on May  6, 2023, 02:42:37 pm
As I've said before, give me Al any day of the week over all/any of the snide twats who continuously rip into him.
Goes on all the time and not just to him. I can understand people saying it once maybe cos theyre in  a discussion with him but to follow posters around and even mentioning them when they havnt even posted in a while is a bit fucking weird. But, theres a certain few posters on here who seem to do that. Reminds me of those 9ld American fleems were theres a gang stood by the lockers giving shit out and knocking books out 5heir hands when certain people walk past
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts. Measures himself in inches (small is still small, dude!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,657
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6543 on: May 8, 2023, 12:15:51 am »
Al's back.  ;D
Logged

Offline 24/7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,049
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6544 on: May 8, 2023, 06:56:38 am »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on May  6, 2023, 03:36:44 pm
Goes on all the time and not just to him. I can understand people saying it once maybe cos theyre in  a discussion with him but to follow posters around and even mentioning them when they havnt even posted in a while is a bit fucking weird. But, theres a certain few posters on here who seem to do that. Reminds me of those 9ld American fleems were theres a gang stood by the lockers giving shit out and knocking books out 5heir hands when certain people walk past
As ever, the rule is to play the ball, not the man, and appropriate actions have been taken in the past against stalkers/trolls. Al knows the score but he also deserves the same protection as everyone else.
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,274
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6545 on: May 8, 2023, 01:10:34 pm »
Quote from: 24/7 on May  8, 2023, 06:56:38 am
As ever, the rule is to play the ball, not the man, and appropriate actions have been taken in the past against stalkers/trolls. Al knows the score but he also deserves the same protection as everyone else.
😉

Hope none of you lot think its a dig at yous or the site, it aint. Think ya all ace. I stayed away from here for months an when I came its like Id only been gone an hour. Anyway, ya all know the score . Xx
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,872
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6546 on: May 8, 2023, 01:20:45 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on May  6, 2023, 03:36:44 pm
Goes on all the time and not just to him. I can understand people saying it once maybe cos theyre in  a discussion with him but to follow posters around and even mentioning them when they havnt even posted in a while is a bit fucking weird. But, theres a certain few posters on here who seem to do that. Reminds me of those 9ld American fleems were theres a gang stood by the lockers giving shit out and knocking books out 5heir hands when certain people walk past

I don't think I've ever gone in on him, but fuck me its tedious when he manages to shoehorn his anti FSG stuff into every thread, he managed to get it into the thread about Anfield through the years. I just skip all his posts and the replies, makes it easier.

Compared to the new lot though, he's a bloody angel ;D
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,849
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6547 on: May 8, 2023, 01:27:11 pm »
I blocked Al ages ago just cause he has been anti FSG forever and I felt I saw the run of arguments getting cyclical and it's his thing hey I get it

Sometimes look at what he posts cause it's as much about me wanting to streamline my time here rather than anything very personal, it is me being a crank and being fed up of repetition

If there are people outright attacking him they should do the same.

I think he should dial it in a bit but hey if we are gonna go into posting styles I'll get roasted soon enough  ;D

Glad he's not driven off. Not surprised something happened. Sign o the times. The football chat here is, basically, going downhill, and at least Al is doing his thing - better the devil you know and all that
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,274
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6548 on: May 8, 2023, 01:37:45 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on May  8, 2023, 01:20:45 pm
I don't think I've ever gone in on him, but fuck me its tedious when he manages to shoehorn his anti FSG stuff into every thread, he managed to get it into the thread about Anfield through the years.. I just skip all his posts and the replies, makes it easier.

Compared to the new lot though, he's a bloody angel ;D
I like Al.  But I dont go in certain threads cos I know its just not my thing and the same arguments goes on for years.  So I dont see the stuff thats getting on other peoples nerves. One thing I will say though is he doesnt whinge like the people who have a go at him when hes chastised or pulled on something Like they do. Christ, its cringeworthy. Theres also loadsa posters who post the same stuff everyday in here. I dont know how they do it to be honest cos if have to say the same thing twice in a week I feel like I sound like a broken record and Im losing my mind. Like Nursing Home forgetting things losing my mind. 😂

The mad thing is, theres loads who have a pop at certain posters for talking down to other posters but they dont see thats exactly that they do right across all the boards. Ive never known so many know nothing fucking know it alls as I see on the internet.

There seems to be a handful of posters who just wait for something to Jump on .

Theyll probably tell you they have empathy etc but its weird they never get on with anyone or have anything good to say about anything. Yet, theyre there when they need to tell someone theyre being wrong. 🤣
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Offline 24/7

  • "There are some things you can only learn in a storm."
  • RAWK Resident Nihilist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,049
  • Loves to check his log!
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6549 on: May 8, 2023, 01:39:54 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on May  8, 2023, 01:10:34 pm
😉

Hope none of you lot think its a dig at yous or the site, it aint. Think ya all ace. I stayed away from here for months an when I came its like Id only been gone an hour. Anyway, ya all know the score . Xx
Zakkly.
Logged
None of this really matters in the end. None of it. Everything is utterly pointless. Even football. Nothing whatsoever really matters.

Offline Claire.

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,461
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6550 on: May 8, 2023, 09:05:11 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on May  8, 2023, 01:10:34 pm
😉

Hope none of you lot think its a dig at yous or the site, it aint. Think ya all ace. I stayed away from here for months an when I came its like Id only been gone an hour. Anyway, ya all know the score . Xx

people moaning about other people moaning, we're used to it :D
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,274
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6551 on: May 8, 2023, 09:40:05 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on May  8, 2023, 09:05:11 pm
people moaning about other people moaning, we're used to it :D
Oh i see what ya did there ;D
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

https://thedeadradiobroadcast.bandcamp.com/releases

Online meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,185
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6552 on: May 9, 2023, 02:06:29 pm »
I really liked Garstonite on here. Hes packed in Twitter now so no more Garstonite anywhere. And Macca 888. I even liked watching John_Mac having a right pop at anyone who didnt go to every game. Fat Scouser always had a good yarn. 
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,376
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6553 on: May 9, 2023, 03:57:02 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on May  9, 2023, 02:06:29 pm
I really liked Garstonite on here. Hes packed in Twitter now so no more Garstonite anywhere. And Macca 888. I even liked watching John_Mac having a right pop at anyone who didnt go to every game. Fat Scouser always had a good yarn. 
A few of us have tried to contact Leo, Fat Scouser, but no joy.  :-\
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,485
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6554 on: May 9, 2023, 04:05:53 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on May  9, 2023, 03:57:02 pm
A few of us have tried to contact Leo, Fat Scouser, but no joy.  :-\

Fuck, thats not good
Logged

Online meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,185
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6555 on: May 9, 2023, 05:21:18 pm »
Oh shit. He wasnt in the best of health for a while was he. He was doing some stuff on YouTube but that all stopped.
Logged

Online jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,354
    • @hartejack
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6556 on: Yesterday at 10:05:14 pm »
Amused at seeing one of Joshytoohotty's threads bumped here in the Boozer...

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=200660.0

Quote from: Joshytoohotty on November 28, 2007, 12:39:16 pm
Where is it?

Sorry I know this should be in the Liverpool Life forum but I want to go there in a minute and probably won't get a reply very quickly off that forum.

Also do they sell adidas jackets in there?

Quote from: Joshytoohotty on November 28, 2007, 01:22:39 pm
Somebody must know where this is surely!

Want a new jacket, it's freezing!

Quote from: Joshytoohotty on November 28, 2007, 01:35:41 pm
Nice one, gonna head over in a bit.

I would get some new trainers but I'm going straight from town to the match so I'm not carrying the c*nts round all day.

Josh was a unique one wasn't he.
Logged

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he? No chance of getting a banana at his house.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,678
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6557 on: Today at 09:37:48 am »
yeah I remember that name from the .tv board days

Never had an issue with him, seemed a good lad (not that I met him or anything)
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,726
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6558 on: Today at 10:55:55 am »
Quote from: meady1981 on May  9, 2023, 05:21:18 pm
Oh shit. He wasnt in the best of health for a while was he. He was doing some stuff on YouTube but that all stopped.

Wasnt Leo involved with the campaign against tainted blood transfusions?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 159 160 161 162 163 [164]   Go Up
« previous next »
 