I don't think I've ever gone in on him, but fuck me its tedious when he manages to shoehorn his anti FSG stuff into every thread, he managed to get it into the thread about Anfield through the years.. I just skip all his posts and the replies, makes it easier.



Compared to the new lot though, he's a bloody angel



I like Al. But I dont go in certain threads cos I know its just not my thing and the same arguments goes on for years. So I dont see the stuff thats getting on other peoples nerves. One thing I will say though is he doesnt whinge like the people who have a go at him when hes chastised or pulled on something Like they do. Christ, its cringeworthy. Theres also loadsa posters who post the same stuff everyday in here. I dont know how they do it to be honest cos if have to say the same thing twice in a week I feel like I sound like a broken record and Im losing my mind. Like Nursing Home forgetting things losing my mind. 😂The mad thing is, theres loads who have a pop at certain posters for talking down to other posters but they dont see thats exactly that they do right across all the boards. Ive never known so many know nothing fucking know it alls as I see on the internet.There seems to be a handful of posters who just wait for something to Jump on .Theyll probably tell you they have empathy etc but its weird they never get on with anyone or have anything good to say about anything. Yet, theyre there when they need to tell someone theyre being wrong. 🤣