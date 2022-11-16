Seemed to sign off / say bye in the auld arse thread in July
.
which countries have you been too thread was revived thereloads of old names on thatL666Kop, 21000 odd posts, none since january 2020Kerrykop, hasnt posted in over a yearEl Ninos black eye, hasnt posted since Junetwelfth man, 19000 posts, none since september 2016sms1986 nearly 25000 posts, none since the night we won the leagueWesthampaul, hasnt posted for a year, ironically since West ham beat usEstonian Red, hasnt posted since augustBig Red Richie, 14000 posts, none since AprilSir Psycho sexy, nothing posted since FebruaryThats just the last 2-3 pages, place is like a throwbackhttps://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=237117.320
Medellin, also missing, since January.
L666Kop, 21000 odd posts, none since january 2020
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Thanks John, been a while..
Still posting memes abusing plumbers on facebook pretty regularly
Drinks Sangria hasnt posted for a while, hope hes ok, the Ask the next person a question, thread has turned to shit in his absence.
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend
