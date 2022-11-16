« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 157 158 159 160 161 [162]   Go Down

Author Topic: Which inactive poster...  (Read 501291 times)

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,557
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6440 on: November 16, 2022, 10:14:17 am »
Quote from: Red_Mist on November  7, 2022, 10:55:35 am
Seemed to sign off / say bye in the auld arse thread in July.

She popped in a couple of weeks ago, took one look at some of the newer posters contributions and left in a hurry. ;D
Logged

Offline Mumm-Ra

  • Dunking Heretic. Mexican drug runner. Can go whistle for a pair of decent trainees! Your own personal cheese. Yes.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,339
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6441 on: November 17, 2022, 05:55:42 pm »
Quote from: paulrazor on November 16, 2022, 08:32:44 am
which countries have you been too thread was revived there

loads of old names on that

L666Kop, 21000 odd posts, none since january 2020

Kerrykop, hasnt posted in over a year

El Ninos black eye, hasnt posted since June

twelfth man, 19000 posts, none since september 2016

sms1986 nearly 25000 posts, none since the night we won the league

Westhampaul, hasnt posted for a year, ironically since West ham beat us

Estonian Red, hasnt posted since august

Big Red Richie, 14000 posts, none since April

Sir Psycho sexy, nothing posted since February

Thats just the last 2-3 pages, place is like a throwback

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=237117.320

Some good old names there. Richie posted about having some bad health problems sadly, hope he's doing OK, he was a top lad. I remember his Liverpool pub tours.
Logged

Offline Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,646
  • Sound
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6442 on: February 8, 2023, 10:00:42 am »
Quote from: John C on August 30, 2022, 06:57:30 pm
Medellin, also missing, since January.

Thanks John, been a while..
Covid not been kind, still have issues with that..I'm alright tho shouldn't complain really.
Hope all you fuckers are well!  :)
Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,978
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6443 on: February 8, 2023, 10:04:40 am »
Quote from: paulrazor on November 16, 2022, 08:32:44 am


L666Kop, 21000 odd posts, none since january 2020



Still posting memes abusing plumbers on facebook pretty regularly  :D
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,001
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6444 on: February 8, 2023, 10:29:57 pm »
Quote from: Medellin on February  8, 2023, 10:00:42 am
Thanks John, been a while..
It's good to know you're ok mate. Thanks for checking in.
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on February  8, 2023, 10:04:40 am
Still posting memes abusing plumbers on facebook pretty regularly  :D
Haha, Shane was a good lad :)
Logged

Offline elbow

  • grease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,636
  • Boss Tha
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6445 on: March 5, 2023, 11:08:48 pm »
Capon and his Batman tackle are back!
Logged
We are Liverpool!

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,321
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6446 on: Today at 04:34:46 pm »
Drinks Sangria hasnt posted for a while, hope hes ok, the Ask the next person a question, thread has turned to shit in his absence.
Logged

Online liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius. Founder of stickysheets.com and prefers it solo. Gotta hand it to him, eh?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,728
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6447 on: Today at 05:04:28 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 04:34:46 pm
Drinks Sangria hasnt posted for a while, hope hes ok, the Ask the next person a question, thread has turned to shit in his absence.

why do you think that is?
Logged
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv
Who would have thought liverblokes no draws idea would not be his worst idea of the weekend
Pages: 1 ... 157 158 159 160 161 [162]   Go Up
« previous next »
 