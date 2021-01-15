« previous next »
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6360 on: Yesterday at 09:36:47 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 06:20:52 pm
Taking a much needed holiday in Turkey, I was just about fucking broken. Swerving the footy threads on RAWK, the place is full of fucking dickheads right now.

As if watching our game wasn't bad enough I'm now sitting watching her shower of shite. 😭

I am just glad you are okay mate, we were getting worried. :D
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6361 on: Yesterday at 09:55:05 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 09:36:47 pm
I am just glad you are okay mate, we were getting worried. :D
And now we just fucking hate him 😂🤣
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6362 on: Yesterday at 10:00:42 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 09:36:47 pm
I am just glad you are okay mate, we were getting worried. :D

Been having a rough time to be honest, hate my ft job, sick to death of the c*nts my wife is related to and started wanting something other than her, heads been in bits. This break is doing me a world of good, been playing table tennis with my kids and battering the cocktails and chilling out.


Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 07:16:01 pm
Glad youre back.

Too many good ones gone and a sudden upsurge of fucking know alls as well.

I logged on in August to log out my sessions as I was done with the place. Came on last week looking for streams for her mob and had a look at what had been posted in the main thread. Fuck me, the Nunez thread is full of c*nts, I saw the usual shite from other well known dickheads and thought fuck this for a game of soldiers. Saw a few in this thread wondering how I was, so thought I'd be decent and post a holiday pic or two.

Currently sat on the balcony with the equivalent of 8 Baileys, doing some duolingo Spanish while the piss head is passed out in our bed, fucking lightweight Manc 🤣🤣🤣
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6363 on: Yesterday at 10:09:14 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 06:49:15 pm
Good to have you back Rob 👍

Not sure how much I'll post to be honest, there's too many newbies full of shite on here these days, the footy threads are a no go from what I've read this past couple of days. I'm not even going to look at todays threads, likely full of crying arsed c*nts.

Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 07:07:43 pm
It's just great to know you are ok.  8)

Enjoy your holiday and your break from the madness.  :thumbup

Cheers bud.

Much needed break, FT job is doing my head in, got issues at truck job as well as should have had a pay rise but didn't so the rep has gone to HR and trying to get it sorted and backdated and agency pestering me to work, did a Scotland last week, walked in at 11:30 pm last Saturday, was knackered. And don't get me started on her fucking sister and brother.....
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6364 on: Yesterday at 10:23:10 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:09:14 pm
Not sure how much I'll post to be honest, there's too many newbies full of shite on here these days, the footy threads are a no go from what I've read this past couple of days. I'm not even going to look at todays threads, likely full of crying arsed c*nts.

Cheers bud.

Much needed break, FT job is doing my head in, got issues at truck job as well as should have had a pay rise but didn't so the rep has gone to HR and trying to get it sorted and backdated and agency pestering me to work, did a Scotland last week, walked in at 11:30 pm last Saturday, was knackered. And don't get me started on her fucking sister and brother.....

I don't go in any of the football related threads either mate which does limit what's available to engage in. 

Politics, the weather and what makes us happy or angry is about it.

You look after yourself anyway mate your health and wellbeing is more important than wading through some of the crap that's posted this season.
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6365 on: Yesterday at 10:23:27 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:09:14 pm
Not sure how much I'll post to be honest, there's too many newbies full of shite on here these days, the footy threads are a no go from what I've read this past couple of days. I'm not even going to look at todays threads, likely full of crying arsed c*nts.

Cheers bud.

Much needed break, FT job is doing my head in, got issues at truck job as well as should have had a pay rise but didn't so the rep has gone to HR and trying to get it sorted and backdated and agency pestering me to work, did a Scotland last week, walked in at 11:30 pm last Saturday, was knackered. And don't get me started on her fucking sister and brother.....

You need to put yourself first for now, dont go anywhere that stresses you out. I did a great walk and some bird watching the other day. It made so refreshed and a lot more relaxed. Any doors make the most of your break in the meantime.
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6366 on: Yesterday at 10:35:15 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 10:23:27 pm
You need to put yourself first for now, dont go anywhere that stresses you out. I did a great walk and some bird watching the other day. It made so refreshed and a lot more relaxed. Any doors make the most of your break in the meantime.

I dropped the missus and kids at her mates in Aughton the other week and her mate said she had never seen me look so down. I fucked off to Southport to see my stepdad and I wanted to have a crash and die, that's how shit I felt. Suicide was not an opt as I want the kids to get the insurance, payouts from work etc, I just wanted someone to wipe me out.

That's all gone now, I'm getting on with it and enjoying things, started Pilates and getting my shit together. I'm bloody knackered at the minute though, waking up at 6 am which is 4am UK time.
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6367 on: Yesterday at 10:37:23 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:35:15 pm
I dropped the missus and kids at her mates in Aughton the other week and her mate said she had never seen me look so down. I fucked off to Southport to see my stepdad and I wanted to have a crash and die, that's how shit I felt. Suicide was not an opt as I want the kids to get the insurance, payouts from work etc, I just wanted someone to wipe me out.

That's all gone now, I'm getting on with it and enjoying things, started Pilates and getting my shit together. I'm bloody knackered at the minute though, waking up at 6 am which is 4am UK time.
Jill suggests bird watching

I went into the birds thread on here. It was not what I expected I can tell you

Hopefully a bit of sun and sangria brightens you up rob not that I am fucking envious or anything!!

Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6368 on: Yesterday at 10:40:17 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:35:15 pm
I dropped the missus and kids at her mates in Aughton the other week and her mate said she had never seen me look so down. I fucked off to Southport to see my stepdad and I wanted to have a crash and die, that's how shit I felt. Suicide was not an opt as I want the kids to get the insurance, payouts from work etc, I just wanted someone to wipe me out.

That's all gone now, I'm getting on with it and enjoying things, started Pilates and getting my shit together. I'm bloody knackered at the minute though, waking up at 6 am which is 4am UK time.

Wow, rob so glad you have those demons away now. Just take care, and embrace the morning of a new day.  :wave
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6369 on: Yesterday at 11:42:11 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 06:20:52 pm
Taking a much needed holiday in Turkey, I was just about fucking broken. Swerving the footy threads on RAWK, the place is full of fucking dickheads right now.

As if watching our game wasn't bad enough I'm now sitting watching her shower of shite. 😭


See what happens when you go international walkabout?

Bad form, Audi you propose to redress the damage?

Edit:

Have had a more complete relevant read, perhaps a car joke was not appropriate.

Glad you took a break, Robs, hope you do post occasionally; you were deffo missed...
« Last Edit: Today at 01:08:01 pm by afc turkish »
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6370 on: Today at 12:18:52 am »
Would have guessed youre in Turkey based on the hair on your legs.
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6371 on: Today at 12:29:59 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:09:14 pm
Not sure how much I'll post to be honest, there's too many newbies full of shite on here these days, the footy threads are a no go from what I've read this past couple of days. I'm not even going to look at todays threads, likely full of crying arsed c*nts.

Cheers bud.

Much needed break, FT job is doing my head in, got issues at truck job as well as should have had a pay rise but didn't so the rep has gone to HR and trying to get it sorted and backdated and agency pestering me to work, did a Scotland last week, walked in at 11:30 pm last Saturday, was knackered. And don't get me started on her fucking sister and brother.....
glad you are OK mate and you've got yourself together, I'm exactly the same rarely post in the footie threads at the moment, too many know it alls. I didn't even venture into the halftime or fulltime threads today as felt bad enough about the result without getting annoyed by the usual.suspects!

Enjoy your break (from here and abroad)
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6372 on: Today at 09:54:22 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 12:29:59 am
glad you are OK mate and you've got yourself together, I'm exactly the same rarely post in the footie threads at the moment, too many know it alls. I didn't even venture into the halftime or fulltime threads today as felt bad enough about the result without getting annoyed by the usual.suspects!

Enjoy your break (from here and abroad)

And not just the usual suspects, theres a whole new gang on the scene.

Mind you the Labour Party thread is relatively polite at the moment.
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6373 on: Today at 11:56:44 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 09:54:22 am
And not just the usual suspects, theres a whole new gang on the scene.

Mind you the Labour Party thread is relatively polite at the moment.
good point, yes maybe the realistic prospect of a Labour government is rubbing off on them
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6374 on: Today at 04:24:07 pm »
Nice.one rob
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6375 on: Today at 04:56:20 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 09:54:22 am
And not just the usual suspects, theres a whole new gang on the scene.

Mind you the Labour Party thread is relatively polite at the moment.

Had a nose in the main forum, fucking hell it's turned into Twatter,  some of the shite being spouted in there is beyond belief. Most knowledgeable supporters my arse. Hope they aren't match goers
