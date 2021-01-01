I am just glad you are okay mate, we were getting worried.



Glad youre back.



Too many good ones gone and a sudden upsurge of fucking know alls as well.



Been having a rough time to be honest, hate my ft job, sick to death of the c*nts my wife is related to and started wanting something other than her, heads been in bits. This break is doing me a world of good, been playing table tennis with my kids and battering the cocktails and chilling out.I logged on in August to log out my sessions as I was done with the place. Came on last week looking for streams for her mob and had a look at what had been posted in the main thread. Fuck me, the Nunez thread is full of c*nts, I saw the usual shite from other well known dickheads and thought fuck this for a game of soldiers. Saw a few in this thread wondering how I was, so thought I'd be decent and post a holiday pic or two.Currently sat on the balcony with the equivalent of 8 Baileys, doing some duolingo Spanish while the piss head is passed out in our bed, fucking lightweight Manc 🤣🤣🤣