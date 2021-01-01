« previous next »
Author Topic: Which inactive poster...  (Read 483489 times)

Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6360 on: Today at 09:36:47 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 06:20:52 pm
Taking a much needed holiday in Turkey, I was just about fucking broken. Swerving the footy threads on RAWK, the place is full of fucking dickheads right now.

As if watching our game wasn't bad enough I'm now sitting watching her shower of shite. 😭

I am just glad you are okay mate, we were getting worried. :D
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6361 on: Today at 09:55:05 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:36:47 pm
I am just glad you are okay mate, we were getting worried. :D
And now we just fucking hate him 😂🤣
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6362 on: Today at 10:00:42 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:36:47 pm
I am just glad you are okay mate, we were getting worried. :D

Been having a rough time to be honest, hate my ft job, sick to death of the c*nts my wife is related to and started wanting something other than her, heads been in bits. This break is doing me a world of good, been playing table tennis with my kids and battering the cocktails and chilling out.


Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 07:16:01 pm
Glad youre back.

Too many good ones gone and a sudden upsurge of fucking know alls as well.

I logged on in August to log out my sessions as I was done with the place. Came on last week looking for streams for her mob and had a look at what had been posted in the main thread. Fuck me, the Nunez thread is full of c*nts, I saw the usual shite from other well known dickheads and thought fuck this for a game of soldiers. Saw a few in this thread wondering how I was, so thought I'd be decent and post a holiday pic or two.

Currently sat on the balcony with the equivalent of 8 Baileys, doing some duolingo Spanish while the piss head is passed out in our bed, fucking lightweight Manc 🤣🤣🤣
Fuck the Tories

Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6363 on: Today at 10:09:14 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 06:49:15 pm
Good to have you back Rob 👍

Not sure how much I'll post to be honest, there's too many newbies full of shite on here these days, the footy threads are a no go from what I've read this past couple of days. I'm not even going to look at todays threads, likely full of crying arsed c*nts.

Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 07:07:43 pm
It's just great to know you are ok.  8)

Enjoy your holiday and your break from the madness.  :thumbup

Cheers bud.

Much needed break, FT job is doing my head in, got issues at truck job as well as should have had a pay rise but didn't so the rep has gone to HR and trying to get it sorted and backdated and agency pestering me to work, did a Scotland last week, walked in at 11:30 pm last Saturday, was knackered. And don't get me started on her fucking sister and brother.....
Fuck the Tories

Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6364 on: Today at 10:23:10 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:09:14 pm
Not sure how much I'll post to be honest, there's too many newbies full of shite on here these days, the footy threads are a no go from what I've read this past couple of days. I'm not even going to look at todays threads, likely full of crying arsed c*nts.

Cheers bud.

Much needed break, FT job is doing my head in, got issues at truck job as well as should have had a pay rise but didn't so the rep has gone to HR and trying to get it sorted and backdated and agency pestering me to work, did a Scotland last week, walked in at 11:30 pm last Saturday, was knackered. And don't get me started on her fucking sister and brother.....

I don't go in any of the football related threads either mate which does limit what's available to engage in. 

Politics, the weather and what makes us happy or angry is about it.

You look after yourself anyway mate your health and wellbeing is more important than wading through some of the crap that's posted this season.
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6365 on: Today at 10:23:27 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:09:14 pm
Not sure how much I'll post to be honest, there's too many newbies full of shite on here these days, the footy threads are a no go from what I've read this past couple of days. I'm not even going to look at todays threads, likely full of crying arsed c*nts.

Cheers bud.

Much needed break, FT job is doing my head in, got issues at truck job as well as should have had a pay rise but didn't so the rep has gone to HR and trying to get it sorted and backdated and agency pestering me to work, did a Scotland last week, walked in at 11:30 pm last Saturday, was knackered. And don't get me started on her fucking sister and brother.....

You need to put yourself first for now, dont go anywhere that stresses you out. I did a great walk and some bird watching the other day. It made so refreshed and a lot more relaxed. Any doors make the most of your break in the meantime.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6366 on: Today at 10:35:15 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 10:23:27 pm
You need to put yourself first for now, dont go anywhere that stresses you out. I did a great walk and some bird watching the other day. It made so refreshed and a lot more relaxed. Any doors make the most of your break in the meantime.

I dropped the missus and kids at her mates in Aughton the other week and her mate said she had never seen me look so down. I fucked off to Southport to see my stepdad and I wanted to have a crash and die, that's how shit I felt. Suicide was not an opt as I want the kids to get the insurance, payouts from work etc, I just wanted someone to wipe me out.

That's all gone now, I'm getting on with it and enjoying things, started Pilates and getting my shit together. I'm bloody knackered at the minute though, waking up at 6 am which is 4am UK time.
Fuck the Tories

Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6367 on: Today at 10:37:23 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:35:15 pm
I dropped the missus and kids at her mates in Aughton the other week and her mate said she had never seen me look so down. I fucked off to Southport to see my stepdad and I wanted to have a crash and die, that's how shit I felt. Suicide was not an opt as I want the kids to get the insurance, payouts from work etc, I just wanted someone to wipe me out.

That's all gone now, I'm getting on with it and enjoying things, started Pilates and getting my shit together. I'm bloody knackered at the minute though, waking up at 6 am which is 4am UK time.
Jill suggests bird watching

I went into the birds thread on here. It was not what I expected I can tell you

Hopefully a bit of sun and sangria brightens you up rob not that I am fucking envious or anything!!

Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #6368 on: Today at 10:40:17 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:35:15 pm
I dropped the missus and kids at her mates in Aughton the other week and her mate said she had never seen me look so down. I fucked off to Southport to see my stepdad and I wanted to have a crash and die, that's how shit I felt. Suicide was not an opt as I want the kids to get the insurance, payouts from work etc, I just wanted someone to wipe me out.

That's all gone now, I'm getting on with it and enjoying things, started Pilates and getting my shit together. I'm bloody knackered at the minute though, waking up at 6 am which is 4am UK time.

Wow, rob so glad you have those demons away now. Just take care, and embrace the morning of a new day.  :wave
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"
