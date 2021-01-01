It seems fairly obvious that Sabu writes in a style that suggests English is not his first language. The real hook, however, is that his language is far from rudimentary or error strewn. Rather, it is densely packed with pop culture references and allusions, to such an extent that reading it becomes a fun game in itself, like a collection of funny cryptic crossword clues. So, the fact that he is Indian, or indeed any other non English speaking person, is pretty irrelevant.
In other words, his English being *apparently* below par is really just a vehicle for his wordplay. He's like a modern day Mrs Malaprop.
Taking a recently quoted example, Loose Wires for Luis Suarez, the superficial take is that he has mispronounced and misspelled Luis Suarez. The real joke is that he has deliberately done so in a funny and perceptive way, because while Loose Wires sounds roughly like Luis Suarez, it also nods to the fact that Suarez is a bit of a headcase, hence Loose Wires. I don't think anyone with a modicum of sense has ever read his stuff and said, 'haha that guy's English is shit because he's a bloody foreigner'.