« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 140 141 142 143 144 [145]   Go Down

Author Topic: Which inactive poster...  (Read 405593 times)

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,011
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5760 on: Today at 12:50:04 pm »
Never once read any of Sabu Pundit's posts in an Indian Accent.

Normally in a Robin Williams as the Genie in Aladdin accent  :D
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,256
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5761 on: Today at 12:52:55 pm »
Quote from: Millie on Today at 12:31:26 pm
The whole concept of Sabu Pundit.

It's mocking the Indian Accent.  I find that distasteful.  Others may disagree.

Weird, I always figured the accent was a yoda type thing...
Logged

Online Corkboy

  • Sworn enemy of Bottlegirl. The Boston Toilet Mangler. Grauniad of the Cidatel. Into kinky S&M with the Lash.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,910
  • Is it getting better?
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5762 on: Today at 12:54:19 pm »
Quote from: Millie on Today at 12:31:26 pm
The whole concept of Sabu Pundit.

It's mocking the Indian Accent.  I find that distasteful.  Others may disagree.

I never got that vibe from it, although I can be a little oblivious about these things.
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,316
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5763 on: Today at 01:03:46 pm »
Wow!

I related it to clever use of vocabulary and writing skills, a bit like when Les Dawson played piano out of key.

A very difficult skill to master rather than mocking somebody.
Logged

Offline 24∗7

  • No justice, no peace.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,663
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5764 on: Today at 01:05:58 pm »
Angie, it could be perceived as any one of a whole host of demographics - the appeal of Sabu wasn't identifying which culture is having the piss ripped out of it - if anything, he's ripping the piss out of us with his pigeon English. I found it hilarious - from a linguist's viewpoint as much as a football supporter's viewpoint.

Genuinely don't believe that there's anything malicious, xenophobic or racist about it.

To me, that's a bit like saying Life of Brian is an anti-semitic or even anti-Christian film - it's not - but then again, it's understandable that the line between satire and insult is very, very thin at times.
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Online Millie

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,093
  • IFWT
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5765 on: Today at 01:07:13 pm »
Alan X - who often translated Sabu's posts actually explained Sabu being named after a famous Indian actor and told a poster to read Sabu's posts "in an Indian accent". 
Logged
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Online Millie

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,093
  • IFWT
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5766 on: Today at 01:08:13 pm »
Quote from: 24∗7 on Today at 01:05:58 pm
Angie, it could be perceived as any one of a whole host of demographics - the appeal of Sabu wasn't identifying which culture is having the piss ripped out of it - if anything, he's ripping the piss out of us with his pigeon English. I found it hilarious - from a linguist's viewpoint as much as a football supporter's viewpoint.

Genuinely don't believe that there's anything malicious, xenophobic or racist about it.

To me, that's a bit like saying Life of Brian is an anti-semitic or even anti-Christian film - it's not - but then again, it's understandable that the line between satire and insult is very, very thin at times.

For a start Sabu is an Indian name.  I don't agree with you, sorry.  Oh and Alan telling people to read the posts in a Indian accent. 
Logged
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,747
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5767 on: Today at 01:10:33 pm »
Historical RAWK post's bringing the establishment down.  ;D
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,501
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5768 on: Today at 01:16:28 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:10:33 pm
Historical RAWK post's bringing the establishment down.  ;D

Worse than the Cricket in here.
Logged

Online Corkboy

  • Sworn enemy of Bottlegirl. The Boston Toilet Mangler. Grauniad of the Cidatel. Into kinky S&M with the Lash.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,910
  • Is it getting better?
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5769 on: Today at 01:39:51 pm »
Quote from: Millie on Today at 01:07:13 pm
Alan X - who often translated Sabu's posts actually explained Sabu being named after a famous Indian actor and told a poster to read Sabu's posts "in an Indian accent". 

Alan isn't in charge of how we read so I'm not sure how that affects the rest of us. I've never done that.

We don't know if Sabu is actually Indian, would that make a difference?

Logged

Offline 24∗7

  • No justice, no peace.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,663
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5770 on: Today at 01:50:15 pm »
Quote from: Millie on Today at 01:08:13 pm
For a start Sabu is an Indian name.  I don't agree with you, sorry.  Oh and Alan telling people to read the posts in a Indian accent. 
That's okay, you're absolutely entitled to your viewpoint. In any case, his identity (and motive) remain a mystery and, as you observed, he doesn't appear to be returning any time soon. Perception is reality and we perceive this differently.
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,650
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5771 on: Today at 01:54:37 pm »
amazingly only 107 posts or something.

some of his stuff was funny, couldnt make a lot of it out

hasnt been online in well over a year
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline Camping in a pub in Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,268
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5772 on: Today at 02:07:14 pm »
Quote from: Millie on Today at 12:31:26 pm
The whole concept of Sabu Pundit.

It's mocking the Indian Accent.  I find that distasteful.  Others may disagree.

He was supposed to be Indian? I thought he was just taking the piss out of 'in the knows' and people that blew their own trumpets?
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,732
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5773 on: Today at 02:13:39 pm »
I thought it was fairly obvious that Sabu Pundit was meant to be Indian.
Logged

Online Millie

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,093
  • IFWT
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5774 on: Today at 02:19:27 pm »
Quote from: Corkboy on Today at 01:39:51 pm
Alan isn't in charge of how we read so I'm not sure how that affects the rest of us. I've never done that.

We don't know if Sabu is actually Indian, would that make a difference?



Quote from: Sabu Pundit on December 13, 2009, 09:40:40 pm
my scouse this is SABU PUNDIT call from INDIA and reversed charge at that

From the man himself.
Logged
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Online Corkboy

  • Sworn enemy of Bottlegirl. The Boston Toilet Mangler. Grauniad of the Cidatel. Into kinky S&M with the Lash.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,910
  • Is it getting better?
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5775 on: Today at 02:22:22 pm »
Quote from: Millie on Today at 02:19:27 pm
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on December 13, 2009, 09:40:40 pm
my scouse this is SABU PUNDIT call from INDIA and reversed charge at that

From the man himself.

I'm still not seeing the problem. So what if he's Indian?
Logged

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,256
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5776 on: Today at 02:38:07 pm »
Quote from: Corkboy on Today at 02:22:22 pm
I'm still not seeing the problem. So what if he's Indian?

Doesn't that make it less offensive?

Logged

Online tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,615
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5777 on: Today at 02:45:33 pm »
Didn't make the Indian connection with Sabu, but it seemed fairly obvious it was a gimmick where English wasn't the person's first language.  Wasn't particularly funny either.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,695
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5778 on: Today at 02:48:29 pm »
Quote from: tubby pls. on Today at 02:45:33 pm
Didn't make the Indian connection with Sabu, but it seemed fairly obvious it was a gimmick where English wasn't the person's first language.  Wasn't particularly funny either.

Bet you're not even obese are you.
Logged

Online tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,615
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5779 on: Today at 02:48:50 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 02:48:29 pm
Bet you're not even obese are you.

Actually, no.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,535
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5780 on: Today at 02:51:57 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 12:52:55 pm
Weird, I always figured the accent was a yoda type thing...

I think so. But Yoda is also meant to be like a Hindu/Buddhist wise monk type of figure too isn't he. Think that's where his name comes from. I can't say I found Sabu that funny but it's more meant to be parody of that sage type of character than taking the piss out of Indians I imagine
Logged

Offline Camping in a pub in Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,268
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5781 on: Today at 02:57:02 pm »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 02:48:29 pm
Bet you're not even obese are you.

:D
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Offline Camping in a pub in Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,268
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5782 on: Today at 02:58:14 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 02:51:57 pm
I think so. But Yoda is also meant to be like a Hindu/Buddhist wise monk type of figure too isn't he. Think that's where his name comes from. I can't say I found Sabu that funny but it's more meant to be parody of that sage type of character than taking the piss out of Indians I imagine

I thought the whole point was that he was taking the piss out of Westerners.

I think Westerners should have the piss taken out of them more!

I think it was also obvious that he was a Westerner taking the piss out of Westerners by poking fun at 'in the knows' and know-it-alls
Logged
Hardline Ultra Remainer.

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,080
  • Leicester season ticket holder
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5783 on: Today at 02:59:02 pm »
I'd like to see a Sabu Pundit defence of his posting style
Logged
(On Naby Keita)

Quote from: Fordy on April  7, 2021, 08:56:33 am
He's had about 2 good games for us since he has been here.

Online tubby pls.

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,615
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5784 on: Today at 03:00:30 pm »
Quote from: Camping in a pub in Allerton on Today at 02:58:14 pm
I thought the whole point was that he was taking the piss out of Westerners.

I think Westerners should have the piss taken out of them more!

I think it was also obvious that he was a Westerner taking the piss out of Westerners by poking fun at 'in the knows' and know-it-alls

Didn't get that from him at all, and if that was the case, why speak in pigeon English?  That's not something 'in the know' people do.

I'm 99% sure the mods know who was behind him, and the fact that he's not been seen for a few years now as the world (and this site) has become a little more woke speaks for itself.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Corkboy

  • Sworn enemy of Bottlegirl. The Boston Toilet Mangler. Grauniad of the Cidatel. Into kinky S&M with the Lash.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,910
  • Is it getting better?
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5785 on: Today at 03:11:46 pm »
It seems fairly obvious that Sabu writes in a style that suggests English is not his first language. The real hook, however, is that his language is far from rudimentary or error strewn. Rather, it is densely packed with pop culture references and allusions, to such an extent that reading it becomes a fun game in itself, like a collection of funny cryptic crossword clues. So, the fact that he is Indian, or indeed any other non English speaking person, is pretty irrelevant.

In other words, his English being *apparently* below par is really just a vehicle for his wordplay. He's like a modern day Mrs Malaprop.

Taking a recently quoted example, Loose Wires for Luis Suarez, the superficial take is that he has mispronounced and misspelled Luis Suarez. The real joke is that he has deliberately done so in a funny and perceptive way, because while Loose Wires sounds roughly like Luis Suarez, it also nods to the fact that Suarez is a bit of a headcase, hence Loose Wires. I don't think anyone with a modicum of sense has ever read his stuff and said, 'haha that guy's English is shit because he's a bloody foreigner'.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,262
  • The first five yards........
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5786 on: Today at 03:13:14 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 02:13:39 pm
I thought it was fairly obvious that Sabu Pundit was meant to be Indian.

It didn't really work if he wasn't Indian.  Pundit Pandit is the clue. As is Sabu I suppose.

Were his posts offensive? If Sabu was a white Englishman then I guess the answer would be yes. Clever but definitely racist. I automatically assumed however he was from an Indian background. In which case, still clever, possibly offensive, but hardly racist.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.
Pages: 1 ... 140 141 142 143 144 [145]   Go Up
« previous next »
 