« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 139 140 141 142 143 [144]   Go Down

Author Topic: Which inactive poster...  (Read 403766 times)

Offline Jonathan Hall ☆☆☆☆☆☆

  • The name's Hall... Jonathan Hall. aka DangerPaddy. Olores de cebollas. Carly Cole Stalker. Likes to drink at Bar Fanny.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,034
  • Tapas y Cerveza y vino tinto!
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5720 on: May 9, 2021, 01:11:38 pm »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on May  8, 2021, 09:29:05 pm
I've said it before and I will say it again, I miss Barney Rubble on here.

Good to see you back Paul.

We still don't know what happened with BR.
Logged
Right which bastards eaten me Tapas?

http://hfdinfo.com/digital/

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,626
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5721 on: May 9, 2021, 01:31:46 pm »
Quote from: Jonathan Hall ☆☆☆☆☆☆ on May  9, 2021, 01:09:54 pm
Ten euros in the post
prefer revolut but how and ever. Hope your well john
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,891
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5722 on: May 9, 2021, 02:12:17 pm »
Quote from: Cohiba on May  9, 2021, 09:17:36 am
Ha! I was only thinking of these last night, used to do my nut  :D  I was sure you only did them to get your post count up  ;D

No i did it to do peoples nut in.

;D
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Offline Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,891
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5723 on: May 9, 2021, 02:13:10 pm »
Jesus is it 2010 again ;D
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,429
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5724 on: May 9, 2021, 04:02:36 pm »
Anyone talk to Crimson Tank? Last seen in December, lasted posted in October.
Logged

Offline BlackandWhitePaul

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,256
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5725 on: May 9, 2021, 05:43:45 pm »
Quote from: Jonathan Hall ☆☆☆☆☆☆ on May  9, 2021, 01:11:38 pm
Good to see you back Paul.

We still don't know what happened with BR.
Hey, hello Jonathan.
Logged
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on May 11, 2019, 10:19:11 pm
Absolute quality! I know Shearer gets a lot of stick for his punditry, but lets be honest he's a legend.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,539
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5726 on: May 9, 2021, 05:50:40 pm »
Yeah nice to see you back posting on the site Paul.
Logged

Online Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,679
  • JFT96
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5727 on: May 9, 2021, 08:33:48 pm »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on May  9, 2021, 04:02:36 pm
Anyone talk to Crimson Tank? Last seen in December, lasted posted in October.

I don't speak to him but do have him on Facebook, he seems to be doing ok and nothing sinister going on :)
Logged

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,429
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5728 on: May 9, 2021, 09:24:00 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on May  9, 2021, 08:33:48 pm
I don't speak to him but do have him on Facebook, he seems to be doing ok and nothing sinister going on :)

Good to hear, thanks mate!
Logged

Offline BlackandWhitePaul

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,256
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5729 on: May 9, 2021, 09:29:55 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on May  9, 2021, 05:50:40 pm
Yeah nice to see you back posting on the site Paul.
Hey, all right Rob.

The last time I was posting regular on here you were posting about the idiots stripping the shelves of toilet rolls in the shops.
Logged
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on May 11, 2019, 10:19:11 pm
Absolute quality! I know Shearer gets a lot of stick for his punditry, but lets be honest he's a legend.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,539
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5730 on: May 9, 2021, 09:56:19 pm »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on May  9, 2021, 09:29:55 pm
Hey, all right Rob.

The last time I was posting regular on here you were posting about the idiots stripping the shelves of toilet rolls in the shops.

Fun times ;)
Logged

Offline tinner777

  • give me some sugar
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,274
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5731 on: May 9, 2021, 10:33:06 pm »
Where's Garstonite??
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,533
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5732 on: May 9, 2021, 10:35:44 pm »
Quote from: tinner777 on May  9, 2021, 10:33:06 pm
Where's Garstonite??
Twitter .. or playing football manger ;D
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline tinner777

  • give me some sugar
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,274
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5733 on: May 9, 2021, 10:36:53 pm »
 ;D
Thanks
Logged

Offline Capon Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,646
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5734 on: May 10, 2021, 12:48:41 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on May  9, 2021, 10:35:44 pm
Twitter .. or playing football manger ;D
Whats that then? Like some bible bashing shit for footy nuts? Mary giving birth to a Mitre?

Can just imagine it popping out and the Nurse catching it wearing a pair of Sondico goalie gloves
Logged
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

Offline Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,136
  • Sound
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5735 on: Yesterday at 09:54:41 am »
Juan Loco?
Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Offline Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,476
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5736 on: Yesterday at 08:26:02 pm »
Logged

Offline Grobbelrevell

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,427
  • Travel is fatal to prejudice, bigotry & ignorance
    • The Grobbelramble
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5737 on: Today at 11:16:41 am »
Quote from: Medellin on Yesterday at 09:54:41 am
Juan Loco?

He was on Twitter, but seems to have disappeared off there in recent months as well.
Logged
Twitter | Blog

TRADE COUNT: +19  /  SoS Member 6854

Online Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,679
  • JFT96
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5738 on: Today at 11:51:51 am »
Think he got banned from here
Logged

Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,496
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5739 on: Today at 11:55:34 am »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 11:51:51 am
Think he got banned from here

No Juan knows the true story; it's crazy...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,626
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5740 on: Today at 12:47:39 pm »
hasnt posted since 2014

was active the other day it seems though

babu yagu doesnt seem to post anymore either
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,533
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5741 on: Today at 12:50:01 pm »
 Babu yagu is very active on Twitter
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W
Pages: 1 ... 139 140 141 142 143 [144]   Go Up
« previous next »
 