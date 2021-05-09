I've said it before and I will say it again, I miss Barney Rubble on here.
Ten euros in the post
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR
Ha! I was only thinking of these last night, used to do my nut I was sure you only did them to get your post count up
Good to see you back Paul.We still don't know what happened with BR.
Absolute quality! I know Shearer gets a lot of stick for his punditry, but lets be honest he's a legend.
Anyone talk to Crimson Tank? Last seen in December, lasted posted in October.
I don't speak to him but do have him on Facebook, he seems to be doing ok and nothing sinister going on
Yeah nice to see you back posting on the site Paul.
Hey, all right Rob.The last time I was posting regular on here you were posting about the idiots stripping the shelves of toilet rolls in the shops.
Where's Garstonite??
Twitter .. or playing football manger
Juan Loco?
Think he got banned from here
