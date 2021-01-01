« previous next »
Which inactive poster...

Re: Which inactive poster...
Yesterday at 09:24:03 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 08:15:49 pm
Here's the tread from when Mouth stitched up SHF, funny as fuck

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=198423.msg9959230#msg9959230

 :lmao
Fucking hell that was a thoroughly enjoyable re-read  ;D

Zebra was a talented guy, wonder what happened to him also.

Add him to the list along with PoP.
Re: Which inactive poster...
Yesterday at 09:28:27 pm
Hes on Twitter a little but not that much now
Re: Which inactive poster...
Yesterday at 09:33:54 pm
The horse ;D
Re: Which inactive poster...
Yesterday at 09:57:22 pm
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 09:33:54 pm
The horse ;D
That was a killer  :lmao
Re: Which inactive poster...
Yesterday at 10:58:19 pm
Such great memories here all, thanks for bringing them back.

I recall the couple in the doorstep of gregs. Also some guys stayed at someone's house in America I think and the guest trashed the bog?  Oh and there was also the woman who got stuck in the cat flap many moons ago. Some posters really were skilled in telling a funny tale, sadly this doesn't seem to happen anymore  now, I think the last big time was the Manc who went skiing  ;D

I guess that is a result of Trump, or Brexit or Covid bringing us all down.

What I don't get with all these civic vaccines is why dont they use bonjela?

Back on topic, anyone recall Terry di nero?
Re: Which inactive poster...
Yesterday at 11:09:00 pm
The catflap :lmao
Re: Which inactive poster...
Yesterday at 11:41:59 pm
I miss Hooded Claw. Cracking fella on here.

Not posted since 2017 but was active back in January

Next time youre lurking Hoodie pop in and say hello.
Re: Which inactive poster...
Yesterday at 11:44:41 pm
He was one of the originals on here, yup another sound man.
Re: Which inactive poster...
Today at 12:42:56 am
Quote from: Cohiba on Yesterday at 10:58:19 pm
Back on topic, anyone recall Terry di nero?
?
No mate.
Wrong forum perhaps?














 ;D











Re: Which inactive poster...
Today at 12:50:05 am
John hall still.post

Sound fella
Re: Which inactive poster...
Today at 02:03:24 am
Quote from: Cohiba on Yesterday at 10:58:19 pm
Such great memories here all, thanks for bringing them back.

I recall the couple in the doorstep of gregs. Also some guys stayed at someone's house in America I think and the guest trashed the bog?  Oh and there was also the woman who got stuck in the cat flap many moons ago. Some posters really were skilled in telling a funny tale, sadly this doesn't seem to happen anymore  now, I think the last big time was the Manc who went skiing  ;D

I guess that is a result of Trump, or Brexit or Covid bringing us all down.

What I don't get with all these civic vaccines is why dont they use bonjela?

Back on topic, anyone recall Terry di nero?

The Boston Toilet Mangler, still the best custom title on here.
Re: Which inactive poster...
Today at 07:55:52 am
Effes hasn't been seen since not long after the time he admitted to watching animal porn, think he got fed up everyone taking the piss every time he posted anything, after that. ;D

Effes animal porn & Baldrick are couple of the funniest threads on here, certainly top 5, maybe top 2. ;D
Re: Which inactive poster...
Today at 08:38:50 am
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 12:50:05 am
John hall still.post

Sound fella
He posts when he can get wi-fi in his care home.
Re: Which inactive poster...
Today at 11:05:50 am
Speaking of broken toilet seats reminds me of the time Evo minded El Mooros flat for a week, Evos reply to the thread is gold.


https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=65279.msg1023639#msg1023639
Re: Which inactive poster...
Today at 11:32:07 am
Quote from: Liv4-3lee on Today at 11:05:50 am
Speaking of broken toilet seats reminds me of the time Evo minded El Mooros flat for a week, Evos reply to the thread is gold.


https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=65279.msg1023639#msg1023639
"Water so hard it offered me out." genius comedy that...
Re: Which inactive poster...
Today at 12:33:35 pm
Quote from: John C on Today at 08:38:50 am
He posts when he can get wi-fi in his care home.

;D

While drinking wine.
Re: Which inactive poster...
Today at 12:37:35 pm
Quote from: Liv4-3lee on Today at 11:05:50 am
Speaking of broken toilet seats reminds me of the time Evo minded El Mooros flat for a week, Evos reply to the thread is gold.


https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=65279.msg1023639#msg1023639

;D



Mottman is missing too.
Re: Which inactive poster...
Today at 12:53:52 pm
Quote from: Liv4-3lee on Today at 11:05:50 am
Speaking of broken toilet seats reminds me of the time Evo minded El Mooros flat for a week, Evos reply to the thread is gold.


https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=65279.msg1023639#msg1023639

I remember Evo was not fucking happy with that thread 😂😂😂
Re: Which inactive poster...
Today at 01:22:39 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 12:53:52 pm
I remember Evo was not fucking happy with that thread 😂😂😂

Evo's reply was hilarious  ;D
Re: Which inactive poster...
Today at 01:26:52 pm
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 12:37:35 pm
;D



Mottman is missing too.
I used to make a point of reading his post about Dresden away once a month

I was only reading evos post on that thread from mooro yesterday

Brilliant

Always laugh at mooro saying his big roll was gone "Evo you wipe your arse with it. You're not supposed to eat it" :lmao
Re: Which inactive poster...
Today at 01:28:45 pm
Mottmans trip to Dresden

https://www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/548/1

Long read but it's worth it

Met motty Manys a time. Brilliant fella
Re: Which inactive poster...
Today at 03:26:02 pm
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 01:28:45 pm
Mottmans trip to Dresden

https://www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/548/1

Long read but it's worth it

Met motty Manys a time. Brilliant fella


Thats brilliant.
Re: Which inactive poster...
Today at 03:42:54 pm
Quote from: 24∗7 on May  6, 2021, 06:49:45 pm
Got arrested for always having her fog lights on.
;D

Quote from: Sarge on May  5, 2021, 09:01:31 pm
Anyone seen JP these days?

Terry De Niro, Gerrards Petal, Emlyn, Garreth and Lo all oldschoool Rawkites from back in the day.
:wave
Re: Which inactive poster...
Today at 03:45:54 pm
Hello Terry! Hope youre keeping well?

I remember the days when I wondered how you and Sarge had racked up such a high post count!
Re: Which inactive poster...
Today at 03:51:47 pm
Re: Which inactive poster...
Today at 03:52:34 pm
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 03:45:54 pm
Hello Terry! Hope youre keeping well?

I remember the days when I wondered how you and Sarge had racked up such a high post count!

We had young kids ;D
Re: Which inactive poster...
Today at 04:23:20 pm
