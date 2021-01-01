« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 137 138 139 140 141 [142]   Go Down

Author Topic: Which inactive poster...  (Read 398665 times)

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,277
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5640 on: Yesterday at 09:24:03 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 08:15:49 pm
Here's the tread from when Mouth stitched up SHF, funny as fuck

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=198423.msg9959230#msg9959230

 :lmao
Fucking hell that was a thoroughly enjoyable re-read  ;D

Zebra was a talented guy, wonder what happened to him also.

Add him to the list along with PoP.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,913
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5641 on: Yesterday at 09:28:27 pm »
Hes on Twitter a little but not that much now
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Sarge

  • Fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,397
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5642 on: Yesterday at 09:33:54 pm »
The horse ;D
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,277
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5643 on: Yesterday at 09:57:22 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Yesterday at 09:33:54 pm
The horse ;D
That was a killer  :lmao
Logged

Offline Cohiba

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 133
  • We all Live in a Red and White Klopp
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5644 on: Yesterday at 10:58:19 pm »
Such great memories here all, thanks for bringing them back.

I recall the couple in the doorstep of gregs. Also some guys stayed at someone's house in America I think and the guest trashed the bog?  Oh and there was also the woman who got stuck in the cat flap many moons ago. Some posters really were skilled in telling a funny tale, sadly this doesn't seem to happen anymore  now, I think the last big time was the Manc who went skiing  ;D

I guess that is a result of Trump, or Brexit or Covid bringing us all down.

What I don't get with all these civic vaccines is why dont they use bonjela?

Back on topic, anyone recall Terry di nero?
Logged
Every great achievement
Was believed to be impossible at one time

Offline Sarge

  • Fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,397
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5645 on: Yesterday at 11:09:00 pm »
The catflap :lmao
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,224
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5646 on: Yesterday at 11:41:59 pm »
I miss Hooded Claw. Cracking fella on here.

Not posted since 2017 but was active back in January

Next time youre lurking Hoodie pop in and say hello.
Logged

Offline Sarge

  • Fucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,397
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5647 on: Yesterday at 11:44:41 pm »
He was one of the originals on here, yup another sound man.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,277
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5648 on: Today at 12:42:56 am »
Quote from: Cohiba on Yesterday at 10:58:19 pm
Back on topic, anyone recall Terry di nero?
?
No mate.
Wrong forum perhaps?














 ;D











« Last Edit: Today at 08:39:20 am by John C »
Logged

Offline paulrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,504
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5649 on: Today at 12:50:05 am »
John hall still.post

Sound fella
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,402
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5650 on: Today at 02:03:24 am »
Quote from: Cohiba on Yesterday at 10:58:19 pm
Such great memories here all, thanks for bringing them back.

I recall the couple in the doorstep of gregs. Also some guys stayed at someone's house in America I think and the guest trashed the bog?  Oh and there was also the woman who got stuck in the cat flap many moons ago. Some posters really were skilled in telling a funny tale, sadly this doesn't seem to happen anymore  now, I think the last big time was the Manc who went skiing  ;D

I guess that is a result of Trump, or Brexit or Covid bringing us all down.

What I don't get with all these civic vaccines is why dont they use bonjela?

Back on topic, anyone recall Terry di nero?

The Boston Toilet Mangler, still the best custom title on here.
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,175
  • Kloppite
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5651 on: Today at 07:55:52 am »
Effes hasn't been seen since not long after the time he admitted to watching animal porn, think he got fed up everyone taking the piss every time he posted anything, after that. ;D

Effes animal porn & Baldrick are couple of the funniest threads on here, certainly top 5, maybe top 2. ;D
Logged

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,277
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5652 on: Today at 08:38:50 am »
Quote from: paulrazor on Today at 12:50:05 am
John hall still.post

Sound fella
He posts when he can get wi-fi in his care home.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 137 138 139 140 141 [142]   Go Up
« previous next »
 