Author Topic: Which inactive poster...  (Read 396601 times)

Online Sarge

Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5520 on: Today at 09:07:41 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:06:58 pm
JP is on twitter @JParkins10

Cool thanks.
Online Sarge

Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5521 on: Today at 09:08:35 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:05:38 pm
A poster off here introduced me to one of her mates who is now my wife.

There was a couple on here (names escape me now) who had a kid together, not sure if they met due to Rawk though?

Oh not sure who that was, one of the original Mods and his girlfriend where on here in the 00s names escape me now.
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5522 on: Today at 09:10:43 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:05:38 pm
A poster off here introduced me to one of her mates who is now my wife.

There was a couple on here (names escape me now) who had a kid together, not sure if they met due to Rawk though?

Bradigor and Lo?

Or possibly 5th Benitle and Jeffiner?
Online Sarge

Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5523 on: Today at 09:11:29 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 09:10:43 pm
Bradigor and Lo?

Or possibly 5th Benitle and Jeffiner?



 ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D

Oh that was a love affair for the ages.
Online Sarge

Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5524 on: Today at 09:12:15 pm »
Barad and Lo had a kid, they moved to Blackpool i think it was, going back a decade at least.
Online Sarge

Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5525 on: Today at 09:13:41 pm »
Killer Heels still here with a new name?
Online Coolie High

Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5526 on: Today at 09:14:34 pm »
What happened to Juan Loco? Seems I say this every couple years now.
Offline rob1966

Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5527 on: Today at 09:19:06 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 09:12:15 pm
Barad and Lo had a kid, they moved to Blackpool i think it was, going back a decade at least.

That's who I was thinking of.
Offline Son of Spion＊

Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5528 on: Today at 09:25:36 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 09:13:41 pm
Killer Heels still here with a new name?

Isn't A Treeless Whopper KHs current username? Apologies if I'm mistaken.

Anyway, I still miss Mad Max and his Goodison attendance updates which used to piss them off on GOT.  ;D
Online Sarge

Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5529 on: Today at 09:35:49 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 09:25:36 pm
Isn't A Treeless Whopper KHs current username? Apologies if I'm mistaken.

Anyway, I still miss Mad Max and his Goodison attendance updates which used to piss them off on GOT.  ;D

No could not be?
Online Sarge

Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5530 on: Today at 09:36:46 pm »
A few usernames have been changed and i am trying to trace them back to their original names.
Offline Statto Red

Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5531 on: Today at 09:37:56 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 09:25:36 pm
Isn't A Treeless Whopper KHs current username? Apologies if I'm mistaken.

Anyway, I still miss Mad Max and his Goodison attendance updates which used to piss them off on GOT.  ;D

  ;D

Plus Mad Max score updates on the match threads were always 5 centuries late too. ;D
Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5532 on: Today at 09:39:38 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 09:36:46 pm
A few usernames have been changed and i am trying to trace them back to their original names.

Sounds like an idea for a day time TV series with plenty of opportunities for adverts featuring stair lifts, low cost funerals and commemorative sovereigns.
Online Sarge

Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5533 on: Today at 09:40:39 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 09:39:38 pm
Sounds like a good day time TV series with plenty of opportunities for adverts featuring stair lifts, low cost funerals and commemorative sovereigns.

Sarge revisits Rawk, the story of a forgotten username.
Offline rob1966

Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5534 on: Today at 09:41:36 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 09:39:38 pm
Sounds like an idea for a day time TV series with plenty of opportunities for adverts featuring stair lifts, low cost funerals and commemorative sovereigns.

Starring Carol Vorderman
Offline Statto Red

Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5535 on: Today at 09:43:30 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 09:36:46 pm
A few usernames have been changed and i am trying to trace them back to their original names.

Big Dick Nick, was Crosby Nick wasn't he, one of the favourite past times was the MODs on here, changing his name every few weeks. ;D
Online Sarge

Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5536 on: Today at 09:45:21 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 09:43:30 pm
Big Dick Nick, was Crosby Nick wasn't he, one of the favourite past times was the MODs on here, changing his name every few weeks. ;D

He was and is lurking about right now, i remember some of the names changes back in the day was hilarious stuff ;D
Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5537 on: Today at 09:47:21 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:41:36 pm
Starring Carol Vorderman

And, for balance, Eamon Holmes.
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5538 on: Today at 09:49:33 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 09:43:30 pm
Big Dick Nick, was Crosby Nick wasn't he, one of the favourite past times was the MODs on here, changing his name every few weeks. ;D

Indeed. Think SP was changing it daily at one point. I paid enough money and they kept it at this one for a while now.
Online Liv4-3lee

Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5539 on: Today at 09:50:12 pm »
Anyone remember a poster called Enemy? she used to drop her boyfriend off at night classes and then sit and wait in the car for like three hours rather than go home just to save on the petrol.
Offline Statto Red

Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5540 on: Today at 09:51:11 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 09:45:21 pm
He was and is lurking about right now, i remember some of the names changes back in the day was hilarious stuff ;D

It was hilarious, with a few scoring OGs. ;D
Offline Statto Red

Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5541 on: Today at 09:52:38 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 09:49:33 pm
Indeed. Think SP was changing it daily at one point. I paid enough money and they kept it at this one for a while now.

Thought so, it's hard to get to grips with who is who through so many name changes, most done as a pisstake. ;D
Online Sarge

Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5542 on: Today at 09:53:54 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 09:51:11 pm
It was hilarious, with a few scoring OGs. ;D

Baldrick was the funniest thing ever on here ;D
Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5543 on: Today at 09:54:08 pm »
Quote from: Liv4-3lee on Today at 09:50:12 pm
Anyone remember a poster called Enemy? she used to drop her boyfriend off at night classes and then sit and wait in the car for like three hours rather than go home just to save on the petrol.

The mingebag thread is obviously dedicated to her.
Online Sarge

Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5544 on: Today at 09:54:40 pm »
Quote from: Liv4-3lee on Today at 09:50:12 pm
Anyone remember a poster called Enemy? she used to drop her boyfriend off at night classes and then sit and wait in the car for like three hours rather than go home just to save on the petrol.

Missed that one ;D
Online Sarge

Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5545 on: Today at 09:55:16 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 09:54:08 pm
The mingebag thread is obviously dedicated to her.


Ahhhhhhhhhhh
Offline Statto Red

Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5546 on: Today at 10:21:27 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 09:53:54 pm
Baldrick was the funniest thing ever on here ;D

who the fuck is Baldrick?

someones fucking changed my username to baldrick

 :lmao

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=159420.msg2571428#msg2571428
Online Sarge

Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5547 on: Today at 10:22:22 pm »
Offline Statto Red

Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5548 on: Today at 10:29:55 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 10:22:22 pm
;D Gold.

He was a Manc fan who signed up on a wind up after they won the league one year, so the MODs got there own back on him,  ;Dcheck out more hilarity from him, from another thread, when he asks for a season ticket, & someone offers him a season ticket for Dagenham & Redbridge instead. ;D
Online Sarge

Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5549 on: Today at 10:30:15 pm »
Baldrick
Lobotomized
Online Sarge

Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5550 on: Today at 10:30:44 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 10:29:55 pm
He was a Manc fan who signed up on a wind up after they won the league one year, check out more hilarity from him, from another thread, when he asks for a season ticket, & someone offers him a season ticket for Dagenham & Redbridge instead. ;D

No way :lmao
Online Sarge

Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5551 on: Today at 10:31:26 pm »
5th and Terry tried to get me in that thread i told them to fuck off ;D
Offline Statto Red

Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5552 on: Today at 10:31:56 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 10:30:15 pm
Baldrick
Lobotomized

I know a poem it's the German gun.

Boom boom, boom boom
Boom boom, boom boom
Boom boom, boom boom


 ;D
Online Sarge

Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5553 on: Today at 10:34:53 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 10:31:56 pm
I know a poem it's the German gun.

Boom boom, boom boom
Boom boom, boom boom
Boom boom, boom boom


 ;D


;D That was so funny, mind you some past names ringing a few bells in that thread.
Offline Statto Red

Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5554 on: Today at 10:35:37 pm »
Online Sarge

Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5555 on: Today at 10:38:23 pm »
