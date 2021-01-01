JP is on twitter @JParkins10
A poster off here introduced me to one of her mates who is now my wife.There was a couple on here (names escape me now) who had a kid together, not sure if they met due to Rawk though?
people like big dick nick.
Bradigor and Lo?Or possibly 5th Benitle and Jeffiner?
Barad and Lo had a kid, they moved to Blackpool i think it was, going back a decade at least.
Killer Heels still here with a new name?
Isn't A Treeless Whopper KHs current username? Apologies if I'm mistaken.Anyway, I still miss Mad Max and his Goodison attendance updates which used to piss them off on GOT.
A few usernames have been changed and i am trying to trace them back to their original names.
Sounds like a good day time TV series with plenty of opportunities for adverts featuring stair lifts, low cost funerals and commemorative sovereigns.
Big Dick Nick, was Crosby Nick wasn't he, one of the favourite past times was the MODs on here, changing his name every few weeks.
Starring Carol Vorderman
He was and is lurking about right now, i remember some of the names changes back in the day was hilarious stuff
Indeed. Think SP was changing it daily at one point. I paid enough money and they kept it at this one for a while now.
It was hilarious, with a few scoring OGs.
Anyone remember a poster called Enemy? she used to drop her boyfriend off at night classes and then sit and wait in the car for like three hours rather than go home just to save on the petrol.
The mingebag thread is obviously dedicated to her.
Baldrick was the funniest thing ever on here
who the fuck is Baldrick?someones fucking changed my username to baldrick https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=159420.msg2571428#msg2571428
Gold.
He was a Manc fan who signed up on a wind up after they won the league one year, check out more hilarity from him, from another thread, when he asks for a season ticket, & someone offers him a season ticket for Dagenham & Redbridge instead.
BaldrickLobotomized
I know a poem it's the German gun.Boom boom, boom boomBoom boom, boom boomBoom boom, boom boom
No way
Here you gohttps://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=159316.msg2569076#msg2569076
