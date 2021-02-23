Good lad Paul, one of the best of the non LFC posters on here, shame he was put off by some pricks.



Hope he hasn't been put off for good.One of the good things about this site are the non LFC posters like Paul and Johnno. Much prefer them to the utter gobshites that make any kind of footy thread a no go area.You know the ones, they are always going on GOT or "Blue Loon" to gleefully quote some meltdown or other. But then post utterly embarrassing shite about conspiracy theories when we have an unprecedented run of injuries, or Ref/VAR decisions don't go our way,Tiresome childish pricks.