« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 132 133 134 135 136 [137]   Go Down

Author Topic: Which inactive poster...  (Read 387445 times)

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,317
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5440 on: February 23, 2021, 05:12:48 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on February 23, 2021, 04:24:59 pm
Im not sure when his mum passed away but his dad was recent. I had a PM from him too when he saw I had asked after him in here. Very sad.

That is sad news, give him my best wishes if he pm's you again.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,179
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5441 on: February 23, 2021, 05:46:58 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on February 23, 2021, 04:21:30 pm
Sadly passed away suddenly in September after suffering a stroke. This is the thread started by his son

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345958.0
Thanks
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

XB1 Gamertag: BrothersYork

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,577
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5442 on: February 23, 2021, 05:51:44 pm »
Were all raising  a glass to your dad Paul

Not easy times in any way. Were here if you need us.
« Last Edit: February 23, 2021, 06:16:28 pm by TepidT2O »
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,082
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5443 on: February 23, 2021, 05:52:27 pm »
Quote from: Hellrazor on February 23, 2021, 04:50:14 pm
black and white paul just reads the board now as he cant be bothered posting

obviously he had a few family issue to deal with but he got a pain in his hole with the attitude of some posters towards Newcastle people

i got a pm off him too but im not repasting here obv, it was private for a reason

was nice of him to feel he could contact me

Good lad Paul, one of the best of the non LFC posters on here, shame he was put off by some pricks.
Logged

Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,702
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5444 on: February 23, 2021, 06:08:31 pm »
Quote from: Samie on February 13, 2021, 03:44:21 pm
You can see why long time posters have packed it in. The shite from dickheads on here it's rotten and they keep getting away with it.

I think it's time mods take a more harsher approach to some and fuck them off for good.

I'm a long time dickhead and, I'm....


Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,069
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5445 on: February 23, 2021, 06:12:35 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on February 23, 2021, 05:52:27 pm
Good lad Paul, one of the best of the non LFC posters on here, shame he was put off by some pricks.

My sentiments, precisely...

Raising a glass to your father, Paolo...
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

  • surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,127
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5446 on: February 24, 2021, 08:28:30 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on February 23, 2021, 04:24:59 pm
Im not sure when his mum passed away but his dad was recent. I had a PM from him too when he saw I had asked after him in here. Very sad.

It's Paully that lost both,  B&W Paul (as you say)  lost his dad recently. 

Two different posters. 
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 84,358
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5447 on: February 24, 2021, 08:35:56 am »
Quote from: surfer. Fuck you generator. on February 24, 2021, 08:28:30 am
It's Paully that lost both,  B&W Paul (as you say)  lost his dad recently. 

Two different posters. 


Ah shit. Obviously I knew they were two different posters but apologies for all the confusion.
Logged

Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

  • surgood. As good as Suarez but CBA to play for us. Takes it on the chin and never holds a pointless grudge for several months.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,127
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5448 on: February 24, 2021, 08:55:36 am »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on February 24, 2021, 08:35:56 am
Ah shit. Obviously I knew they were two different posters but apologies for all the confusion.

No that's fine,  I should have been clearer in the original post.


Logged

Online Hellrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,252
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5449 on: February 24, 2021, 11:10:11 am »
I think everyone used to mix them two up

same name and everyone else said they were good lads
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online Hellrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,252
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5450 on: Yesterday at 09:42:51 am »
dunno if he changed his name or not but does Y2J post anymore?
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,245
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5451 on: Yesterday at 02:59:54 pm »
I'm sure I was chatting to B&W Paul a few years back and he said his name wasn't even Paul. It was David or something. I may have imagined this though  ;D
Logged

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,245
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5452 on: Yesterday at 03:03:46 pm »
Quote from: Hellrazor on Yesterday at 09:42:51 am
dunno if he changed his name or not but does Y2J post anymore?

His current username is

please, I have my reasons for it but...
Logged

Online Hellrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,252
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5453 on: Yesterday at 06:04:26 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 03:03:46 pm
His current username is

please, I have my reasons for it but...
i see

that kinda did come up earlier but the search function was working 100%

thanks
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR

Offline Only Me

  • Insufferable twat. Brexiteer supreme.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 903
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5454 on: Yesterday at 10:00:28 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on February 23, 2021, 05:52:27 pm
Good lad Paul, one of the best of the non LFC posters on here, shame he was put off by some pricks.

Hope he hasn't been put off for good.

One of the good things about this site are the non LFC posters like Paul and Johnno. Much prefer them to the utter gobshites that make any kind of footy thread a no go area.

You know the ones, they are always going on GOT or "Blue Loon" to gleefully quote some meltdown or other. But then post utterly embarrassing shite about conspiracy theories when we have an unprecedented run of injuries, or Ref/VAR decisions don't go our way,

Tiresome childish pricks.
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,826
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5455 on: Today at 11:52:15 am »
Duvva?
Logged

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,761
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5456 on: Today at 07:16:07 pm »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 11:52:15 am
Duvva?
Yep Andy mate, it's not unnoticed to me either. Great help in the pre-match threads.
Logged

Offline Nitramdorf

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,500
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5457 on: Today at 07:30:15 pm »
Does anyone know if Soxfan is ok? I remember him saying he was in a bit of a bad place on taking a break once before.
Logged

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,506
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5458 on: Today at 07:43:55 pm »
Quote from: Nitramdorf on Today at 07:30:15 pm
Does anyone know if Soxfan is ok? I remember him saying he was in a bit of a bad place on taking a break once before.

Didn't he have a major heart operation  a couple of years ago?
Logged

Online Hellrazor

  • Dreams of a handjob from Timmy Mallett. Chronicler of seasons past. Cares more than Prelude Nr 5, or does he?
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,252
  • Take me 2 the magic of the moment on a glory night
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5459 on: Today at 07:59:47 pm »
Quote from: Only Me on Yesterday at 10:00:28 pm
Hope he hasn't been put off for good.

One of the good things about this site are the non LFC posters like Paul and Johnno. Much prefer them to the utter gobshites that make any kind of footy thread a no go area.

You know the ones, they are always going on GOT or "Blue Loon" to gleefully quote some meltdown or other. But then post utterly embarrassing shite about conspiracy theories when we have an unprecedented run of injuries, or Ref/VAR decisions don't go our way,

Tiresome childish pricks.
West ham Paul is a good one

Why are all these people called Paul :D
Logged
Quote from: kavah on February 19, 2010, 07:25:52 am
yer ma should have called you Paolo Zico Gerry Socrates HELLRAZOR
Pages: 1 ... 132 133 134 135 136 [137]   Go Up
« previous next »
 