« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 128 129 130 131 132 [133]   Go Down

Author Topic: Which inactive poster...  (Read 367589 times)

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,657
  • The first five yards........
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5280 on: October 12, 2020, 02:38:01 PM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on October 12, 2020, 01:38:49 PM
Mutton Geoff and Trada too.

That current affairs thread is a war of attrition. Mutually Assured Destruction.

Unfortunately it's by far the most interesting thread on the site. Even though half the time it's bonkers.....or is that "Especially as...."
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline Hendollama

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 755
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5281 on: October 18, 2020, 07:29:35 AM »
What happened to SMD?

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?action=profile;u=7389

His profile says he's been inactive since 2012.
Logged

Online BarryCrocker

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,956
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5282 on: October 18, 2020, 08:52:03 AM »
I'm already missing the 'shooting star' impact that Laffin_12 brought us. Just waiting for their brothers/sisters to come in here between now and November 3 to add to to the RAWK family.
« Last Edit: October 18, 2020, 08:58:46 AM by BarryCrocker »
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,846
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5283 on: October 18, 2020, 09:43:08 AM »
Where's Baba Yagu these days?
Logged

Online Tepid T₂O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,014
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5284 on: October 18, 2020, 09:53:19 AM »
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

With courage, nothing is impossible.

Offline Corkboy

  • Sworn enemy of Bottlegirl. The Boston Toilet Mangler. Grauniad of the Cidatel. Into kinky S&M with the Lash.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,857
  • Is it getting better?
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5285 on: October 18, 2020, 05:39:02 PM »
Logged

Offline Hendollama

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 755
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5286 on: October 18, 2020, 06:21:58 PM »
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,198
  • 19:06
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5287 on: October 21, 2020, 02:23:02 AM »
Where is 24/7 these days?
Logged
RIP Gulleysucker. RAWK Legend.

YNWA

Offline Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,124
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5288 on: October 21, 2020, 11:04:48 AM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on October 21, 2020, 02:23:02 AM
Where is 24/7 these days?

Working all hours?
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,198
  • 19:06
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5289 on: October 21, 2020, 06:19:40 PM »
Quote from: Ziltoid on October 21, 2020, 11:04:48 AM
Working all hours?
I thought it was 365 that worked all the hours.  ;)
Logged
RIP Gulleysucker. RAWK Legend.

YNWA

Online Sammy5IsAlive

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,424
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5290 on: October 21, 2020, 07:08:56 PM »
No sign of Sarge since June? Hopefully just super busy - seems he was away for c. 3months, came back for a day in June and then disappeared again.
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,703
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5291 on: October 22, 2020, 12:56:27 AM »
Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on October 21, 2020, 07:08:56 PM
No sign of Sarge since June? Hopefully just super busy - seems he was away for c. 3months, came back for a day in June and then disappeared again.

Sarge is good. Just taking a break from social media.
Logged

Offline AndyInVA

  • Born in Liverpool, grew up in Yorkshire, live in the States
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,443
  • Never Forget
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5292 on: October 22, 2020, 10:22:20 AM »
Looking through this and realized I missed seeing Bigdavalad

Logged

Online Sammy5IsAlive

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,424
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5293 on: October 22, 2020, 11:05:35 AM »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on October 22, 2020, 12:56:27 AM
Sarge is good. Just taking a break from social media.

Cheers good to hear  :).
Logged

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,229
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5294 on: October 22, 2020, 09:49:06 PM »
Quote from: AndyInVA on October 22, 2020, 10:22:20 AM
Looking through this and realized I missed seeing Bigdavalad



He had issues on here and decided to leave.
Logged

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,713
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5295 on: Yesterday at 12:15:26 PM »
Upinsmoke? Not been active since January this year.
Logged

Offline 24∗7

  • https://soulbearing.home.blog/
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,831
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5296 on: Yesterday at 01:44:46 PM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on October 21, 2020, 02:23:02 AM
Where is 24/7 these days?
Here mate. Real life got in the way.
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Offline rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking."

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,006
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5297 on: Yesterday at 01:48:11 PM »
Quote from: 24∗7 on Yesterday at 01:44:46 PM
Here mate. Real life got in the way.

Nice to see you back
Logged

Online fish, barrel, etc.

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,603
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5298 on: Yesterday at 01:49:40 PM »
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Medellin

  • Self-confessed daft meff.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,249
  • Yeah right..
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5299 on: Yesterday at 01:53:48 PM »
 :wave

Jim.

Logged
Support the team,Trust & Believe.

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,492
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5300 on: Yesterday at 05:43:52 PM »
Quote from: 24∗7 on Yesterday at 01:44:46 PM
Here mate. Real life got in the way.

That's no excuse.  :wave
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline 24∗7

  • https://soulbearing.home.blog/
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,831
  • Loves to check his log!
    • 'Soul Bearing' - a very personal blog.
  • Super Title: Guru Jim
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5301 on: Yesterday at 05:48:06 PM »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 05:43:52 PM
That's no excuse.  :wave
Full disclosure then - mini breakdown and Some Very Dark Thoughts got in the way.
Logged
"Love does not claim possession, but gives freedom." - Rabindranath Tagore.

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,492
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5302 on: Yesterday at 05:56:13 PM »
Quote from: 24∗7 on Yesterday at 05:48:06 PM
Full disclosure then - mini breakdown and Some Very Dark Thoughts got in the way.

I hope you are in a brighter place now then.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Tepid T₂O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,014
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5303 on: Yesterday at 05:59:27 PM »
Youve missed Mac Red Vs Al 666 in the transfer window Jim....

Every cloud etc....... ;)

Good to see you back ...
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

With courage, nothing is impossible.

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,879
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5304 on: Yesterday at 06:00:38 PM »
Welcome back Jim, hope youre doing well.
Logged

Offline Feline Posterior Cavity ∗

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,022
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5305 on: Yesterday at 08:32:41 PM »
Welcome back Jim; good to see you again mate  :wave
Logged
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family.

Online Johnny Foreigner

  • King of the Trabbies. Major Mod Thruster.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,329
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5306 on: Yesterday at 08:43:47 PM »
Quote from: 24∗7 on Yesterday at 05:48:06 PM
Full disclosure then - mini breakdown and Some Very Dark Thoughts got in the way.

Tjena grabben.. trevligt och skøt om deg.

norrbaggen
Logged
Its not even about individuality, its about the team. Our game was based on his controlling of the tempo. Squeeze the life out of the opposition and then strike. That is our game. Like a pack of pythons.

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,198
  • 19:06
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5307 on: Yesterday at 08:54:32 PM »
Quote from: 24∗7 on Yesterday at 01:44:46 PM
Here mate. Real life got in the way.


 :wave :wave :wave :wave :wave :wave :wave

Great to see you back. I was missing you. I even missed your jokes.  ;)

Sorry things have been tough for you. I hope you are feeling better at the moment.

Love and hugs, mate.  :)
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:59:34 PM by Son of Spion＊ »
Logged
RIP Gulleysucker. RAWK Legend.

YNWA

Online Tepid T₂O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,014
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5308 on: Yesterday at 09:23:39 PM »
Of fuck off with that...

Not his jokes..

There are limits..
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

With courage, nothing is impossible.

Offline reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,987
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5309 on: Yesterday at 09:25:00 PM »
Good to have you back Jim.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,198
  • 19:06
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5310 on: Yesterday at 09:28:57 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Yesterday at 09:23:39 PM
Of fuck off with that...

Not his jokes..

There are limits..

As this is a PM between just you and I, I can tell you that I was just trying to make him feel better. His jokes are shite, really.

Don't tell him I said that though, will you?  ;)
Logged
RIP Gulleysucker. RAWK Legend.

YNWA

Online Tepid T₂O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,014
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5311 on: Yesterday at 09:29:27 PM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 09:28:57 PM
As this is a PM between just you and I, I can tell you that I was just trying to make him feel better. His jokes are shite, really.

Don't tell him I said that though, will you?  ;)
:lmao
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

With courage, nothing is impossible.

Offline Feline Posterior Cavity ∗

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,022
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5312 on: Yesterday at 09:53:20 PM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 09:28:57 PM
As this is a PM between just you and I, I can tell you that I was just trying to make him feel better. His jokes are shite, really.

Don't tell him I said that though, will you?  ;)
You're on form tonight SoS  :lmao
Logged
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family.

Online fish, barrel, etc.

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,603
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5313 on: Yesterday at 11:08:30 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Yesterday at 09:23:39 PM
Of fuck off with that...

Not his jokes..

There are limits..

 :lmao
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online fish, barrel, etc.

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,603
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5314 on: Yesterday at 11:09:05 PM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 09:28:57 PM
As this is a PM between just you and I, I can tell you that I was just trying to make him feel better. His jokes are shite, really.

Don't tell him I said that though, will you?  ;)

 :lmao :lmao
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,492
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Which inactive poster...
« Reply #5315 on: Yesterday at 11:53:48 PM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 09:28:57 PM
As this is a PM between just you and I, I can tell you that I was just trying to make him feel better. His jokes are shite, really.

Don't tell him I said that though, will you?  ;)

Your secret is safe with us. 😀
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"
Pages: 1 ... 128 129 130 131 132 [133]   Go Up
« previous next »
 