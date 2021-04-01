One effect of the pandemic I was happy to live with was the fact those of of us who live around the north end of the park haven't had to put up with festivals, concerts etc for the last year.
The noise, the vandalism, the violence, the moronic hordes of pissed-up gobshites. Hundreds of fellas and women pissing (and worse) in the woods. Idiots parking across drives. The area is simply not designed to cope with this influx of people, yet here we go again. Another concert on the review field, and in a bloody pandemic too.