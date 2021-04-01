« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 7 8 9 10 11 [12]   Go Down

Author Topic: Sefton Park  (Read 80446 times)

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,486
Re: Sefton Park
« Reply #440 on: April 1, 2021, 07:11:25 am »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on March 31, 2021, 08:40:05 pm
I sympathise with your stance, I hate inconsiderate littering bastards too, but I hardly think the answer to this country's problems is giving bizzies more power. Not that I know what the answer is, but I know it's not that.

They don't need to give them more power though. Littering can be dealt with by an £80 fixed penalty or you can be prosecuted and fined up to £2500. According to the keep Britain tidy website littering cleanup costs £1 billion a year, so it's about time heavy fines were dished out to the likes of the ones who litter parks and beaches. I'd rather see the money spent on mental health and helping victims of abuse than cleaning up after tramps
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,390
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: Sefton Park
« Reply #441 on: April 1, 2021, 10:45:26 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on April  1, 2021, 07:11:25 am
They don't need to give them more power though. Littering can be dealt with by an £80 fixed penalty or you can be prosecuted and fined up to £2500. According to the keep Britain tidy website littering cleanup costs £1 billion a year, so it's about time heavy fines were dished out to the likes of the ones who litter parks and beaches. I'd rather see the money spent on mental health and helping victims of abuse than cleaning up after tramps
This is it really. The powers are already there. As you say; there is already an £80 fixed penalty for littering, and if it goes to court and successful prosecution the fine can be up to £2,500. The problem is that there is no one around to actually enforce those powers. The police have far bigger fish to fry, but there is no one else there issuing fines, so it becomes a free-for-all without fear of consequence.

With places such as the park, maybe the council need to employ some enforcement officers and get them out there for a time, come down hard on those who leave a real mess, fine them then publicise the fact so the message starts getting through. Once you put potential consequence into people's minds it can promote a change of behaviour. Of course, the out and out scumbag will make a mess anyway, but much of the problem is with the lazy and thoughtless rather than the outright scumbag.
« Last Edit: April 1, 2021, 10:51:34 am by Son of Spion＊ »
Logged
Legacy Fan And Proud Of It.

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,944
  • Eck Ong Kar la ♡
Re: Sefton Park
« Reply #442 on: April 1, 2021, 03:36:11 pm »
Just seen a group of teenage girls picking up every bit of their litter and putting it in a bin bag. As they were walking away one of them seen that they'd left a crisp packet and went back for it. Good parents I reckon . No bizzies , no wardens just good parenting.
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

I would rather have questions that can't be answered then answers that can't be questioned - Some Fella .

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,486
Re: Sefton Park
« Reply #443 on: April 1, 2021, 04:00:08 pm »
Quote from: kesey on April  1, 2021, 03:36:11 pm
Just seen a group of teenage girls picking up every bit of their litter and putting it in a bin bag. As they were walking away one of them seen that they'd left a crisp packet and went back for it. Good parents I reckon . No bizzies , no wardens just good parenting.

Spot on mate. My kids have been brought up to know you don't drop litter.
Logged

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,944
  • Eck Ong Kar la ♡
Re: Sefton Park
« Reply #444 on: April 1, 2021, 07:22:50 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on April  1, 2021, 04:00:08 pm
Spot on mate. My kids have been brought up to know you don't drop litter.

If I ever did drop even a chewit wrapper on the floor my parents would let me know alright.
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

I would rather have questions that can't be answered then answers that can't be questioned - Some Fella .

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,962
Re: Sefton Park
« Reply #445 on: April 1, 2021, 08:41:37 pm »
Quote from: kesey on March 31, 2021, 08:18:07 pm

How about people dressed like clowns and walking up to the litter people and start acting silly and blowing a whistle or a using one of those old horns we had on bikes when we were kids. I reckon that'll far more effective.

Good God mate, no.  Clowns?  I just want them to act more responsibly, not traumatise the poor fuckers. ;D

It is important to remember that it's pointless having bins if they're not being emptied often enough and regularly enough.  I've seen plenty of instances where trash has piled up by bins, and then it gets dispersed the the elements, birds, rats, foxes etc. Some people do try to be responsible - but if you find the bins are full, you should take your rubbish home.  It's not rocket science.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,972
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Sefton Park
« Reply #446 on: April 1, 2021, 09:58:28 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on April  1, 2021, 08:41:37 pm
Good God mate, no.  Clowns?  I just want them to act more responsibly, not traumatise the poor fuckers. ;D

It is important to remember that it's pointless having bins if they're not being emptied often enough and regularly enough.  I've seen plenty of instances where trash has piled up by bins, and then it gets dispersed the the elements, birds, rats, foxes etc. Some people do try to be responsible - but if you find the bins are full, you should take your rubbish home.  It's not rocket science.

What with John Wayne Gacy and IT clowns rightly get a bad press for being scary fuckers.

I think one of the problems is that waste bin provision in public parks was decided over 20 years ago. in the intervening period picnics have evolved into medieval banquets and ten years of austerity have reduced the effectiveness of waste removal.

But yeah, dead simple. Take your litter home with you, you degenerate tramps!
Logged

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,944
  • Eck Ong Kar la ♡
Re: Sefton Park
« Reply #447 on: April 2, 2021, 12:02:41 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on April  1, 2021, 08:41:37 pm
Good God mate, no.  Clowns?  I just want them to act more responsibly, not traumatise the poor fuckers. ;D


It happened to me years ago .  I was left so traumatised by it all that when I start speaking about it I forget to use full stops.
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

I would rather have questions that can't be answered then answers that can't be questioned - Some Fella .

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,944
  • Eck Ong Kar la ♡
Re: Sefton Park
« Reply #448 on: April 26, 2021, 12:21:54 am »
Roll up , roll up the magical mystery experiment is here .
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

I would rather have questions that can't be answered then answers that can't be questioned - Some Fella .

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,962
Re: Sefton Park
« Reply #449 on: April 26, 2021, 10:01:21 am »
Your petri dish awaits! :D
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,390
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: Sefton Park
« Reply #450 on: April 26, 2021, 11:12:46 am »
One effect of the pandemic I was happy to live with was the fact those of of us who live around the north end of the park haven't had to put up with festivals, concerts etc for the last year.

The noise, the vandalism, the violence, the moronic hordes of pissed-up gobshites. Hundreds of fellas and women pissing (and worse) in the woods. Idiots parking across drives. The area is simply not designed to cope with this influx of people, yet here we go again. Another concert on the review field, and in a bloody pandemic too.


Logged
Legacy Fan And Proud Of It.

Online Welshred

  • To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,120
  • JFT96
Re: Sefton Park
« Reply #451 on: April 29, 2021, 10:20:58 pm »
It's part of the government's trials for crowds to return to events.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,390
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: Sefton Park
« Reply #452 on: April 29, 2021, 11:00:25 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on April 29, 2021, 10:20:58 pm
It's part of the government's trials for crowds to return to events.

Oh, I know. It's just a return to the chaos we have to put up with for local residents though.
Logged
Legacy Fan And Proud Of It.

Offline Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,681
Re: Sefton Park
« Reply #453 on: April 30, 2021, 12:07:44 am »
So is it a free for all this weekend or do people have to be tested before hand etc?
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,390
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: Sefton Park
« Reply #454 on: April 30, 2021, 12:21:50 am »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on April 30, 2021, 12:07:44 am
So is it a free for all this weekend or do people have to be tested before hand etc?
It's a non-socially distanced and no mask event but you have to live in the Liverpool city region and provide proof of a negative covid test to get in.

It's sold out now, and will be held in a massive 'Big Top' style tent which they've been constructing all week. Looking at the multiple fences they have around it there will be no chance of anyone bunking in at all. They've had dog handlers there all week too. From what I've read, there will be 5,000 people in the audience.
Logged
Legacy Fan And Proud Of It.

Online liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,176
  • i neither know nor care
Re: Sefton Park
« Reply #455 on: April 30, 2021, 08:34:52 am »
so a human petri dish if you will

so all ages and healths too? or just fit young people because what's the point of that...
Logged

∆×∆p×≥h/4π

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,972
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Sefton Park
« Reply #456 on: April 30, 2021, 09:13:19 am »
Quote from: liverbloke on April 30, 2021, 08:34:52 am
so a human petri dish if you will

so all ages and healths too? or just fit young people because what's the point of that...

Should seed the event with some of those aul fellas you see in the shops with the mask only covering their mouths with their beaky noses on show. That would be a statistically valid test. ;)
Logged

Offline Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,681
Re: Sefton Park
« Reply #457 on: April 30, 2021, 03:14:26 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on April 30, 2021, 12:21:50 am
It's a non-socially distanced and no mask event but you have to live in the Liverpool city region and provide proof of a negative covid test to get in.

It's sold out now, and will be held in a massive 'Big Top' style tent which they've been constructing all week. Looking at the multiple fences they have around it there will be no chance of anyone bunking in at all. They've had dog handlers there all week too. From what I've read, there will be 5,000 people in the audience.

Ah ok, well good to know they are all having negative tests before hand. Yeah saw the tent go up last week, thought the circus was in town.

I'm the same, I haven't missed the crowds, the noise, mess and cars blocking driveways, but I'm turning more miserable with age  ;D
Logged

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,944
  • Eck Ong Kar la ♡
Re: Sefton Park
« Reply #458 on: Yesterday at 11:28:22 pm »
Quote from: Andy82lfc on April 30, 2021, 03:14:26 pm
thought the circus was in town.


You are spot on . Any big top with clowns in is deffo a circus.



Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

I would rather have questions that can't be answered then answers that can't be questioned - Some Fella .

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,390
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: Sefton Park
« Reply #459 on: Today at 12:31:45 pm »
Blue Monday by New Order just being soundchecked in the park. 😎
Logged
Legacy Fan And Proud Of It.

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,972
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Sefton Park
« Reply #460 on: Today at 02:15:29 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 12:31:45 pm
Blue Monday by New Order just being soundchecked in the park. 😎

Has it started to rain yet?

After all it's a Bank Holiday. :D
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,390
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: Sefton Park
« Reply #461 on: Today at 02:43:57 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 02:15:29 pm
Has it started to rain yet?

After all it's a Bank Holiday. :D
There was a shower not long ago and the sky is looking very threatening over North Wales and south Wirral. It looks to be heading this way too.

At least the show is inside a giant tent though.
Logged
Legacy Fan And Proud Of It.

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,972
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Sefton Park
« Reply #462 on: Today at 02:52:38 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Today at 02:43:57 pm
There was a shower not long ago and the sky is looking very threatening over North Wales and south Wirral. It looks to be heading this way too.

At least the show is inside a giant tent though.

That just reminded me we got caught bunking into the circus tent at Garston Park when we were about eight. Seeing how unsympathetic adults were in the 50/60s I'm surprised they didn't feed us to the lions for the entertainment of the fee paying public.

 Even worse, set the clowns on us :o.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,390
  • D'yer wanna see my legacy?
Re: Sefton Park
« Reply #463 on: Today at 02:57:31 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 02:52:38 pm
That just reminded me we got caught bunking into the circus tent at Garston Park when we were about eight. Seeing how unsympathetic adults were in the 50/60s I'm surprised they didn't feed us to the lions for the entertainment of the fee paying public.

 Even worse, set the clowns on us :o.
Arrgh!! Not the clowns. 😱
Logged
Legacy Fan And Proud Of It.

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,962
Re: Sefton Park
« Reply #464 on: Today at 03:00:18 pm »
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art
Pages: 1 ... 7 8 9 10 11 [12]   Go Up
« previous next »
 