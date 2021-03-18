Quote

Finding the 'Us vs Them' that seems the be emerging on social media really depressing, particularly as a former student of the city who has regarded Liverpool as home for fourteen years/just under half of my life/my entire adult life.



It seems clear that many of those involved in shameful scenes in the city centre last night (and no apologies from me in their behalf) were indeed students, but to pin it on students as a collective seems unfair, just as suggesting that all locals are following the rules seems inaccurate. It also overlooks the fact that a large proportion of the city's student are local/home students anyway.



The city's universities - @LivUni, @LJMU, & @LiverpoolHopeUK - date back over a combined 500+ years and are an essential part of the city - it can't be an us/them issue.



We should be proud of our local students who choose to contribute to these vital institutions 'at home', just as we should be proud of sons & daughters of our city who choose to go and explore & enhance other cities & other countries, and just as we should be proud of welcoming students from other places who come to enhance themselves, our institutions, and our city. These three institutions (along with @LIPALiverpool, and @edgehill too) are part of our city. They're key to the importing & exporting of ambitious & talented doctors, nurses, teachers, lawyers, engineers, artists, chemists, physicists, architects, historians, physicians, veterinarians, linguists, criminologist, mathematicians, entrepreneurs, & more, who are part of making the city, the country, and the world a better place. The students are part of their institutions. These institutions are part of our city. It isn't an us & them issue.



We can't point fingers at students for being here, and we certainly can't point fingers at all students due to the shameful actions of a few.



It's the lack of competent governance that's enabling these issues to arise, along with a test & trace systems that seem almost to have been designed to fail. Making no apologies whatsoever for the highlighted actions of the few who threaten to being shame upon the city, but let's make sure we're keeping the bigger picture in mind and attributing blame to those who really can make an impact and who are failing us all (ultimately even those who are transgressing, here & elsewhere) in their apparent inability to do so.

Always find this 'us vs them' (or particularly 'us vs students') a bit frustrating. Especially given that today I'm seeing almost identical issues reported in Leeds and Manchester (and no doubt there are similar scenes all over the country).Posted this back in October after some issues of people gathering in the city centre, but it feels relevant to the recent issues on the park too...I also feel like that this happening (large-scale littering after large-scale gatherings) is inevitable too, so I'm not sure what complaining & pointing fingers really achieves. It reminds me of working in retail and complaining that we were busy with returns post-Christmas, or working in a student experience office and colleagues complaining about late essay submissions or lockers not being cleared for the summer. I don't know - perhaps that strays too closely to some sort of 'victim'-blaming, but if these negatives are predictable then surely we (royal "we") need to think of ways that we can combat it...?