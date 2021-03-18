« previous next »
Sefton Park

Re: Sefton Park
March 18, 2021, 08:15:44 am
Quote from: Only Me on March 17, 2021, 11:25:24 pm
No idea why they dont shut the uni

Oooh, about ten thousand jobs (including mine), one of the largest employers in the city. Might be a reason.

Or just lay us all off then eh.
Re: Sefton Park
March 18, 2021, 09:54:05 am
Quote from: Red Berry on March 17, 2021, 08:06:05 pm
I was wandering back from Lidl with a four pack of guinness around 5.30pm.  Wondered what the helicopter was doing out.

Iam surprised you found guiness . It took me four attempts and had to settle for the original and not the draft.
Re: Sefton Park
March 18, 2021, 10:00:15 am
Quote from: SamAteTheRedAcid on March 18, 2021, 08:15:44 am
Oooh, about ten thousand jobs (including mine), one of the largest employers in the city. Might be a reason.

Or just lay us all off then eh.

I make decent money off the lazy fuckers especially on a day like today when they'll all be hungover  ;D I was sitting by the cricket yesterday and about 50 of them came to sit there after being moved on from the park. The plod came over and spoke to me and were surprisingly in good spirits and one asked me for a can. The spoke to the studes too and said to them just don't stay out for long or something.
Re: Sefton Park
March 18, 2021, 01:30:59 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-merseyside-56442201

Look at the mess the scruffy fuckers have left for other people to clean up.

But at least the local residents have a sense of community.
Re: Sefton Park
March 18, 2021, 03:07:34 pm
Quote from: liverbloke on March 18, 2021, 07:44:28 am
does anyone know if any of the students were thrown to the grown by 2-3-4 officers and had their hands handcuffed behind their backs and carted off to the local station for breaking covid restrictions?

or do the police only do that to women holding vigils for other murdered women

c*nts should have been giving a fucking kicking for this.
Re: Sefton Park
March 18, 2021, 09:46:03 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on March 18, 2021, 03:07:34 pm
c*nts should have been giving a fucking kicking for this.

Exactly mate.

But as long as people are earning off them its sound. Its not like theres a fucking pandemic on.
Re: Sefton Park
March 18, 2021, 10:10:35 pm
Quote from: Only Me on March 17, 2021, 11:25:24 pm
No idea why they dont shut the uni and the halls and all the student lets, and fuck these brainless selfish pricks off to whichever part of the country theyre from.

Utter gobshites.

All of them?

The 50 or so I engaged with at work today were brilliant, talented, young students, and had some local employers very keen to find out more about them.

Perhaps they should fuck of the Life Sciences and Engineering students first - maybe everyone associated with the School of Tropical Medicine too.  Pity they couldn't send the Medics packing last spring too, come to think of it, before lots of them were expedited into health care roles months in advance of graduating - the bastards.
Re: Sefton Park
March 19, 2021, 06:43:38 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on March 18, 2021, 03:07:34 pm
c*nts should have been giving a fucking kicking for this.

They are kids mate .
Re: Sefton Park
March 19, 2021, 06:49:53 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on March 18, 2021, 01:30:59 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-merseyside-56442201

Look at the mess the scruffy fuckers have left for other people to clean up.

But at least the local residents have a sense of community.

It's nothing more than what is left after any ' gathering ' in the park though . I was in the park early the next morning and it I'd say it was fuck all compared to what I've seen say on a day after a Bank Holiday for example .
Re: Sefton Park
March 20, 2021, 07:24:42 am
People will always love jumping down studies throats in this city. But if you see some of the videos there is more then a few Scousers in there as well.

It might be frustrating to see in a pandemic, and especialyl when others are abiding by the rules. And there is no excuse for litter....although again locals are hardly any better for it after big events.

As far as outdoor transmission goes, it is worth pointing back to this:

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/feb/19/how-the-beach-super-spreader-myth-can-inform-uks-future-covid-response

Everyone loved getting outraged about the ´mass´ beach visits (or indeed our title celebrations). Yet not a single Covid outbreak was linked to any of them. Outdoor transmission in well ventelated areas is vanishingly rare.

I am not saying that just gives people a free pass. But asking for students to get a kicking by the bizzies is pretty OTT
Re: Sefton Park
March 20, 2021, 02:22:48 pm
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on March 20, 2021, 07:24:42 am
People will always love jumping down studies throats in this city. But if you see some of the videos there is more then a few Scousers in there as well.

It might be frustrating to see in a pandemic, and especialyl when others are abiding by the rules. And there is no excuse for litter....although again locals are hardly any better for it after big events.

As far as outdoor transmission goes, it is worth pointing back to this:

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/feb/19/how-the-beach-super-spreader-myth-can-inform-uks-future-covid-response

Everyone loved getting outraged about the ´mass´ beach visits (or indeed our title celebrations). Yet not a single Covid outbreak was linked to any of them. Outdoor transmission in well ventelated areas is vanishingly rare.

I am not saying that just gives people a free pass. But asking for students to get a kicking by the bizzies is pretty OTT

Great post.

In the surrounding areas of the park especially Smithdown there's a high student population especially students from the North of Ireland. What did people expect them to do on St Patricks Day ? Stay indoors and bake cakes ?
Re: Sefton Park
March 20, 2021, 04:24:37 pm
Quote from: kesey on March 20, 2021, 02:22:48 pm
Great post.

In the surrounding areas of the park especially Smithdown there's a high student population especially students from the North of Ireland. What did people expect them to do on St Patricks Day ? Stay indoors and bake cakes ?

yes! those 'special' cakes
Re: Sefton Park
March 20, 2021, 06:26:02 pm
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on March 20, 2021, 07:24:42 am
People will always love jumping down studies throats in this city. But if you see some of the videos there is more then a few Scousers in there as well.

It might be frustrating to see in a pandemic, and especialyl when others are abiding by the rules. And there is no excuse for litter....although again locals are hardly any better for it after big events.

As far as outdoor transmission goes, it is worth pointing back to this:

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/feb/19/how-the-beach-super-spreader-myth-can-inform-uks-future-covid-response

Everyone loved getting outraged about the ´mass´ beach visits (or indeed our title celebrations). Yet not a single Covid outbreak was linked to any of them. Outdoor transmission in well ventelated areas is vanishingly rare.

I am not saying that just gives people a free pass. But asking for students to get a kicking by the bizzies is pretty OTT

I fully get there is low transmission risks, my problem is they broke the law, while everyone else is sticking to it, so we can get out of this fucking lockdown, its a year now and we have at least another 2 months of it. I'm sick to fucking death of c*nts in this country who think the lockdown rules don't apply to them, people are killing themselves because they can't take any more. I haven't seen my stepdad since December 2019, he lives 40 miles away so unless I break the rules on travel, I can't see him and I'm fucking sick of it.

Quote from: kesey on March 20, 2021, 02:22:48 pm
Great post.

In the surrounding areas of the park especially Smithdown there's a high student population especially students from the North of Ireland. What did people expect them to do on St Patricks Day ? Stay indoors and bake cakes ?

How about staying in and doing what is right, like the other 67 fucking million? Fucking c*nts.
Re: Sefton Park
March 20, 2021, 07:31:32 pm
Re: Sefton Park
March 20, 2021, 11:05:38 pm
Hopefully puts the end to any more attempts to build on park land;

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-merseyside-56447598

I was over on Friday and parked at Clarke gardens and walked through to Allerton Towers. These are jewels which need protecting,
Re: Sefton Park
March 21, 2021, 06:06:39 am
Quote from: rob1966 on March 20, 2021, 06:26:02 pm
I fully get there are low transmission risks; my problem is they broke the law while everyone else is sticking to it, so we can get out of this fucking lockdown, its a year now, and we have at least another 2 months of it. I'm sick to fucking death of c*nts in this country who think the lockdown rules don't apply to them; people are killing themselves because they can't take any more. I haven't seen my stepdad since December 2019, he lives 40 miles away so unless I break the rules on travel, I can't see him and I'm fucking sick of it.

How about staying in and doing what is right, like the other 67 fucking million? Fucking c*nts.

Spot on, mate.. their selfish twats, lost my auntie to Covid, she died in Arrow Park hospital, and my mate from work died in Dubai after a site visit to Saudi Arabia; he leaves a wife and two lads.

The rest of us follow the fucking rules, it's shit, and yes, it's hard, it is harder for my aunty and my mate Dave... they are fucking dead.

Also, the scruffy fuckers have no excuses for the fucking mess they left behind for others to clean up; from the age of five my kids knew not to drop litter on the streets and in parks, all of us know that basic rule.

12 months of loss and stress only for these fuckers to decide their not part of the city and its fight, along with the rest of the country, to contain this fucking virus.
Re: Sefton Park
March 21, 2021, 10:13:04 am
Re: Sefton Park
Yesterday at 09:16:50 pm
Quote from: liverbloke on March 21, 2021, 10:13:04 am
space cakes

Ah yes ,  one of them .

Anyway ..

I see the students were up to their usual mischief today . 








Re: Sefton Park
Today at 12:29:17 am
Quote from: kesey on Yesterday at 09:16:50 pm
Ah yes ,  one of them .

Anyway ..

I see the students were up to their usual mischief today .

It was horrible in the park today. We went over to feed the squirrels and birds but everywhere we went there were lads pissing up trees and women squatting and pissing behind even the sparsest of bushes.

There was still mayhem, with screaming, shouting, bottles smashing and general arseholery after 9pm tonight. Litter everywhere too. Loads of students, but also loads of Scousers in there too. Also, the weather brought the quad bike, electric bike, scrambler bike and souped up car gobshites out in force too. Twats tearing through crowds at high speed on the paths. We find it's the same every Spring. The first sign of sunshine and every arsehole from miles around turns up and acts like a twat. It tends to settle as Summer kicks in though.
Re: Sefton Park
Today at 01:14:51 pm
Saw huge crowds walking together, heading straight for Princes Park, which looked absolutely rammed yesterday.  Better off finding a bench on Princes' Road.  And I see the clean up on Sefton Park having to start all over again.  Every. Single. Fucking. Time.

Should put massive signs up around the park saying "don't treat this place like a shithole".
Re: Sefton Park
Today at 02:09:27 pm
Always find this 'us vs them' (or particularly 'us vs students') a bit frustrating.  Especially given that today I'm seeing almost identical issues reported in Leeds and Manchester (and no doubt there are similar scenes all over the country).

Posted this back in October after some issues of people gathering in the city centre, but it feels relevant to the recent issues on the park too...

Quote
Finding the 'Us vs Them' that seems the be emerging on social media really depressing, particularly as a former student of the city who has regarded Liverpool as home for fourteen years/just under half of my life/my entire adult life.

It seems clear that many of those involved in shameful scenes in the city centre last night (and no apologies from me in their behalf) were indeed students, but to pin it on students as a collective seems unfair, just as suggesting that all locals are following the rules seems inaccurate.  It also overlooks the fact that a large proportion of the city's student are local/home students anyway.

The city's universities - @LivUni, @LJMU, & @LiverpoolHopeUK - date back over a combined 500+ years and are an essential part of the city - it can't be an us/them issue.

We should be proud of our local students who choose to contribute to these vital institutions 'at home', just as we should be proud of sons & daughters of our city who choose to go and explore & enhance other cities & other countries, and just as we should be proud of welcoming students from other places who come to enhance themselves, our institutions, and our city.  These three institutions (along with @LIPALiverpool, and @edgehill too) are part of our city.  They're key to the importing & exporting of ambitious & talented doctors, nurses, teachers, lawyers, engineers, artists, chemists, physicists, architects, historians, physicians, veterinarians, linguists, criminologist, mathematicians, entrepreneurs, & more, who are part of making the city, the country, and the world a better place.  The students are part of their institutions.  These institutions are part of our city.  It isn't an us & them issue.

We can't point fingers at students for being here, and we certainly can't point fingers at all students due to the shameful actions of a few. 

It's the lack of competent governance that's enabling these issues to arise, along with a test & trace systems that seem almost to have been designed to fail.  Making no apologies whatsoever for the highlighted actions of the few who threaten to being shame upon the city, but let's make sure we're keeping the bigger picture in mind and attributing blame to those who really can make an impact and who are failing us all (ultimately even those who are transgressing, here & elsewhere) in their apparent inability to do so.

I also feel like that this happening (large-scale littering after large-scale gatherings) is inevitable too, so I'm not sure what complaining & pointing fingers really achieves.  It reminds me of working in retail and complaining that we were busy with returns post-Christmas, or working in a student experience office and colleagues complaining about late essay submissions or lockers not being cleared for the summer.  I don't know - perhaps that strays too closely to some sort of 'victim'-blaming, but if these negatives are predictable then surely we (royal "we") need to think of ways that we can combat it...?
