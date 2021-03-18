« previous next »
Author Topic: Sefton Park  (Read 77278 times)

Offline SamAteTheRedAcid

Re: Sefton Park
« Reply #400 on: March 18, 2021, 08:15:44 am »
Quote from: Only Me on March 17, 2021, 11:25:24 pm
No idea why they dont shut the uni

Oooh, about ten thousand jobs (including mine), one of the largest employers in the city. Might be a reason.

Or just lay us all off then eh.
Offline kesey

Re: Sefton Park
« Reply #401 on: March 18, 2021, 09:54:05 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on March 17, 2021, 08:06:05 pm
I was wandering back from Lidl with a four pack of guinness around 5.30pm.  Wondered what the helicopter was doing out.

Iam surprised you found guiness . It took me four attempts and had to settle for the original and not the draft.
Offline kesey

Re: Sefton Park
« Reply #402 on: March 18, 2021, 10:00:15 am »
Quote from: SamAteTheRedAcid on March 18, 2021, 08:15:44 am
Oooh, about ten thousand jobs (including mine), one of the largest employers in the city. Might be a reason.

Or just lay us all off then eh.

I make decent money off the lazy fuckers especially on a day like today when they'll all be hungover  ;D I was sitting by the cricket yesterday and about 50 of them came to sit there after being moved on from the park. The plod came over and spoke to me and were surprisingly in good spirits and one asked me for a can. The spoke to the studes too and said to them just don't stay out for long or something.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Sefton Park
« Reply #403 on: March 18, 2021, 01:30:59 pm »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-merseyside-56442201

Look at the mess the scruffy fuckers have left for other people to clean up.

But at least the local residents have a sense of community.
Offline rob1966

Re: Sefton Park
« Reply #404 on: March 18, 2021, 03:07:34 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on March 18, 2021, 07:44:28 am
does anyone know if any of the students were thrown to the grown by 2-3-4 officers and had their hands handcuffed behind their backs and carted off to the local station for breaking covid restrictions?

or do the police only do that to women holding vigils for other murdered women

c*nts should have been giving a fucking kicking for this.
Offline Only Me

Re: Sefton Park
« Reply #405 on: March 18, 2021, 09:46:03 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on March 18, 2021, 03:07:34 pm
c*nts should have been giving a fucking kicking for this.

Exactly mate.

But as long as people are earning off them its sound. Its not like theres a fucking pandemic on.
Offline jackh

Re: Sefton Park
« Reply #406 on: March 18, 2021, 10:10:35 pm »
Quote from: Only Me on March 17, 2021, 11:25:24 pm
No idea why they dont shut the uni and the halls and all the student lets, and fuck these brainless selfish pricks off to whichever part of the country theyre from.

Utter gobshites.

All of them?

The 50 or so I engaged with at work today were brilliant, talented, young students, and had some local employers very keen to find out more about them.

Perhaps they should fuck of the Life Sciences and Engineering students first - maybe everyone associated with the School of Tropical Medicine too.  Pity they couldn't send the Medics packing last spring too, come to think of it, before lots of them were expedited into health care roles months in advance of graduating - the bastards.
Offline kesey

Re: Sefton Park
« Reply #407 on: March 19, 2021, 06:43:38 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on March 18, 2021, 03:07:34 pm
c*nts should have been giving a fucking kicking for this.

They are kids mate .
Offline kesey

Re: Sefton Park
« Reply #408 on: March 19, 2021, 06:49:53 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on March 18, 2021, 01:30:59 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-merseyside-56442201

Look at the mess the scruffy fuckers have left for other people to clean up.

But at least the local residents have a sense of community.

It's nothing more than what is left after any ' gathering ' in the park though . I was in the park early the next morning and it I'd say it was fuck all compared to what I've seen say on a day after a Bank Holiday for example .
Offline Indomitable_Carp

Re: Sefton Park
« Reply #409 on: Yesterday at 07:24:42 am »
People will always love jumping down studies throats in this city. But if you see some of the videos there is more then a few Scousers in there as well.

It might be frustrating to see in a pandemic, and especialyl when others are abiding by the rules. And there is no excuse for litter....although again locals are hardly any better for it after big events.

As far as outdoor transmission goes, it is worth pointing back to this:

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/feb/19/how-the-beach-super-spreader-myth-can-inform-uks-future-covid-response

Everyone loved getting outraged about the ´mass´ beach visits (or indeed our title celebrations). Yet not a single Covid outbreak was linked to any of them. Outdoor transmission in well ventelated areas is vanishingly rare.

I am not saying that just gives people a free pass. But asking for students to get a kicking by the bizzies is pretty OTT
Offline kesey

Re: Sefton Park
« Reply #410 on: Yesterday at 02:22:48 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Yesterday at 07:24:42 am
People will always love jumping down studies throats in this city. But if you see some of the videos there is more then a few Scousers in there as well.

It might be frustrating to see in a pandemic, and especialyl when others are abiding by the rules. And there is no excuse for litter....although again locals are hardly any better for it after big events.

As far as outdoor transmission goes, it is worth pointing back to this:

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/feb/19/how-the-beach-super-spreader-myth-can-inform-uks-future-covid-response

Everyone loved getting outraged about the ´mass´ beach visits (or indeed our title celebrations). Yet not a single Covid outbreak was linked to any of them. Outdoor transmission in well ventelated areas is vanishingly rare.

I am not saying that just gives people a free pass. But asking for students to get a kicking by the bizzies is pretty OTT

Great post.

In the surrounding areas of the park especially Smithdown there's a high student population especially students from the North of Ireland. What did people expect them to do on St Patricks Day ? Stay indoors and bake cakes ?
Offline liverbloke

Re: Sefton Park
« Reply #411 on: Yesterday at 04:24:37 pm »
Quote from: kesey on Yesterday at 02:22:48 pm
Great post.

In the surrounding areas of the park especially Smithdown there's a high student population especially students from the North of Ireland. What did people expect them to do on St Patricks Day ? Stay indoors and bake cakes ?

yes! those 'special' cakes
Offline rob1966

Re: Sefton Park
« Reply #412 on: Yesterday at 06:26:02 pm »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Yesterday at 07:24:42 am
People will always love jumping down studies throats in this city. But if you see some of the videos there is more then a few Scousers in there as well.

It might be frustrating to see in a pandemic, and especialyl when others are abiding by the rules. And there is no excuse for litter....although again locals are hardly any better for it after big events.

As far as outdoor transmission goes, it is worth pointing back to this:

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/feb/19/how-the-beach-super-spreader-myth-can-inform-uks-future-covid-response

Everyone loved getting outraged about the ´mass´ beach visits (or indeed our title celebrations). Yet not a single Covid outbreak was linked to any of them. Outdoor transmission in well ventelated areas is vanishingly rare.

I am not saying that just gives people a free pass. But asking for students to get a kicking by the bizzies is pretty OTT

I fully get there is low transmission risks, my problem is they broke the law, while everyone else is sticking to it, so we can get out of this fucking lockdown, its a year now and we have at least another 2 months of it. I'm sick to fucking death of c*nts in this country who think the lockdown rules don't apply to them, people are killing themselves because they can't take any more. I haven't seen my stepdad since December 2019, he lives 40 miles away so unless I break the rules on travel, I can't see him and I'm fucking sick of it.

Quote from: kesey on Yesterday at 02:22:48 pm
Great post.

In the surrounding areas of the park especially Smithdown there's a high student population especially students from the North of Ireland. What did people expect them to do on St Patricks Day ? Stay indoors and bake cakes ?

How about staying in and doing what is right, like the other 67 fucking million? Fucking c*nts.
Offline kesey

Re: Sefton Park
« Reply #413 on: Yesterday at 07:31:32 pm »
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: Sefton Park
« Reply #414 on: Yesterday at 11:05:38 pm »
Hopefully puts the end to any more attempts to build on park land;

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-merseyside-56447598

I was over on Friday and parked at Clarke gardens and walked through to Allerton Towers. These are jewels which need protecting,
Offline kopite321

Re: Sefton Park
« Reply #415 on: Today at 06:06:39 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 06:26:02 pm
I fully get there are low transmission risks; my problem is they broke the law while everyone else is sticking to it, so we can get out of this fucking lockdown, its a year now, and we have at least another 2 months of it. I'm sick to fucking death of c*nts in this country who think the lockdown rules don't apply to them; people are killing themselves because they can't take any more. I haven't seen my stepdad since December 2019, he lives 40 miles away so unless I break the rules on travel, I can't see him and I'm fucking sick of it.

How about staying in and doing what is right, like the other 67 fucking million? Fucking c*nts.

Spot on, mate.. their selfish twats, lost my auntie to Covid, she died in Arrow Park hospital, and my mate from work died in Dubai after a site visit to Saudi Arabia; he leaves a wife and two lads.

The rest of us follow the fucking rules, it's shit, and yes, it's hard, it is harder for my aunty and my mate Dave... they are fucking dead.

Also, the scruffy fuckers have no excuses for the fucking mess they left behind for others to clean up; from the age of five my kids knew not to drop litter on the streets and in parks, all of us know that basic rule.

12 months of loss and stress only for these fuckers to decide their not part of the city and its fight, along with the rest of the country, to contain this fucking virus.
