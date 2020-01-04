« previous next »
Re: Sefton Park
« Reply #360 on: January 4, 2020, 07:45:41 pm »
I meant flys .   ;D
Re: Sefton Park
« Reply #361 on: January 4, 2020, 07:46:23 pm »
Quote from: kesey on January  4, 2020, 07:41:15 pm
I dont know.

The other half of my owl story is .....   After awhile of staring my human side got the better of me so I goes to get my phone to film it . When I gets back to my window the owl drops a big shit , looks at me then flies off.

Owl - 1
Human - 0.

Nature always wins, mate.  ;D

The film is the original Blade Runner.  ;)
Re: Sefton Park
« Reply #362 on: January 4, 2020, 07:47:55 pm »
Quote from: kesey on January  4, 2020, 07:45:41 pm
I meant flys .   ;D

I'm no expert on spelling, but I think you were right the first time.  :)
Re: Sefton Park
« Reply #363 on: January 4, 2020, 08:04:51 pm »
I haven't been in Sefton Park since I was a kid, I've got a photo of me and my late Mum sat on the grass above the lake, must be about 1976/77 ish
Re: Sefton Park
« Reply #364 on: January 4, 2020, 08:24:23 pm »
Quote from: Spion Night, Holy Night on January  4, 2020, 07:47:55 pm
I'm no expert on spelling, but I think you were right the first time.  :)

My spelling use to be spot on but Ive noticed as Iam getting older I start to look at it and go.... that's not right.    ;D
Re: Sefton Park
« Reply #365 on: January 4, 2020, 08:26:22 pm »
Quote from: Spion Night, Holy Night on January  4, 2020, 07:46:23 pm
Nature always wins, mate.  ;D

The film is the original Blade Runner.  ;)

Was it Francis Bacon who said something like ...

We shall split every atom until she reveals her secrets  ?

Well good luck with that mate as I think I know how it's going to end.
Re: Sefton Park
« Reply #366 on: January 4, 2020, 08:30:34 pm »
Quote from: Spion Night, Holy Night on January  4, 2020, 06:36:11 pm
Haha..

I remember when I was doing my counselling diploma. We had to do a couple residential weekends away over at Burton Manor, near Neston on the  Wirral/Cheshire border. A beautiful mansion once owned by William Gladstone.

Anyway, one night we all sat in a circle around this absolutely amazing, massive tree. You know, so old it had seen such a lot of history go on around it. It was lovely, and lots of tree-hugging took place. as you said, it sort of connects you with something bigger than yourself and your own life struggles, and yes, you learn to not give a crap about what others think of you too.  :)

So true . The sooner we realise ' We Are It ' or Iam That ' the better.

Getting a bit Shiva and Non Dualistic a bit here but....

It's how it is !
Re: Sefton Park
« Reply #367 on: September 7, 2020, 03:36:18 pm »
Lots of filming work going on by us at Sefton Park at the moment.

The new Batman film I believe.
Re: Sefton Park
« Reply #368 on: September 7, 2020, 11:02:20 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on September  7, 2020, 03:36:18 pm
Lots of filming work going on by us at Seton Park at the moment.

The new Batman film I believe.
Sound man?

Cameraman?

What you doing on the crew?  ;)
Re: Sefton Park
« Reply #369 on: September 8, 2020, 07:01:54 am »
Quote from: Big Red Richie on September  7, 2020, 11:02:20 pm
Sound man?

Cameraman?

They sound like the lamest superheros ever  ;)
Re: Sefton Park
« Reply #370 on: September 8, 2020, 08:54:31 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on September  7, 2020, 03:36:18 pm
Lots of filming work going on by us at Seton Park at the moment.

The new Batman film I believe.

sure it's not hollyoaks? ;D
Re: Sefton Park
« Reply #371 on: September 10, 2020, 12:03:51 am »
Quote from: Big Red Richie on September  7, 2020, 11:02:20 pm
Sound man?

Cameraman?

What you doing on the crew?  ;)
I'm playing the Caped crusader himself.
Re: Sefton Park
« Reply #372 on: September 10, 2020, 12:07:41 am »
Quote from: Claire. on September  8, 2020, 08:54:31 am
sure it's not hollyoaks? ;D
It quite often is them around the park.

There's a big villa on the corner of Ullet Road and Croxteth Gate, and they've been filming in there for days now. They only packed up and left yesterday (Wednesday) morning.

The TV people use that all the time. I know Foyle's War used it too.
Re: Sefton Park
« Reply #373 on: October 20, 2020, 11:05:35 pm »
She is so beautiful this time of year with her colours . Twice last week I had the truly wonderful experience of a little flock of parakeets flying right above us when cycling through just before sunset .

A truly well life ain't so shit afterall moment.

Re: Sefton Park
« Reply #374 on: October 21, 2020, 12:47:09 am »
Quote from: kesey on October 20, 2020, 11:05:35 pm
She is so beautiful this time of year with her colours . Twice last week I had the truly wonderful experience of a little flock of parakeets flying right above us when cycling through just before sunset .

A truly well life ain't so shit afterall moment.
It was lovely in there today. We were in feeding the birds and squirrels. I had a Robin take seeds from my hand. Lots of Parakeets, Nuthatches, assorted Tits and a Heron on the edge of the wood hunting rats in the undergrowth. 

Met lots of nice dogs and puppies too.  8)

Some wonderful colours as the leaves are changing.
Re: Sefton Park
« Reply #375 on: October 21, 2020, 05:39:38 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on October 21, 2020, 12:47:09 am
It was lovely in there today. We were in feeding the birds and squirrels. I had a Robin take seeds from my hand. Lots of Parakeets, Nuthatches, assorted Tits and a Heron on the edge of the wood hunting rats in the undergrowth. 

Met lots of nice dogs and puppies too.  8)

Some wonderful colours as the leaves are changing.

Was there yesterday and today . Iam biting my tongue regarding the assorted tits comment.

Kesey 48 going on 10

 ;D
Re: Sefton Park
« Reply #376 on: October 21, 2020, 06:23:28 pm »
Quote from: kesey on October 21, 2020, 05:39:38 pm
Was there yesterday and today . Iam biting my tongue regarding the assorted tits comment.

Kesey 48 going on 10

 ;D

 :D 

We're never too old for a bit of a double entendre.   ;)
Re: Sefton Park
« Reply #377 on: October 21, 2020, 06:49:37 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on October 21, 2020, 06:23:28 pm
:D 

We're never too old for a bit of a double entendre.   ;)

dare not mention shag, booby and woodcock then...

Re: Sefton Park
« Reply #378 on: October 21, 2020, 07:04:44 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on October 21, 2020, 06:23:28 pm
:D 

We're never too old for a bit of a double entendre.   ;)

' Become wise , return to the child '

- Some dead wise Taoist fella.

Year - Ages ago.
Re: Sefton Park
« Reply #379 on: October 21, 2020, 07:09:22 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on October 21, 2020, 12:47:09 am
It was lovely in there today. We were in feeding the birds and squirrels. I had a Robin take seeds from my hand. Lots of Parakeets, Nuthatches, assorted Tits and a Heron on the edge of the wood hunting rats in the undergrowth. 

Met lots of nice dogs and puppies too.  8)

Some wonderful colours as the leaves are changing.

Whilst I've seen heron's around canals I've never seen them rummaging in the bushes for a snack. Makes sense I suppose a rat is probably as nutritious as a fish.

I haven't been to Sfton this year but I've spent a fair bit of time wandering around Clarke Gardens and Allerton Towers when I've been over to see my mum. Liverpool is blessed with some great open spaces.
Re: Sef
« Reply #380 on: October 21, 2020, 07:52:09 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on October 21, 2020, 07:09:22 pm
Whilst I've seen heron's around canals I've never seen them rummaging in the bushes for a snack. Makes sense I suppose a rat is probably as nutritious as a fish.

I haven't been to Sfton this year but I've spent a fair bit of time wandering around Clarke Gardens and Allerton Towers when I've been over to see my mum. Liverpool is blessed with some great open spaces.

I was quite surprised at the Heron myself, but I've seen it twice in the same place in our last two visits. It's a little wooded area just behind the Palm House, so well away from the watercourses. It stands just where the cut grass meets the scrub. We were only around 10 feet from it. There are lots of rodents there due to the abundance of food. I know Herons will eat frogs and ducklings too, so a rat is probably on the menu too. It must be having success there because it keeps coming back.

Talking about gardens and open space. We went to Ness Gardens the other week. That's a lovely place. Pity I was eaten by mozzies though.
Re: Sefton Park
« Reply #381 on: October 21, 2020, 11:22:51 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on October 21, 2020, 06:49:37 pm
dare not mention shag, booby and woodcock then...


Dont. Youll set Effes off.
Re: Sefton Park
« Reply #382 on: October 22, 2020, 09:57:12 am »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on October 21, 2020, 07:09:22 pm
Whilst I've seen heron's around canals I've never seen them rummaging in the bushes for a snack. Makes sense I suppose a rat is probably as nutritious as a fish.

I haven't been to Sfton this year but I've spent a fair bit of time wandering around Clarke Gardens and Allerton Towers when I've been over to see my mum. Liverpool is blessed with some great open spaces.

don't watch this if squeamish

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/GAgsPUrCV4A" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/GAgsPUrCV4A</a>
Re: Sefton Park
« Reply #383 on: October 22, 2020, 12:21:29 pm »
Crikey! Could see it flapping about in his neck!

Had a parakeet literally per through my window earlier, took a look at me and flew off again. Got a flock of them on my street at the moment, in and out of trees and the flapping around our brickwork constantly.
Re: Sefton Park
« Reply #384 on: October 22, 2020, 01:20:32 pm »
That's amazing.
That Heron must have a gullet made of iron. How long would it be before it stops wriggling around
How does it even begin to metabolise a whole squirrel?
Re: Sefton Park
« Reply #385 on: October 22, 2020, 02:23:57 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on October 22, 2020, 12:21:29 pm
Crikey! Could see it flapping about in his neck!
...

Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on October 22, 2020, 01:20:32 pm
That's amazing.
That Heron must have a gullet made of iron. How long would it be before it stops wriggling around
How does it even begin to metabolise a whole squirrel?

sadly the squirrel - or any animal it swallows - will succumb to suffocation as there is no oxygen for it to breath

then - it doesn't get any better - the slow digestion of the animals body but at least it's dead

not something to show the children at half-term

if you find these things fascinating then go on youtube and search for pelicans eating pigeons - if you don't like feral pigeons then you'll enjoy it



Re: Sefton Park
« Reply #386 on: October 22, 2020, 02:25:09 pm »
*breathe

Re: Sefton Park
« Reply #387 on: October 22, 2020, 03:30:42 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on October 22, 2020, 02:23:57 pm
sadly the squirrel - or any animal it swallows - will succumb to suffocation as there is no oxygen for it to breath

then - it doesn't get any better - the slow digestion of the animals body but at least it's dead

not something to show the children at half-term

if you find these things fascinating then go on youtube and search for pelicans eating pigeons - if you don't like feral pigeons then you'll enjoy it

You've not met my grandsons.
Re: Sefton Park
« Reply #388 on: October 22, 2020, 07:48:11 pm »
T'was a few folk foraging for knowledge on the festival field earlier.
Re: Sefton Park
« Reply #389 on: October 23, 2020, 07:53:29 am »
Quote from: kesey on October 22, 2020, 07:48:11 pm
T'was a few folk foraging for knowledge on the festival field earlier.

leave them alone - they'll only play with your mind (the knowledge)

Re: Sefton Park
« Reply #390 on: October 23, 2020, 11:12:07 am »
Quote from: liverbloke on October 23, 2020, 07:53:29 am
leave them alone - they'll only play with your mind (the knowledge)



Absolutely disagree .
Re: Sefton Park
« Reply #391 on: December 11, 2020, 11:53:08 am »
I left ours earlier to see the daffs shooting right outside.

Is right.
Re: Sefton Park
« Reply #392 on: January 22, 2021, 02:26:30 pm »
Can anyone help with this?

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/man-bitten-large-bulldogs-battered-19679833

Two low-lifes with dickhead-dogs running free. The dogs attack another being walked and, whilst the owner tries to stop the two 'large bulldogs' attacking his dog, the two scumbags attack the man.

Plenty of witnesses, and the article says the two dogs and their owners are regulars in the park, but seems no arrests have been made.

Hopefully the owners will be put down alongside their dogs.

I hate scum like this.
Re: Sefton Park
« Reply #393 on: January 25, 2021, 05:30:35 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on January 22, 2021, 02:26:30 pm
Can anyone help with this?

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/man-bitten-large-bulldogs-battered-19679833

Two low-lifes with dickhead-dogs running free. The dogs attack another being walked and, whilst the owner tries to stop the two 'large bulldogs' attacking his dog, the two scumbags attack the man.

Plenty of witnesses, and the article says the two dogs and their owners are regulars in the park, but seems no arrests have been made.

Hopefully the owners will be put down alongside their dogs.

I hate scum like this.
I read that on the Echo website recently. There are some horrible little scumbags who walk their penis extensions off the lead in the park and I've seen some attacks myself. One of our dogs was almost killed by bull breed mut that made a beeline for him straight after being let off the lead. My partner was walking him and I saw the whole thing from our window.

I went out with a hammer and was going to take out the fella, his dog and smash his BMW up too, but it turned out the fella was distraught, as was his girlfriend. They'd only just got the dog as a rescue and it was his first time out in the park. Our dog was lying in the grass and we thought he was dead. I carried him home and somehow he revived and survived with some cuts and a ripped ear. He was amazingly tough. The other dog owner offered to pay for any vets bills etc and, to his credit, was a genuinely decent guy.

Some who frequent the park are utter gobshites though, but they think they're cool with their poorly reared and poorly socialised land sharks. Hopefully these two morons get nicked. There are two CCTV camera masts monitoring the area by the cafe, so I imagine the police will be able to pick them out from the footage. I do hope so.
Re: Sefton Park
« Reply #394 on: January 27, 2021, 10:45:03 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on January 25, 2021, 05:30:35 pm
I read that on the Echo website recently. There are some horrible little scumbags who walk their penis extensions off the lead in the park and I've seen some attacks myself. One of our dogs was almost killed by bull breed mut that made a beeline for him straight after being let off the lead. My partner was walking him and I saw the whole thing from our window.

I went out with a hammer and was going to take out the fella, his dog and smash his BMW up too, but it turned out the fella was distraught, as was his girlfriend. They'd only just got the dog as a rescue and it was his first time out in the park. Our dog was lying in the grass and we thought he was dead. I carried him home and somehow he revived and survived with some cuts and a ripped ear. He was amazingly tough. The other dog owner offered to pay for any vets bills etc and, to his credit, was a genuinely decent guy.

Some who frequent the park are utter gobshites though, but they think they're cool with their poorly reared and poorly socialised land sharks. Hopefully these two morons get nicked. There are two CCTV camera masts monitoring the area by the cafe, so I imagine the police will be able to pick them out from the footage. I do hope so.

:'(
Re: Sefton Park
« Reply #395 on: Today at 07:06:42 pm »
It was a bit lively today . At one point I counted seven bizzie vans and loads of bizzies on foot. Ooh.. and the helicopter.



Re: Sefton Park
« Reply #396 on: Today at 07:42:38 pm »
Quote from: kesey on Today at 07:06:42 pm
It was a bit lively today . At one point I counted seven bizzie vans and loads of bizzies on foot. Ooh.. and the helicopter.

Police move in to break up massive Sefton Park crowds

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/police-move-break-up-massive-20199827#ICID=Android_EchoNewsApp_AppShare
Re: Sefton Park
« Reply #397 on: Today at 08:06:05 pm »
I was wandering back from Lidl with a four pack of guinness around 5.30pm.  Wondered what the helicopter was doing out.
Re: Sefton Park
« Reply #398 on: Today at 11:25:24 pm »
Quote from: Medellin on Today at 07:42:38 pm
Police move in to break up massive Sefton Park crowds

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/police-move-break-up-massive-20199827#ICID=Android_EchoNewsApp_AppShare

No idea why they dont shut the uni and the halls and all the student lets, and fuck these brainless selfish pricks off to whichever part of the country theyre from.

Utter gobshites.

