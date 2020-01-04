Can anyone help with this?



https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/man-bitten-large-bulldogs-battered-19679833



Two low-lifes with dickhead-dogs running free. The dogs attack another being walked and, whilst the owner tries to stop the two 'large bulldogs' attacking his dog, the two scumbags attack the man.



Plenty of witnesses, and the article says the two dogs and their owners are regulars in the park, but seems no arrests have been made.



Hopefully the owners will be put down alongside their dogs.



I hate scum like this.



I read that on the Echo website recently. There are some horrible little scumbags who walk their penis extensions off the lead in the park and I've seen some attacks myself. One of our dogs was almost killed by bull breed mut that made a beeline for him straight after being let off the lead. My partner was walking him and I saw the whole thing from our window.I went out with a hammer and was going to take out the fella, his dog and smash his BMW up too, but it turned out the fella was distraught, as was his girlfriend. They'd only just got the dog as a rescue and it was his first time out in the park. Our dog was lying in the grass and we thought he was dead. I carried him home and somehow he revived and survived with some cuts and a ripped ear. He was amazingly tough. The other dog owner offered to pay for any vets bills etc and, to his credit, was a genuinely decent guy.Some who frequent the park are utter gobshites though, but they think they're cool with their poorly reared and poorly socialised land sharks. Hopefully these two morons get nicked. There are two CCTV camera masts monitoring the area by the cafe, so I imagine the police will be able to pick them out from the footage. I do hope so.