« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10]   Go Down

Author Topic: Sefton Park  (Read 71089 times)

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,632
  • Weird scenes inside the gold mine .
Re: Sefton Park
« Reply #360 on: January 4, 2020, 07:45:41 PM »
I meant flys .   ;D
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

He who expects freedom of speech should allow others to speak .  Me - Now.

He who sees twats really is a twat themselves - Me - Now .

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,015
  • 19:06
Re: Sefton Park
« Reply #361 on: January 4, 2020, 07:46:23 PM »
Quote from: kesey on January  4, 2020, 07:41:15 PM
I dont know.

The other half of my owl story is .....   After awhile of staring my human side got the better of me so I goes to get my phone to film it . When I gets back to my window the owl drops a big shit , looks at me then flies off.

Owl - 1
Human - 0.

Nature always wins, mate.  ;D

The film is the original Blade Runner.  ;)
Logged
RIP Gulleysucker. RAWK Legend.

YNWA

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,015
  • 19:06
Re: Sefton Park
« Reply #362 on: January 4, 2020, 07:47:55 PM »
Quote from: kesey on January  4, 2020, 07:45:41 PM
I meant flys .   ;D

I'm no expert on spelling, but I think you were right the first time.  :)
Logged
RIP Gulleysucker. RAWK Legend.

YNWA

Online rob19:6 "And yeah doth the Lord liketh trucking."

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,872
Re: Sefton Park
« Reply #363 on: January 4, 2020, 08:04:51 PM »
I haven't been in Sefton Park since I was a kid, I've got a photo of me and my late Mum sat on the grass above the lake, must be about 1976/77 ish
Logged

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,632
  • Weird scenes inside the gold mine .
Re: Sefton Park
« Reply #364 on: January 4, 2020, 08:24:23 PM »
Quote from: Spion Night, Holy Night on January  4, 2020, 07:47:55 PM
I'm no expert on spelling, but I think you were right the first time.  :)

My spelling use to be spot on but Ive noticed as Iam getting older I start to look at it and go.... that's not right.    ;D
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

He who expects freedom of speech should allow others to speak .  Me - Now.

He who sees twats really is a twat themselves - Me - Now .

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,632
  • Weird scenes inside the gold mine .
Re: Sefton Park
« Reply #365 on: January 4, 2020, 08:26:22 PM »
Quote from: Spion Night, Holy Night on January  4, 2020, 07:46:23 PM
Nature always wins, mate.  ;D

The film is the original Blade Runner.  ;)

Was it Francis Bacon who said something like ...

We shall split every atom until she reveals her secrets  ?

Well good luck with that mate as I think I know how it's going to end.
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

He who expects freedom of speech should allow others to speak .  Me - Now.

He who sees twats really is a twat themselves - Me - Now .

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,632
  • Weird scenes inside the gold mine .
Re: Sefton Park
« Reply #366 on: January 4, 2020, 08:30:34 PM »
Quote from: Spion Night, Holy Night on January  4, 2020, 06:36:11 PM
Haha..

I remember when I was doing my counselling diploma. We had to do a couple residential weekends away over at Burton Manor, near Neston on the  Wirral/Cheshire border. A beautiful mansion once owned by William Gladstone.

Anyway, one night we all sat in a circle around this absolutely amazing, massive tree. You know, so old it had seen such a lot of history go on around it. It was lovely, and lots of tree-hugging took place. as you said, it sort of connects you with something bigger than yourself and your own life struggles, and yes, you learn to not give a crap about what others think of you too.  :)

So true . The sooner we realise ' We Are It ' or Iam That ' the better.

Getting a bit Shiva and Non Dualistic a bit here but....

It's how it is !
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

He who expects freedom of speech should allow others to speak .  Me - Now.

He who sees twats really is a twat themselves - Me - Now .

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,015
  • 19:06
Re: Sefton Park
« Reply #367 on: September 7, 2020, 03:36:18 PM »
Lots of filming work going on by us at Sefton Park at the moment.

The new Batman film I believe.
« Last Edit: September 10, 2020, 12:01:08 AM by Son of Spion＊ »
Logged
RIP Gulleysucker. RAWK Legend.

YNWA

Offline Big Red Richie

  • Thread killer extraordinaire. For future reference the order is T, U, V, W, X, Y, Z
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,475
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Sefton Park
« Reply #368 on: September 7, 2020, 11:02:20 PM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on September  7, 2020, 03:36:18 PM
Lots of filming work going on by us at Seton Park at the moment.

The new Batman film I believe.
Sound man?

Cameraman?

What you doing on the crew?  ;)
Logged

Offline Feline Posterior Cavity ∗

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,978
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: Sefton Park
« Reply #369 on: September 8, 2020, 07:01:54 AM »
Quote from: Big Red Richie on September  7, 2020, 11:02:20 PM
Sound man?

Cameraman?

They sound like the lamest superheros ever  ;)
Logged
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family.

Offline Claire.

  • The Don. Giving it up for Lents. Too bright for most RAWK users. Getting antsy.
  • RAWK Staff.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,427
Re: Sefton Park
« Reply #370 on: September 8, 2020, 08:54:31 AM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on September  7, 2020, 03:36:18 PM
Lots of filming work going on by us at Seton Park at the moment.

The new Batman film I believe.

sure it's not hollyoaks? ;D
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,015
  • 19:06
Re: Sefton Park
« Reply #371 on: September 10, 2020, 12:03:51 AM »
Quote from: Big Red Richie on September  7, 2020, 11:02:20 PM
Sound man?

Cameraman?

What you doing on the crew?  ;)
I'm playing the Caped crusader himself.
Logged
RIP Gulleysucker. RAWK Legend.

YNWA

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,015
  • 19:06
Re: Sefton Park
« Reply #372 on: September 10, 2020, 12:07:41 AM »
Quote from: Claire. on September  8, 2020, 08:54:31 AM
sure it's not hollyoaks? ;D
It quite often is them around the park.

There's a big villa on the corner of Ullet Road and Croxteth Gate, and they've been filming in there for days now. They only packed up and left yesterday (Wednesday) morning.

The TV people use that all the time. I know Foyle's War used it too.
Logged
RIP Gulleysucker. RAWK Legend.

YNWA

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,632
  • Weird scenes inside the gold mine .
Re: Sefton Park
« Reply #373 on: October 20, 2020, 11:05:35 PM »
She is so beautiful this time of year with her colours . Twice last week I had the truly wonderful experience of a little flock of parakeets flying right above us when cycling through just before sunset .

A truly well life ain't so shit afterall moment.

Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

He who expects freedom of speech should allow others to speak .  Me - Now.

He who sees twats really is a twat themselves - Me - Now .

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,015
  • 19:06
Re: Sefton Park
« Reply #374 on: Yesterday at 12:47:09 AM »
Quote from: kesey on October 20, 2020, 11:05:35 PM
She is so beautiful this time of year with her colours . Twice last week I had the truly wonderful experience of a little flock of parakeets flying right above us when cycling through just before sunset .

A truly well life ain't so shit afterall moment.
It was lovely in there today. We were in feeding the birds and squirrels. I had a Robin take seeds from my hand. Lots of Parakeets, Nuthatches, assorted Tits and a Heron on the edge of the wood hunting rats in the undergrowth. 

Met lots of nice dogs and puppies too.  8)

Some wonderful colours as the leaves are changing.
Logged
RIP Gulleysucker. RAWK Legend.

YNWA

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,632
  • Weird scenes inside the gold mine .
Re: Sefton Park
« Reply #375 on: Yesterday at 05:39:38 PM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 12:47:09 AM
It was lovely in there today. We were in feeding the birds and squirrels. I had a Robin take seeds from my hand. Lots of Parakeets, Nuthatches, assorted Tits and a Heron on the edge of the wood hunting rats in the undergrowth. 

Met lots of nice dogs and puppies too.  8)

Some wonderful colours as the leaves are changing.

Was there yesterday and today . Iam biting my tongue regarding the assorted tits comment.

Kesey 48 going on 10

 ;D
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

He who expects freedom of speech should allow others to speak .  Me - Now.

He who sees twats really is a twat themselves - Me - Now .

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,015
  • 19:06
Re: Sefton Park
« Reply #376 on: Yesterday at 06:23:28 PM »
Quote from: kesey on Yesterday at 05:39:38 PM
Was there yesterday and today . Iam biting my tongue regarding the assorted tits comment.

Kesey 48 going on 10

 ;D

 :D 

We're never too old for a bit of a double entendre.   ;)
Logged
RIP Gulleysucker. RAWK Legend.

YNWA

Online liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,093
  • being crazy is what keeps me from going insane
Re: Sefton Park
« Reply #377 on: Yesterday at 06:49:37 PM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 06:23:28 PM
:D 

We're never too old for a bit of a double entendre.   ;)

dare not mention shag, booby and woodcock then...

Logged

I neither know nor care

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,632
  • Weird scenes inside the gold mine .
Re: Sefton Park
« Reply #378 on: Yesterday at 07:04:44 PM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 06:23:28 PM
:D 

We're never too old for a bit of a double entendre.   ;)

' Become wise , return to the child '

- Some dead wise Taoist fella.

Year - Ages ago.
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

He who expects freedom of speech should allow others to speak .  Me - Now.

He who sees twats really is a twat themselves - Me - Now .

Online So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,671
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Sefton Park
« Reply #379 on: Yesterday at 07:09:22 PM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 12:47:09 AM
It was lovely in there today. We were in feeding the birds and squirrels. I had a Robin take seeds from my hand. Lots of Parakeets, Nuthatches, assorted Tits and a Heron on the edge of the wood hunting rats in the undergrowth. 

Met lots of nice dogs and puppies too.  8)

Some wonderful colours as the leaves are changing.

Whilst I've seen heron's around canals I've never seen them rummaging in the bushes for a snack. Makes sense I suppose a rat is probably as nutritious as a fish.

I haven't been to Sfton this year but I've spent a fair bit of time wandering around Clarke Gardens and Allerton Towers when I've been over to see my mum. Liverpool is blessed with some great open spaces.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,015
  • 19:06
Re: Sefton Park
« Reply #380 on: Yesterday at 07:52:09 PM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 07:09:22 PM
Whilst I've seen heron's around canals I've never seen them rummaging in the bushes for a snack. Makes sense I suppose a rat is probably as nutritious as a fish.

I haven't been to Sfton this year but I've spent a fair bit of time wandering around Clarke Gardens and Allerton Towers when I've been over to see my mum. Liverpool is blessed with some great open spaces.

I was quite surprised at the Heron myself, but I've seen it twice in the same place in our last two visits. It's a little wooded area just behind the Palm House, so well away from the watercourses. It stands just where the cut grass meets the scrub. We were only around 10 feet from it. There are lots of rodents there due to the abundance of food. I know Herons will eat frogs and ducklings too, so a rat is probably on the menu too. It must be having success there because it keeps coming back.

Talking about gardens and open space. We went to Ness Gardens the other week. That's a lovely place. Pity I was eaten by mozzies though.
Logged
RIP Gulleysucker. RAWK Legend.

YNWA

Offline keano7

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,976
  • Alonso follows it in!
Re: Sefton Park
« Reply #381 on: Yesterday at 11:22:51 PM »
Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 06:49:37 PM
dare not mention shag, booby and woodcock then...


Dont. Youll set Effes off.
Logged
"Can't wait for this one me mates picking me up in a van"

Online liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,093
  • being crazy is what keeps me from going insane
Re: Sefton Park
« Reply #382 on: Today at 09:57:12 AM »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 07:09:22 PM
Whilst I've seen heron's around canals I've never seen them rummaging in the bushes for a snack. Makes sense I suppose a rat is probably as nutritious as a fish.

I haven't been to Sfton this year but I've spent a fair bit of time wandering around Clarke Gardens and Allerton Towers when I've been over to see my mum. Liverpool is blessed with some great open spaces.

don't watch this if squeamish

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/GAgsPUrCV4A" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/GAgsPUrCV4A</a>
Logged

I neither know nor care
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10]   Go Up
« previous next »
 