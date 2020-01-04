Whilst I've seen heron's around canals I've never seen them rummaging in the bushes for a snack. Makes sense I suppose a rat is probably as nutritious as a fish.



I haven't been to Sfton this year but I've spent a fair bit of time wandering around Clarke Gardens and Allerton Towers when I've been over to see my mum. Liverpool is blessed with some great open spaces.



I was quite surprised at the Heron myself, but I've seen it twice in the same place in our last two visits. It's a little wooded area just behind the Palm House, so well away from the watercourses. It stands just where the cut grass meets the scrub. We were only around 10 feet from it. There are lots of rodents there due to the abundance of food. I know Herons will eat frogs and ducklings too, so a rat is probably on the menu too. It must be having success there because it keeps coming back.Talking about gardens and open space. We went to Ness Gardens the other week. That's a lovely place. Pity I was eaten by mozzies though.