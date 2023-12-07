« previous next »
MLS Thread

Re: MLS Thread
December 7, 2023, 06:14:08 pm
MLS Final is on Saturday,Columbus  v LAFC. It's 4 p.m eastern on Fox.Seems like they've managed to drag these play offs longer than eve, dunno if anyone cares outside the two clubs guess we'll see if anyone shows up down the pub.
Re: MLS Thread
Today at 09:12:47 pm
MLS final between LAFC v. Colombus on now if anyone is interested  :)
