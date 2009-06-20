« previous next »
MLS Thread

RedG13

Re: MLS Thread
Reply #640 on: July 26, 2023, 02:18:46 am
Messi is in first start for Inter Miami vs Atlanta United 2 goals and 1 assist.
disgraced cake

Re: MLS Thread
Reply #641 on: July 26, 2023, 11:45:07 am
Must be the craziest thing ever if you're playing for Miami, who have been pretty poor since joining the league, bang average players even at that level, and then you're playing with fucking Messi  ;D
Boston always unofficial

Re: MLS Thread
Reply #642 on: August 1, 2023, 08:39:01 pm
Bruce Arena suspended by New England.I wonder what the always vague "insensitive and inappropriate remarks" were? https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/66377906.
afc tukrish

Re: MLS Thread
Reply #643 on: August 1, 2023, 08:48:40 pm
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on August  1, 2023, 08:39:01 pm
Bruce Arena suspended by New England.I wonder what the always vague "insensitive and inappropriate remarks" were? https://www.bbc.com/sport/football/66377906.

It's Bruce. He hasn't changed.

If the club suspected that it's values have changed, then not signing him on or not renewing his contract was a dumb decision.

It's Bruce.
Boston always unofficial

Re: MLS Thread
Reply #644 on: August 3, 2023, 12:31:06 am
Nothing on the local news about what was said and to who,might make their leagues cup game tomorrow a bit more interesting to watch.Talking of which The inter Messi show plays Orlando at 8 p.m tonight on Unimas,so streams will be available.
afc tukrish

Re: MLS Thread
Reply #645 on: August 3, 2023, 01:00:57 am
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on August  3, 2023, 12:31:06 am
Nothing on the local news about what was said and to who,might make their leagues cup game tomorrow a bit more interesting to watch.Talking of which The inter Messi show plays Orlando at 8 p.m tonight on Unimas,so streams will be available.

You know at some point, he'll do a press conference and state exactly what was said, with a either shit-eating grin plastered across his mug, or the great stone face...
Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero

Re: MLS Thread
Reply #646 on: August 3, 2023, 09:38:38 am
Messi banging another few goals in, doing Marvel celebrations   and Tom Brady buying into Birmingham City

What a fuckin weird few months
RedG13

Re: MLS Thread
Reply #647 on: August 7, 2023, 04:52:19 am
Messi FK goal to tie it at 4-4. Inter Miami through on penalty kicks.
Messi had 2 goals in the game. helped set up again and Assisted on an own goal from Dallas.
« Last Edit: August 7, 2023, 04:56:30 am by RedG13 »
tubby

Re: MLS Thread
Reply #648 on: August 7, 2023, 12:38:53 pm
Even though I think he's a little twat, Messi choosing to finish his career in the MLS is brilliant for the game over there and so much better than him ending up playing for a Saudi club.  Great to see the impact he's already made.
jambutty

Re: MLS Thread
Reply #649 on: August 7, 2023, 12:48:06 pm
Soccer is shite footy.
The G in Gerrard

Re: MLS Thread
Reply #650 on: August 7, 2023, 01:16:42 pm
Quote from: RedG13 on August  7, 2023, 04:52:19 am
Messi FK goal to tie it at 4-4. Inter Miami through on penalty kicks.
Messi had 2 goals in the game. helped set up again and Assisted on an own goal from Dallas.

The own goal was comical.
tubby

Re: MLS Thread
Reply #651 on: August 7, 2023, 01:19:08 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on August  7, 2023, 01:16:42 pm
The own goal was comical.

I couldn't believe it, he finished it like a forward, it was bizarre.
The G in Gerrard

Re: MLS Thread
Reply #652 on: August 7, 2023, 01:24:15 pm
Quote from: tubby on August  7, 2023, 01:19:08 pm
I couldn't believe it, he finished it like a forward, it was bizarre.
It was ridiculously bad. It wasn't even a great free kick. Just free header into back of the net ;D
RedG13

Re: MLS Thread
Reply #653 on: August 7, 2023, 04:56:52 pm
Quote from: tubby on August  7, 2023, 01:19:08 pm
I couldn't believe it, he finished it like a forward, it was bizarre.
He had score a goal from Messi one time in his career  :-X :-X :-X :-X :-X 8) 8) 8) ::) ::) ::)

Honestly the pace on the ball and all the player missing the ball made it harder for him.

It was a crazy game. The Robert Taylor own goal was insane recovery run too.
disgraced cake

Re: MLS Thread
Reply #654 on: August 7, 2023, 05:43:38 pm
Two more superb finishes by Messi made to look relatively straight forward by him, which he's done his entire career. The first reminded me of the last minute winner he got in the Clasico about six or seven years ago, and I feel like I've seen that free kick so many times from him before.
RedG13

Re: MLS Thread
Reply #655 on: August 7, 2023, 09:30:28 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on August  7, 2023, 05:43:38 pm
Two more superb finishes by Messi made to look relatively straight forward by him, which he's done his entire career. The first reminded me of the last minute winner he got in the Clasico about six or seven years ago, and I feel like I've seen that free kick so many times from him before.
Here a side by Side https://twitter.com/foottoon1/status/1688377268408627200
disgraced cake

Re: MLS Thread
Reply #656 on: August 8, 2023, 12:12:48 pm
Quote from: RedG13 on August  7, 2023, 09:30:28 pm
Here a side by Side https://twitter.com/foottoon1/status/1688377268408627200

Not surprised somebody made that. Firs thing I thought of was the similarity to that goal at the Bernabeu, a really underrated finish from his career
Boston always unofficial

Re: MLS Thread
Reply #657 on: August 8, 2023, 03:39:47 pm
Revolution lost last night in a penalty shoot out,miss out on a chance of a Messi game in the semi final,if results had gone right.
https://www.leaguescup.com/standings/bracket.
RedG13

Re: MLS Thread
Reply #658 on: August 16, 2023, 12:06:51 am
Inter Mia vs Philly Union in the leagues cup semi final starting in like 4 minutes if anybody is interested
The G in Gerrard

Re: MLS Thread
Reply #659 on: August 16, 2023, 12:20:15 am
Quote from: RedG13 on August 16, 2023, 12:06:51 am
Inter Mia vs Philly Union in the leagues cup semi final starting in like 4 minutes if anybody is interested
Miami already scored!
RedG13

Re: MLS Thread
Reply #660 on: August 16, 2023, 01:02:30 am
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on August 16, 2023, 12:20:15 am
Miami already scored!
It 3-0 at the half. Messi and Alba scored.
This is the considered the best Defense in MLS.
coolbyrne

Re: MLS Thread
Reply #661 on: August 16, 2023, 01:16:09 am
At what point do we look at Messi's incredible run in the MLS as an indicator of just how bad the rest of the league is? Pundits and the like have been over the moon about how amazing he's been (and he has) while no one dares ask what that says of the skill level of the league.
MBL?

Re: MLS Thread
Reply #662 on: August 16, 2023, 01:29:33 am
Quote from: coolbyrne on August 16, 2023, 01:16:09 am
At what point do we look at Messi's incredible run in the MLS as an indicator of just how bad the rest of the league is? Pundits and the like have been over the moon about how amazing he's been (and he has) while no one dares ask what that says of the skill level of the league.
Is it not a known thing that the league is shite?
coolbyrne

Re: MLS Thread
Reply #663 on: August 16, 2023, 01:48:35 am
Quote from: MBL? on August 16, 2023, 01:29:33 am
Is it not a known thing that the league is shite?

It's something they've worked hard to improve over the last few years, and for the most part, have succeeded. I think looking down on the MLS these days is a bit out of fashion, but bringing Messi into it risks undoing all the good work the league has done. But for now, everyone is pretending that having a player who could, at times, run circles around world class players is a good thing for a league still finding its feet.
rodderzzz

Re: MLS Thread
Reply #664 on: August 16, 2023, 02:10:56 am
Also worth noting that they've added busquets and Alba too, when you put three of the greats of that barca team into the MLS they have an aura that other teams stand off. They're also getting very favorable decisions from referees in a tournament that will get a lot of attention should Miami win it (Worth noting that this isn't the MLS he is playing in, Its the Leagues Cup) and the final is this weekend. Then you'll see Miami get tonnes of favourable decisions to get them off the bottom of the league and into the playoffs as there's no way the MLS will not have Messi in the playoffs. They have 12 games to claw back 12 points.
RedG13

Re: MLS Thread
Reply #665 on: August 16, 2023, 02:16:44 am
Quote from: coolbyrne on August 16, 2023, 01:16:09 am
At what point do we look at Messi's incredible run in the MLS as an indicator of just how bad the rest of the league is? Pundits and the like have been over the moon about how amazing he's been (and he has) while no one dares ask what that says of the skill level of the league.
It a combo of messi still be so good. Is there a PL team he wont start on right now? I cant think of one but he cant do it 3 times a week at the intensity required. You would have carry him more in one of those team.
Also MLS defense isnt that good, more money spent on attackers so yea. Also like MLS team dont know how to defend Busquests very well.
RedG13

Re: MLS Thread
Reply #666 on: August 16, 2023, 03:36:34 am
Also will say. This was best like expected goals Miami was held too, it was super good finishing game for Miami with bad Goalkeeping game(for one of the best keeper in the mls)
Miami had 4 shots and 4 goals.
Like im not sure Miami had over 1 expect goal. Philly had a tons more shots and Idk what the Expected goals ended at but it was over 2.
Editing. Apple tv Had Miami at .6 expected goals and Philly at 2.56 expected goals. Philly had a lot of that in the 2nd half but Miami really finished it chances/Blake having a really bad game.
« Last Edit: August 16, 2023, 04:59:44 am by RedG13 »
Boston always unofficial

Re: MLS Thread
Reply #667 on: August 18, 2023, 07:03:40 pm
Nashville has home field for the final which for some reason kicks off at 9 p.m eastern Saturday night.Remains to be seen if i'm in any fit state to pay attention by that time.
RedG13

Re: MLS Thread
Reply #668 on: August 18, 2023, 09:47:51 pm
Quote from: Boston always unofficial on August 18, 2023, 07:03:40 pm
Nashville has home field for the final which for some reason kicks off at 9 p.m eastern Saturday night.Remains to be seen if i'm in any fit state to pay attention by that time.
The 3rd place game is at 6pm in Philly. It was always going be at night with the heat in the US but like that kinda late for a final
RedG13

Re: MLS Thread
Reply #669 on: Today at 02:49:08 am
https://twitter.com/MLS/status/1693075081788871090?t=hkvlXqvd1gB7NoFsfRlifQ&s=19
Leagues cup final is happening now. Messi scored a worldie
RedG13

Re: MLS Thread
Reply #670 on: Today at 04:46:28 am
Inter Miami Wins League cup on Penalty kicks 10-9.
