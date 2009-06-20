Also worth noting that they've added busquets and Alba too, when you put three of the greats of that barca team into the MLS they have an aura that other teams stand off. They're also getting very favorable decisions from referees in a tournament that will get a lot of attention should Miami win it (Worth noting that this isn't the MLS he is playing in, Its the Leagues Cup) and the final is this weekend. Then you'll see Miami get tonnes of favourable decisions to get them off the bottom of the league and into the playoffs as there's no way the MLS will not have Messi in the playoffs. They have 12 games to claw back 12 points.