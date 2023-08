Is it not a known thing that the league is shite?



It's something they've worked hard to improve over the last few years, and for the most part, have succeeded. I think looking down on the MLS these days is a bit out of fashion, but bringing Messi into it risks undoing all the good work the league has done. But for now, everyone is pretending that having a player who could, at times, run circles around world class players is a good thing for a league still finding its feet.