Marcus Allbäck(when he played for SC Heerenveen, Holland)--> He was such a brilliant player who really wanted to fight for every ball. He scored twice in a memorable 5-1 league-win over Ajax. I can't believe why he isn't even on the bench at Villa. They must have real lack of football-knowledge.



Gabriel Omar Batigoal(somewhere in the Middle East)--> A wonderful player with fine nose for the goals. He can/could score without thinking.



Marco van Basten(when he played for AC Milan)--> I could cry when he decided to quit football as a result of his ankle injurie(which he picked up after all the kicks and tackles on it). He has scored some of the most beautifull goals in the world.



Wesley Sneijder (Ajax)--> Training with the first team of Ajax since January 2003, making his debut somewhere in February and making his debut in the Dutch national team already in March. He scored two goals and had two assists in the 6-1 EC-play-off over the Scots. He is still 18(or maybe 19) and I would love to see this player in the Reds shirt.



Ruud van Nistelrooij(when he played for SC Heerenveen)-->

I'm probably the only one who has Van Nistelrooij in his/her list, but it has a special reason. A couple of seasons ago he played for my local club and fired us into Europe. I haven't ever seen him making dives in this period, so he has learned it at PSV or more possible, at Manure.

In his Heerenveen period a son of Ferguson had a trial at Heerenveen(but was too expensive), this player has contacted his father about Van Nistelrooij. Ferguson was a bit too late to buy him from Heerenveen, so he had to pay 3 or 4 times more to PSV...

