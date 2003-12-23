« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: Your favourite Non LFC player?  (Read 4212 times)

Offline AdamS

  • Hey I'm Not Camp! But I am a tart...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,718
    • BollockyBoo
Re: Your favourite Non LFC player?
« Reply #40 on: December 23, 2003, 11:22:36 am »
Quote from: Strider on December 23, 2003, 06:35:04 am
Ruud Gullit, Marco Van Basten, Gianluca Vialli, Roberto Mancini, Roberto Baggio, Paolo Maldini, David Ginola, Luis Figo, Zidane, Rui Costa.

Oh and Arthur...


Arthur Europe!

 :wave
Logged
If A is a success in life, than A equals x plus y plus z. Work is x; y is play; and z is keeping your mouth shut.

Offline Bren

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 811
Re: Your favourite Non LFC player?
« Reply #41 on: December 23, 2003, 03:41:20 pm »
Carlos i enjoy watching most
cafu was one i always enjoyed too and any one of all those crazy africans that do an olympic gymnastics floor show after they score - love them flip flopen mad yokes



Logged
Stevie, Boma Ye

Offline Mirra

  • The Cock of RAWK. desperately seeking two fat ladies. His ass found glass in the grass.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,543
  • No one on the corner got a swagger like me
Re: Your favourite Non LFC player?
« Reply #42 on: December 23, 2003, 09:17:50 pm »
I Like Alan Smith a lot as well. Like his aggressive style. Love to watch him.

Thierry Henry is another one. When hes playing well I cant think of anyone else id rather watch. Last couple of seasons hes been one of the only reasons ive watched the Premiership.

Logged
Quote from: Fordy on July 15, 2012, 10:41:04 am
Mirra, 7777 wake up the thread needs you!

Offline Walshy nMe®

  • Pretty in Pink. Predicted Chelsea 4 or 5 or 6, Barnsley 0 but not proud of that fact.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,648
  • Legend
Re: Your favourite Non LFC player?
« Reply #43 on: December 24, 2003, 08:40:18 pm »
I got much respect for Beckham (as a footballer only) at the moment.

Think he really puts 100% each game and thats all you can ask.

Fav of all time?

Digger ;)
Logged

Offline John Barnes Testicles

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,533
Re: Your favourite Non LFC player?
« Reply #44 on: December 28, 2003, 07:13:58 pm »
Sorry about this, it's Giggs - but ONLY when he plays for Wales.   (not for the Manuseless)
Logged

Offline Brigor Cheyaore

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 956
  • The Next Pires!
Re: Your favourite Non LFC player?
« Reply #45 on: December 28, 2003, 10:24:21 pm »
Aimar - Have to agree, simply the best playmaker in the world
Rosicky - 2nd best playmaker in the world, he'd look good in Red  ;)
Alex at Cruzeiro - fantastic player, think he's a midfielder though!
Arjen Robben - The next Kewell!
Hleb - Dunno his first name, but he's an amazing dribbler!
Xavi
Saviola
Benoit Cheyrou
Logged
RAWK Fantasy Baseball 2006 Champion!

Offline Demandred

  • Do not forsake me oh my darlin
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,639
  • I'll be waiting, with a gun & a pack of sandwiches
Re: Your favourite Non LFC player?
« Reply #46 on: January 3, 2004, 02:15:17 pm »
Currently, Matty Holland. Plays with his heart, and I'm still hoping he'll become the generator for Ireland after that arrogant Manc c-nt walked out on us.

Ever, Packie Bonner - but maybe I'm biased  ;)
Logged

Offline lems

  • is back, lems is back, ay-oh, ay-oh
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 111
  • EUROPEAN KINGS
Re: Your favourite Non LFC player?
« Reply #47 on: January 5, 2004, 03:38:10 pm »
LEE TRUNDLE.........SWANSEA CITY...... ;D
Logged

Offline lems

  • is back, lems is back, ay-oh, ay-oh
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 111
  • EUROPEAN KINGS
Re: Your favourite Non LFC player?
« Reply #48 on: January 5, 2004, 03:39:55 pm »
my hero...Robbie Fowler :'(
Logged

Offline lems

  • is back, lems is back, ay-oh, ay-oh
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 111
  • EUROPEAN KINGS
Re: Your favourite Non LFC player?
« Reply #49 on: January 5, 2004, 03:42:33 pm »
oh god might regret this...David Beckham for REAL....ofcourse
Logged

Offline Frisian Reds

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 55
  • Dutch Dynamite
Re: Your favourite Non LFC player?
« Reply #50 on: January 6, 2004, 08:09:13 pm »
Marcus Allbäck(when he played for SC Heerenveen, Holland)--> He was such a brilliant player who really wanted to fight for every ball. He scored twice in a memorable 5-1 league-win over Ajax. I can't believe why he isn't even on the bench at Villa. They must have real lack of football-knowledge.

Gabriel Omar Batigoal(somewhere in the Middle East)--> A wonderful player with fine nose for the goals. He can/could score without thinking.

Marco van Basten(when he played for AC Milan)--> I could cry when he decided to quit football as a result of his ankle injurie(which he picked up after all the kicks and tackles on it). He has scored some of the most beautifull goals in the world.

Wesley Sneijder (Ajax)--> Training with the first team of Ajax since January 2003, making his debut somewhere in February and making his debut in the Dutch national team already in March. He scored two goals and had two assists in the 6-1 EC-play-off  over the Scots. He is still 18(or maybe 19) and I would love to see this player in the Reds shirt.

Ruud van Nistelrooij(when he played for SC Heerenveen)-->
I'm probably the only one who has Van Nistelrooij in his/her list, but it has a special reason. A couple of seasons ago he played for my local club and fired us into Europe. I haven't ever seen him making dives in this period, so he has learned it at PSV or more possible, at Manure.
In his Heerenveen period a son of Ferguson had a trial at Heerenveen(but was too expensive), this player has contacted his father about Van Nistelrooij. Ferguson was a bit too late to buy him from Heerenveen, so he had to pay 3 or 4 times more to PSV...
 
Logged

Offline Gojedo

  • Can your garage boast an ex-Red as a mechanic? Yes? Ah but is it 13000 miles away .....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,864
  • Ethyn Daniel Morgan
Re: Your favourite Non LFC player?
« Reply #51 on: January 7, 2004, 09:09:15 am »
Shevchenko. Seedorf.
Logged

Offline smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,285
Re: Your favourite Non LFC player?
« Reply #52 on: January 7, 2004, 09:14:39 am »
Pegguy Luyindula, Vikash Dhorasoo, Sonny Anderson.
Logged

Offline Litherland_Leon

  • OOT Feedback Tourist #1
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,509
Re: Your favourite Non LFC player?
« Reply #53 on: January 7, 2004, 12:57:23 pm »
at present it has to be either Saviola of Thiery Henry

Past is Maradonna, also i would say that as much as i hated him Eric Cantana is one of the best i've ever seen.
Logged

Offline anfield_reds

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,614
  • We're only in it for the money
Re: Your favourite Non LFC player?
« Reply #54 on: January 7, 2004, 06:49:27 pm »
Past : M. and B. Laudrup

Current : Zidane, Maldini, Emre, Nedved, Ballack
Logged

Offline Col

  • Shaves his tongue and shares makeup tips. May be a little camp.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,302
Re: Your favourite Non LFC player?
« Reply #55 on: January 8, 2004, 01:39:52 am »
all the RAWK and Inter Stella squads
Logged
I don't have to sell my soul... he's already in me.

Offline KOTP

  • Arch Cunt + Official RAWK scarf swapper. Possibly the most laughably out-dated signature on the entire site, we hope.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,471
Re: Your favourite Non LFC player?
« Reply #56 on: January 8, 2004, 03:00:12 pm »
rooney
zidane
raul
nedved
henry

from the past

klinsmann
best
laudrup
gazza
Logged

Offline cochyn

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 814
Re: Your favourite Non LFC player?
« Reply #57 on: January 14, 2004, 04:58:28 pm »
In no particular order:

Paolo Maldini: You just get the feeling NOTHING gets past him. Mirra said it all really. One of the games last true statesmen.

Georghe Hagi : One of the best left-sided players I've ever seen: The Romanian Maradonna.  Arrogant, selfish and didn't give a fuck who knew it. Genius.

Javier Zanetti : The definitive modern full back IMO.

Michael Laudrup. : Just fucking great. Not sure if there's any truth in the story,  but I was gutted when I found out recently he nearly signed for us in the '80's.






Logged
Oh the heavy water how it enfolds. The salt, the spray, the gorgeous undertow.

Offline JD

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 576
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Your favourite Non LFC player?
« Reply #58 on: January 14, 2004, 05:20:36 pm »
I wasnt born then but from some videos Bobby Charlton looked a fantastic player. Along with Bobby Moore. Best was also an incredible player.

Cantana was a gifted player who i wish would of been at Liverpool. Giggs is a fantastic winger. Scholes has been a magnificent player for his club and our country.

Alan Shearer is the best striker I have ever seen. The power in his shots used to amaze me and you always new he would get a goal from nothing.

henry is a special player and i cant debate saying Van Nistlerooy is a fantastic striker with a great goalscoring record.

Logged

Offline Jon2lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,637
  • It's a blessing to be a Red :)
Re: Your favourite Non LFC player?
« Reply #59 on: Today at 04:28:01 pm »
Past: Cannavaro and Masch (at Barca) - proved that short players can be strong CBs too

Present: KDB - this kid has it all (apart from a proper voice) and reminds me so much of our Stevie it hurts.

Kante - it is virtually impossible to not like this guy I'm telling ya. Not only is he a rock at DM and can attack as well. But have you seen those vids about his off-field stuff on youtube?
Comes across as such a humble guy. He drives a 2015 Mini to work!

Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,788
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Your favourite Non LFC player?
« Reply #60 on: Today at 04:31:29 pm »
Gabigol and Roberto Baggio.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,213
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Your favourite Non LFC player?
« Reply #61 on: Today at 04:32:37 pm »
Zidane. And the original Ronaldo
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline Oldmanmick

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 62
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Your favourite Non LFC player?
« Reply #62 on: Today at 04:46:26 pm »
Back in the 80's a very good Aston Villa side had a player called Gordon Cowans playing as their central midfielder. He was always someone I admired as his style of play was very easy on the eye. He was a key figure in the side the won the league & European Cup. Only capped 10 times for England but deserved a lot more. Didn't do the occasional spectacular flash of brilliance like Glen Hoddle, but for me he was far more effective. Oh, & he was far more successful than Hoddle.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,173
Re: Your favourite Non LFC player?
« Reply #63 on: Today at 04:55:49 pm »
Quote from: JD on January 14, 2004, 05:20:36 pm
I wasnt born then but from some videos Bobby Charlton looked a fantastic player. Along with Bobby Moore. Best was also an incredible player.

Cantana was a gifted player who i wish would of been at Liverpool. Giggs is a fantastic winger. Scholes has been a magnificent player for his club and our country.

Alan Shearer is the best striker I have ever seen. The power in his shots used to amaze me and you always new he would get a goal from nothing.

henry is a special player and i cant debate saying Van Nistlerooy is a fantastic striker with a great goalscoring record.



You can thank Souness for that not happening.

Logged

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,934
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Your favourite Non LFC player?
« Reply #64 on: Today at 04:56:51 pm »
Neville Southall
Michael Laudrup
Georgi Kinkladze
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,173
Re: Your favourite Non LFC player?
« Reply #65 on: Today at 04:59:00 pm »
Jay Jay Okocha
Logged

Online afc turkish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,440
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Your favourite Non LFC player?
« Reply #66 on: Today at 05:07:26 pm »
Fernando Redondo, for the backheel nutmeg alone... :wave
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online oojason

  • The Official RAWK Audio Visual King
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,329
  • Awkward Squad
Re: Your favourite Non LFC player?
« Reply #67 on: Today at 05:09:26 pm »

Socrates - he just seemed to make playing football look so easy - almost like it was simply a stroll in the park...

www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=279970.msg15732805#msg15732805




Logged
.
a 'Useful Links' post to help follow both Liverpool & football in general; info for TV, Streams, IPTV, goal videos, saves, incidents, Highlights & Full Match Replays - as well as news, line-ups, latest scores, & more...

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,934
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Your favourite Non LFC player?
« Reply #68 on: Today at 05:12:52 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 05:09:26 pm
Socrates - he just seemed to make playing football look so easy - almost like it was simply a stroll in the park...

www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=279970.msg15732805#msg15732805






How did he pronounce his name? With the emphasis on the o or the a?
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,462
Re: Your favourite Non LFC player?
« Reply #69 on: Today at 05:17:57 pm »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 05:09:26 pm
Socrates - he just seemed to make playing football look so easy - almost like it was simply a stroll in the park...

www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=279970.msg15732805#msg15732805






Just about to reply with the same.
Logged

Offline Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,462
Re: Your favourite Non LFC player?
« Reply #70 on: Today at 05:18:56 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 05:12:52 pm
How did he pronounce his name? With the emphasis on the o or the a?

Like Bill and Ted did, 😉
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,251
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Your favourite Non LFC player?
« Reply #71 on: Today at 06:20:06 pm »
Quote from: Ziltoid on Today at 05:18:56 pm
Like Bill and Ted did, 😉

:D

So-crates.
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,789
Re: Your favourite Non LFC player?
« Reply #72 on: Today at 06:59:21 pm »
Logged

Offline Clayton Bigsby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,330
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Your favourite Non LFC player?
« Reply #73 on: Today at 09:22:32 pm »
Favorite has to be R9. He was beautiful to watch
Logged

Online ABZ Rover

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,368
  • Hates Poodles
Re: Your favourite Non LFC player?
« Reply #74 on: Today at 09:42:54 pm »
Shearer, a fukin goal machine in his prime.
Logged
96 stars burning bright, forever watching over day or night

12/09/12 Truth Day!   Justice Day is coming... it arrived 26/04/16!

Online Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,084
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Your favourite Non LFC player?
« Reply #75 on: Today at 10:09:38 pm »
 Romario and Roberto Baggio

Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks
Quote from: Yiannis on November  3, 2019, 10:51:23 am
I'm a knob

Online Liv4-3lee

  • Daddy Discord
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,897
Re: Your favourite Non LFC player?
« Reply #76 on: Today at 10:21:54 pm »
Roberto Baggio, scored a cracking goal in the 1990 World Cup and then dragged Italy to the final in 1994, just a shame he missed his penalty.
Logged
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 