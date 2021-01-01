It's amazing how many people don't know they exist. Absolutely one of the all time greats.



One of my favorite stories was of a record company person recommending them to sing more in English. Apparently all the songs he heard were in English.



Frisbee is one of my favourites from their early stuff.



Yeah, definitely unknown to a wider audience. Even radio stations that supposedly play a bit more indie stuff dont really play them. Their loss.At work someone in our team sends out a weekly email with a bit of newsworthy stuff and a bit about people in the team (about 80 people). Each week he asks some to choose their favourite song and I went for Ice Hockey Hair. Weirdly two other people came back and told me theyd bought that EP too. Cant imagine they sold huge numbers in total so that was a bit mad.That run of singles from Radiator and then Ice Hockey Hair is what really got me into them, although I had loved Something 4 The Weekend too. But theRings Around The World album means a lot to me too. I was in Australia and bought it just before I went out there. Quite long spells on my own, long walks with massive open skies and all of that and absolutely played it to death so it brings back a lot of memories for me. What a band.