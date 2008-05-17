« previous next »
Author Topic: Ref Watch !  (Read 4186 times)

Re: Ref Watch !
« Reply #40 on: May 17, 2008, 10:35:11 PM »
Scholes @ Wigan incident.

"Thanks again Mr Bennett, your bottle of Beefeater is ready for pickup."
Re: Ref Watch !
« Reply #41 on: May 17, 2008, 11:44:34 PM »
Quote from: El Campeador on May 17, 2008, 10:35:11 PM
Scholes @ Wigan incident.

"Thanks again Mr Bennett, your bottle of Beefeater is ready for pickup."


Fuck me he's cheap, can't we sign him
Re: Ref Watch !
« Reply #42 on: May 18, 2008, 04:29:55 AM »
Quote from: vicgill on May 17, 2008, 11:44:34 PM

Fuck me he's cheap, can't we sign him

He's under contract to United.
Re: Ref Watch !
« Reply #43 on: November 14, 2020, 09:35:20 AM »
https://www.uefa.com/insideuefa/about-uefa/news/0263-10d5b1e103a4-b6224a3ebb1b-1000--man-in-the-middle-uefa-announces-documentary-on-champions-leagu/

Man In The Middle

Quote
UEFA will deliver an unprecedented insight into one of the toughest jobs in football with next weeks release of an original documentary series showing up close and personal what it takes to be a UEFA Champions League referee.

Man in the Middle, a weekly four-part series due to premiere on UEFA.tv on 16 November, tracks the professional and private lives of 16 match officials from 11 countries over an 18-month period (February 2019 to August 2020). Each is among an elite group of referees selected by UEFA to officiate at matches in Europes premier club competition.

"This is a very important documentary for UEFA and our family of referees," said UEFAs chief of refereeing, Roberto Rosetti, on Thursday.

"It highlights the professionalism, motivation and dedication of some of Europes best officials, as well as showing the human beings behind the figures seen by players and supporters on the pitch."

Thanks to its unprecedented access, the documentary reveals the hidden sides of refereeing  from candid footage of on-field exchanges with players to personal interviews about the pressures of balancing a high-profile job with family commitments.

Re: Ref Watch !
« Reply #44 on: November 14, 2020, 09:38:12 AM »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on November 14, 2020, 09:35:20 AM
https://www.uefa.com/insideuefa/about-uefa/news/0263-10d5b1e103a4-b6224a3ebb1b-1000--man-in-the-middle-uefa-announces-documentary-on-champions-leagu/

Man In The Middle


Could be interesting but the fact that refs are minor celebrities in their own right is part of the problem I think, especially in the Premier league
Re: Ref Watch !
« Reply #45 on: November 14, 2020, 10:06:35 AM »
Spot on, VAR has put them bang in the middle of the drama and centre of attention and they are loving it. Its not possible now to not notice who the ref is and it was in the past, the old saying the best refs are the ones you don't notice has long gone.
They know the rules but not the game, hence bookings for stupid things whilst missing the important stuff and intentional/sly bad tackles. Still think they should have retired ex-players as refs, an ex-player would get more respect from fellow pros and I'm sure would do a far, far better job. The whole area is run by ex-refs and turkeys don't vote for Christmas.
Re: Ref Watch !
« Reply #46 on: November 14, 2020, 11:04:13 AM »
Quote from: dudleyred on November 14, 2020, 09:38:12 AM
Could be interesting but the fact that refs are minor celebrities in their own right is part of the problem I think, especially in the Premier league

No worries, the programme will feature only the Premier League's finest - Michael Oliver and Anthony Taylor. :)
Re: Ref Watch !
« Reply #47 on: November 14, 2020, 11:13:51 AM »
Quote from: WhoHe on November 14, 2020, 10:06:35 AM
Spot on, VAR has put them bang in the middle of the drama and centre of attention and they are loving it. Its not possible now to not notice who the ref is and it was in the past, the old saying the best refs are the ones you don't notice has long gone.
They know the rules but not the game, hence bookings for stupid things whilst missing the important stuff and intentional/sly bad tackles. Still think they should have retired ex-players as refs, an ex-player would get more respect from fellow pros and I'm sure would do a far, far better job. The whole area is run by ex-refs and turkeys don't vote for Christmas.

Why would an ex-player referee a game when he knows he'll be called a c*nt multiple times every weekend when they've already earnt enough for a quiet life?
Re: Ref Watch !
« Reply #48 on: November 14, 2020, 11:41:08 AM »
Yes, like I was talking about millionaire ex-players, the vast majority of professionals spend their career in the lower divisions it was them I was talking about, the PL is a small percentage of pros.

Some of them ex-pros would kill for £100K minimum a year and you honestly think (mostly) working class ex-pros would be arsed getting swore at ?

One of the issues mentioned years ago was they wanted them to start at the very bottom and few ex-pros would do that, according to the powers that be. If there was the will it could be done.
Re: Ref Watch !
« Reply #49 on: November 21, 2020, 10:36:00 PM »
Time to start a petition to get David Coote relegated to League 1, surely.
Re: Ref Watch !
« Reply #50 on: November 21, 2020, 10:41:02 PM »
Quote from: Morgana on November 21, 2020, 10:36:00 PM
Time to start a petition to get David Coote relegated to League 1, surely.
He'll be rewarded with another big game next weekend. There is zero accountability in this league for refs and god forbid any player or manager should criticize them
Re: Ref Watch !
« Reply #51 on: November 21, 2020, 10:43:38 PM »
Quote from: Morgana on November 21, 2020, 10:36:00 PM
Time to start a petition to get David Coote relegated to League 1, surely.

You're gonna send a petition to his employers yes? The group of people who have clearly demonstrated they haven't a fucking clue what's going on care one jot about it?

Good luck with that.
Re: Ref Watch !
« Reply #52 on: November 21, 2020, 10:44:20 PM »
Quote from: Morgana on November 21, 2020, 10:36:00 PM
Time to start a petition to get David Coote relegated to League 1, surely.

hey hey hey
leave league 1 alone
what do you have against league 1?
Re: Ref Watch !
« Reply #53 on: November 21, 2020, 10:44:23 PM »
Quote from: King.Keita on November 21, 2020, 10:41:02 PM
He'll be rewarded with another big game next weekend. There is zero accountability in this league for refs and god forbid any player or manager should criticize them
We could still try. If enough people start making noise about it in public they can't avoid at least looking into his catalogue of crimes.
Re: Ref Watch !
« Reply #54 on: November 21, 2020, 11:35:19 PM »
Re: Ref Watch !
« Reply #55 on: November 21, 2020, 11:45:30 PM »
Signed
Donated
Re: Ref Watch !
« Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 04:29:43 PM »
How is David Coote a premier league ref? Honestly I think he could be the worst ref I've ever seen.
Re: Ref Watch !
« Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 04:38:51 PM »
He's not just a Premier League ref he's one of the leagues FIFA refs
Re: Ref Watch !
« Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 04:40:35 PM »
Pretty small time, no? Trying to get a man sacked...

Hes incompetent yes, but there is a wider need for change which  needs to be driven towards his employers and the governing bodies  rather than the man himself.
Re: Ref Watch !
« Reply #59 on: Yesterday at 04:43:32 PM »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 04:40:35 PM
Pretty small time, no? Trying to get a man sacked...

Hes incompetent yes, but there is a wider need for change which  needs to be driven towards his employers and the governing bodies  rather than the man himself.

Agreed, but if you do somehow manage to get his employers to improve the refereeing standards, he'll still end up getting sacked. ;)
Re: Ref Watch !
« Reply #60 on: Yesterday at 04:53:52 PM »
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 04:43:32 PM
Agreed, but if you do somehow manage to get his employers to improve the refereeing standards, he'll still end up getting sacked. ;)

Yeah thats what Im trying to say.. Same result, just a nicer way to go about it. And will also avoid him just being replaced by someone as bad.
Re: Ref Watch !
« Reply #61 on: Yesterday at 04:55:17 PM »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 04:53:52 PM
Yeah thats what Im trying to say.. Same result, just a nicer way to go about it. And will also avoid him just being replaced by someone as bad.

Chances of either happening? 0%
Re: Ref Watch !
« Reply #62 on: Yesterday at 11:18:00 PM »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 04:40:35 PM
Pretty small time, no? Trying to get a man sacked...

Hes incompetent yes, but there is a wider need for change which  needs to be driven towards his employers and the governing bodies  rather than the man himself.

Hes shown a clear anti Liverpool agenda 3 times absolutely ridiculous decisions

Then the foul on Origi for Uniteds goal was slightly under that tier

But the 3 in question are too much to not be investigated. Tin foil hat me all you want theres an issue with him. Wether he took offence at Robbo calling him out the first time I dont know.

But he needs to be kept away from our games and this will at least put a shine on it all. He already got dropped for one of our games. Long may that continue

Dont for a minute Think itll get him sacked

Theyre untouchable.
Re: Ref Watch !
« Reply #63 on: Today at 01:51:14 AM »
Are people really donating money to a petition to get a referee sacked?
Re: Ref Watch !
« Reply #64 on: Today at 02:31:47 AM »
Pure embarrassment this. Our fans used to be better than this.
Re: Ref Watch !
« Reply #65 on: Today at 02:52:04 AM »
Not gonna apologise for the fact I want to see this buffoon demoted to a lower league or sacked. He's screwed us over far too many times for it to be just incompetence. It's bad enough looks like a lizard, to be such a wayward tool on top of that is unforgiveable. Yes, him being a FIFA ref complicates matters, but Infantino's FIFA is a cesspit of corruption that people need to make as much noise about anyway.
Re: Ref Watch !
« Reply #66 on: Today at 07:56:54 AM »
Quote from: rodderzzz on Today at 02:31:47 AM
Pure embarrassment this. Our fans used to be better than this.
I haven't signed it because I can't be arsed but if you read the comments there's a lot of other clubs fans who have signed it. Seems Mr Coote has pissed off more than just the Republic of Liverpool.
Re: Ref Watch !
« Reply #67 on: Today at 11:09:09 AM »
I wouldn't sign it either, but I would like to see the clubs getting together and telling PGMOL that enough is enough.
Re: Ref Watch !
« Reply #68 on: Today at 01:33:06 PM »
Quote from: rodderzzz on Today at 02:31:47 AM
Pure embarrassment this. Our fans used to be better than this.

There are 13000 signatures. About a quarter of the members registered on RAWK. Not all from Liverpool fans. Hardly representative of our fanbase is it?
Re: Ref Watch !
« Reply #69 on: Today at 02:59:16 PM »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 01:33:06 PM
There are 13000 signatures. About a quarter of the members registered on RAWK. Not all from Liverpool fans. Hardly representative of our fanbase is it?

Are you about to fall out with rushyman now? ;D
Re: Ref Watch !
« Reply #70 on: Today at 03:01:13 PM »
Not signed, absolutely ridiculous. He's just poor at his job but sacking? Bit harsh. Retraining maybe but sacking and donating makes me laugh.
Re: Ref Watch !
« Reply #71 on: Today at 03:24:41 PM »
Coote relegated to 4th official duty this weekend with Oliver the man in the middle.
Re: Ref Watch !
« Reply #72 on: Today at 03:26:11 PM »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 03:24:41 PM
Coote relegated to 4th official duty this weekend with Oliver the man in the middle.

For "operational reasons", surely. :)
Re: Ref Watch !
« Reply #73 on: Today at 03:33:51 PM »
Quote from: swoopy on Today at 03:24:41 PM
Coote relegated to 4th official duty this weekend with Oliver the man in the middle.

That'll learn him!

HA! Take that, 4th official, bet he feels stupid now doesn't he.
Re: Ref Watch !
« Reply #74 on: Today at 05:28:07 PM »
Nah, not signing that. Its all a bit ABDFC stylee.
Re: Ref Watch !
« Reply #75 on: Today at 05:36:26 PM »
Coote has proven that he is neither a top level referee, or a capable VAR assistant referee, he's just so incompetent it's untrue, he'll cost a club millions this year at either the top or bottom of the league this season, either through sheer incompetence or wilful negligence.
