Spot on, VAR has put them bang in the middle of the drama and centre of attention and they are loving it. Its not possible now to not notice who the ref is and it was in the past, the old saying the best refs are the ones you don't notice has long gone.

They know the rules but not the game, hence bookings for stupid things whilst missing the important stuff and intentional/sly bad tackles. Still think they should have retired ex-players as refs, an ex-player would get more respect from fellow pros and I'm sure would do a far, far better job. The whole area is run by ex-refs and turkeys don't vote for Christmas.