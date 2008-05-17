« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: Ref Watch !  (Read 2769 times)

Offline El Campeador

  • Capital of Culture's Campaign Manager...Transfer Board Veteran 5 Stars.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,726
  • The shupporters create chances, for sure, djes
Re: Ref Watch !
« Reply #40 on: May 17, 2008, 10:35:11 PM »
Scholes @ Wigan incident.

"Thanks again Mr Bennett, your bottle of Beefeater is ready for pickup."
Logged

Offline vicgill

  • "do the simple things but do them well"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,490
  • "Football is the simplest game in the world son,
Re: Ref Watch !
« Reply #41 on: May 17, 2008, 11:44:34 PM »
Quote from: El Campeador on May 17, 2008, 10:35:11 PM
Scholes @ Wigan incident.

"Thanks again Mr Bennett, your bottle of Beefeater is ready for pickup."


Fuck me he's cheap, can't we sign him
Logged
"Football is a simple game based on the giving and taking of passes, of controlling the ball and making yourself available to receive a pass, it is really that simple"

"Friend, mourn not, though he premature departs, his wisdom marches on within our hearts"
  
RIP Ray Osbourne, comrade, epic swindler, and Internet Terrorist Extraordinaire.

Offline El Campeador

  • Capital of Culture's Campaign Manager...Transfer Board Veteran 5 Stars.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,726
  • The shupporters create chances, for sure, djes
Re: Ref Watch !
« Reply #42 on: May 18, 2008, 04:29:55 AM »
Quote from: vicgill on May 17, 2008, 11:44:34 PM

Fuck me he's cheap, can't we sign him

He's under contract to United.
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,785
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Ref Watch !
« Reply #43 on: Today at 09:35:20 AM »
https://www.uefa.com/insideuefa/about-uefa/news/0263-10d5b1e103a4-b6224a3ebb1b-1000--man-in-the-middle-uefa-announces-documentary-on-champions-leagu/

Man In The Middle

Quote
UEFA will deliver an unprecedented insight into one of the toughest jobs in football with next weeks release of an original documentary series showing up close and personal what it takes to be a UEFA Champions League referee.

Man in the Middle, a weekly four-part series due to premiere on UEFA.tv on 16 November, tracks the professional and private lives of 16 match officials from 11 countries over an 18-month period (February 2019 to August 2020). Each is among an elite group of referees selected by UEFA to officiate at matches in Europes premier club competition.

"This is a very important documentary for UEFA and our family of referees," said UEFAs chief of refereeing, Roberto Rosetti, on Thursday.

"It highlights the professionalism, motivation and dedication of some of Europes best officials, as well as showing the human beings behind the figures seen by players and supporters on the pitch."

Thanks to its unprecedented access, the documentary reveals the hidden sides of refereeing  from candid footage of on-field exchanges with players to personal interviews about the pressures of balancing a high-profile job with family commitments.

Logged

Online dudleyred

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,753
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ref Watch !
« Reply #44 on: Today at 09:38:12 AM »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 09:35:20 AM
https://www.uefa.com/insideuefa/about-uefa/news/0263-10d5b1e103a4-b6224a3ebb1b-1000--man-in-the-middle-uefa-announces-documentary-on-champions-leagu/

Man In The Middle


Could be interesting but the fact that refs are minor celebrities in their own right is part of the problem I think, especially in the Premier league
Logged

Offline WhoHe

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,146
Re: Ref Watch !
« Reply #45 on: Today at 10:06:35 AM »
Spot on, VAR has put them bang in the middle of the drama and centre of attention and they are loving it. Its not possible now to not notice who the ref is and it was in the past, the old saying the best refs are the ones you don't notice has long gone.
They know the rules but not the game, hence bookings for stupid things whilst missing the important stuff and intentional/sly bad tackles. Still think they should have retired ex-players as refs, an ex-player would get more respect from fellow pros and I'm sure would do a far, far better job. The whole area is run by ex-refs and turkeys don't vote for Christmas.
Logged
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 