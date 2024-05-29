Penguins are crap, so are kitkat chunkys coz the chocolate is shite.
Crosby Nick never fails.
Anything any of you want to admit?
The boxes of Foxs biscuits are a rip off, be better just buying a few packs of biscuits
You need the Samie slapped outta ya pronto. Thats the sorta shit he posts and calls it FascinatingHe drinks that yellow stuff in tins. Hes an idiot
M&S snowballs are upsettingly addictive. More two bite size than the tunnocks size but thicker chocolate.
Claire are they the ones with coconut in? If so they shouldn't be allowed in the shops, coconut is disgusting and not even edible.
You prolly only eat sprouts and anchovies all day and ya arse smells like Tina Malones feet.
I've just realised this means you won't have tried a caramel log and I feel sorry for you.
I've just googled them. The images didn't even come with a vomit warning.Isn't this supposed to be the yummy biscuit thread not something from an I'm a celeb trial.
WTF have i just read on this page & on a biscuit thread too.
It is a bit hard to digest ive always thought
I bought a tub of these and a tub of the fudge pretzel things on Saturday and I've almost finished them already. FFS. They're incredible. I wish I'd never found them.
I'm with John on the coconut debate, fucking rank. Bounty's are the worst.
One amazing thing about this country Ziltoid mate is the wide variation of biscuits and chocolate bars. You just don't get the choice in other countries.So how and why the fuckerty-fuck would any sane person walk in to a shop and buy a bounty
ME! I loved the dark chocolate ones as well. Holland and Barrett sell a bar which is the inside of the bounty without the chocolate.
