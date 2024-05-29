I bought a tub of these and a tub of the fudge pretzel things on Saturday and I've almost finished them already. FFS. They're incredible. I wish I'd never found them.This is your worst take on anything, ever!

Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say 'We're Liverpool'. - Bill Shankly