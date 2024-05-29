« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 7 8 9 10 11 [12]   Go Down

Author Topic: Biscuits  (Read 30784 times)

Online A weatherfield winter wonderland

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 117,709
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Biscuits
« Reply #440 on: May 29, 2024, 04:14:06 pm »
Quote from: John C on May 29, 2024, 01:38:03 pm
Penguins are crap, so are kitkat chunkys coz the chocolate is shite.

Logged

Online A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,932
Re: Biscuits
« Reply #441 on: June 11, 2024, 09:12:57 am »
Anything any of you want to admit?

Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,725
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Biscuits
« Reply #442 on: June 11, 2024, 09:31:23 am »
Quote from: Draex on June 11, 2024, 09:12:57 am
Anything any of you want to admit?



Tories obviously off eating cake.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Lidls Christmas Reserve Port

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,257
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Biscuits
« Reply #443 on: June 11, 2024, 10:56:35 am »
I'm very partial to these:

Logged
UNICEF: Without UNRWA, we cannot distribute life-saving supplies, and banning this is a new way of killing children.

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,959
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Biscuits
« Reply #444 on: October 4, 2024, 07:36:23 pm »
Grabbed some McVitie's plain chocolate digestives at the local supermarket only $3.99.
Logged

Offline Claire's Christmas Ornament Large Bauble Necklace - 50% off

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,423
Re: Biscuits
« Reply #445 on: December 22, 2024, 03:30:09 pm »
M&S snowballs are upsettingly addictive. More two bite size than the tunnocks size but thicker chocolate.
Logged

Offline Santas robbed me shorts

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,382
Re: Biscuits
« Reply #446 on: December 22, 2024, 03:35:21 pm »
The boxes of Foxs biscuits are a rip off, be better just buying a few packs of biscuits
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline Ah Fruck Christmas

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,677
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Biscuits
« Reply #447 on: December 22, 2024, 03:58:44 pm »
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on December 22, 2024, 03:35:21 pm
The boxes of Foxs biscuits are a rip off, be better just buying a few packs of biscuits

piquets of biscuits?
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,735
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Biscuits
« Reply #448 on: Yesterday at 11:23:05 am »
Quote from: A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas on June 11, 2024, 09:12:57 am
Anything any of you want to admit?


You need the Samie slapped outta ya pronto.

Thats the sorta shit he posts and calls it Fascinating

He drinks that yellow stuff in tins. Hes an idiot

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:24:51 am by Sir Capon of Debaser »
Logged

Offline Santas robbed me shorts

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,382
Re: Biscuits
« Reply #449 on: Yesterday at 11:58:44 am »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Yesterday at 11:23:05 am
You need the Samie slapped outta ya pronto.

Thats the sorta shit he posts and calls it Fascinating

He drinks that yellow stuff in tins. Hes an idiot



:lmao
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,199
  • Kloppite
Re: Biscuits
« Reply #450 on: Yesterday at 12:31:32 pm »
I'm going to try & make some shortbread,  i'm just going to use this recipe & just add milk chocolate.

 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xhq-EVufDzM

 
Logged
who the fuck is baldrick?

Online A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,932
Re: Biscuits
« Reply #451 on: Yesterday at 12:54:39 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Yesterday at 11:23:05 am
You need the Samie slapped outta ya pronto.

Thats the sorta shit he posts and calls it Fascinating

He drinks that yellow stuff in tins. Hes an idiot

A Merry Christmas to you Capon ya filthy animal :P

(we all know you love a party ring or two)
Logged

Online Ernie Clicker

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,907
Re: Biscuits
« Reply #452 on: Yesterday at 02:50:35 pm »
Quote from: Claire's Christmas Ornament Large Bauble Necklace - 50% off on December 22, 2024, 03:30:09 pm
M&S snowballs are upsettingly addictive. More two bite size than the tunnocks size but thicker chocolate.
Claire are they the ones with coconut in? If so they shouldn't be allowed in the shops, coconut is disgusting and not even edible.
Logged

Offline Claire's Christmas Ornament Large Bauble Necklace - 50% off

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,423
Re: Biscuits
« Reply #453 on: Yesterday at 03:03:04 pm »
Quote from: Ernie Clicker on Yesterday at 02:50:35 pm
Claire are they the ones with coconut in? If so they shouldn't be allowed in the shops, coconut is disgusting and not even edible.

Get out.

They're chocolate covered marshmallow with coconut on the outside for the snow, you heathen.
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,735
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Biscuits
« Reply #454 on: Yesterday at 03:10:02 pm »
Quote from: Ernie Clicker on Yesterday at 02:50:35 pm
Claire are they the ones with coconut in? If so they shouldn't be allowed in the shops, coconut is disgusting and not even edible.
haha You dont like anything you thats nice. You prolly only eat sprouts and anchovies all day and ya arse smells like Tina Malones feet.

If it was a bag of fucking coconut crisps youd eat them ya deviant

Logged

Offline Claire's Christmas Ornament Large Bauble Necklace - 50% off

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,423
Re: Biscuits
« Reply #455 on: Yesterday at 03:20:14 pm »
I've just realised this means you won't have tried a caramel log and I feel sorry for you.
Logged

Offline Ah Fruck Christmas

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,677
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: Biscuits
« Reply #456 on: Yesterday at 06:48:24 pm »
Quote from: Sir Capon of Debaser on Yesterday at 03:10:02 pm
You prolly only eat sprouts and anchovies all day and ya arse smells like Tina Malones feet.


The single most surreal, obscure, and consequently scathing mockery I've ever heard...

Capon is in Chrimbo form... ;D
Logged
'I reckon we'll win the League 24/25 and you can quote me on that.' -- El Tel...

Online Ernie Clicker

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,907
Re: Biscuits
« Reply #457 on: Yesterday at 07:29:09 pm »
Quote from: Claire's Christmas Ornament Large Bauble Necklace - 50% off on Yesterday at 03:20:14 pm
I've just realised this means you won't have tried a caramel log and I feel sorry for you.
I've just googled them. The images didn't even come with a vomit warning.
Isn't this supposed to be the yummy biscuit thread not something from an I'm a celeb trial.
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,735
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Biscuits
« Reply #458 on: Yesterday at 07:42:41 pm »
Quote from: Ernie Clicker on Yesterday at 07:29:09 pm
I've just googled them. The images didn't even come with a vomit warning.
Isn't this supposed to be the yummy biscuit thread not something from an I'm a celeb trial.
Where you get your Kangaroo Dick Malted Milk Hobnobs John? Aldi sell em by the eggs with the fancy cake stuff?
Logged

Offline Santas robbed me shorts

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,382
Re: Biscuits
« Reply #459 on: Yesterday at 08:00:50 pm »
Quote from: Ernie Clicker on Yesterday at 07:29:09 pm
I've just googled them. The images didn't even come with a vomit warning.
Isn't this supposed to be the yummy biscuit thread not something from an I'm a celeb trial.

I eat all the Bounty chocolates out of the celebrations tub and those snowballs are lovely.

Mind you, I also put jam on cornflakes and weetabix, dip toast in a mug of tea and crisps in beer and put curry on fish so I'm a wrong un
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Offline Elf MoFo

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,198
Re: Biscuits
« Reply #460 on: Yesterday at 08:03:27 pm »
Quote from: Ernie Clicker on Yesterday at 07:29:09 pm
I've just googled them. The images didn't even come with a vomit warning.
Isn't this supposed to be the yummy biscuit thread not something from an I'm a celeb trial.

Fuck me John, your taste in biscuits is as bad as your taste in crisps. I bet Tepid hates coconut as well, the weirdo.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,870
Re: Biscuits
« Reply #461 on: Yesterday at 08:31:26 pm »
Didn't think the Biscuit thread of all places would I get my arse handed to me.  :D
Logged

Offline Rhingle Bells

  • Rhisuscitated
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,127
Re: Biscuits
« Reply #462 on: Yesterday at 08:45:58 pm »
Quote from: Claire's Christmas Ornament Large Bauble Necklace - 50% off on December 22, 2024, 03:30:09 pm
M&S snowballs are upsettingly addictive. More two bite size than the tunnocks size but thicker chocolate.

I bought a tub of these and a tub of the fudge pretzel things on Saturday and I've almost finished them already. FFS. They're incredible. I wish I'd never found them.

Quote from: Ernie Clicker on Yesterday at 02:50:35 pm
Claire are they the ones with coconut in? If so they shouldn't be allowed in the shops, coconut is disgusting and not even edible.

This is your worst take on anything, ever!
Logged
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say 'We're Liverpool'. - Bill Shankly

Online Ernie Clicker

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,907
Re: Biscuits
« Reply #463 on: Yesterday at 10:55:12 pm »
Yus are all disgusting  ;D  I can't believe anyone would even spend christmas with any of you.


You probably all munch coconut sweets while watching the Kings speech.
Logged

Offline Sir Capon of Debaser

  • #SAUSAGES Pheasant plucking, midget chucking, jazz sax blowing, wannabe mod who'd like to be Danny Dyer's Bitch but too scared to ask in public for a name change, the pussy.....would gladly do one for mouth. Adores cats! RAWK Factor Winner 1897.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,735
  • Golly! An Alien Judge!
    • https://murderouskaburdacus.bandcamp.com/
Re: Biscuits
« Reply #464 on: Yesterday at 11:03:37 pm »
 ;D

Hope Claire n Rhi join forces an batter your custom title ;D
Logged

Online Ernie Clicker

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,907
Re: Biscuits
« Reply #465 on: Yesterday at 11:09:14 pm »
 ;D
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,199
  • Kloppite
Re: Biscuits
« Reply #466 on: Today at 06:14:36 am »
WTF have i just read on this page & on a biscuit thread too. :lmao
Logged
who the fuck is baldrick?

Offline Ghost of christmas RAWK

  • RAWK snitch. Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,046
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Biscuits
« Reply #467 on: Today at 06:25:07 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 06:14:36 am
WTF have i just read on this page & on a biscuit thread too. :lmao
It is a bit hard to digest ive always thought
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,199
  • Kloppite
Re: Biscuits
« Reply #468 on: Today at 06:35:00 am »
Quote from: Ghost of christmas RAWK on Today at 06:25:07 am
It is a bit hard to digest ive always thought

No need to milk [chocolate] it. ;D
Logged
who the fuck is baldrick?

Offline Ziltoid

  • Grass. See you at next year's panto (oh no you won't!). Carrot-topped Phallic Snowman Extraordinaire.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,583
  • Scrubbers
Re: Biscuits
« Reply #469 on: Today at 08:02:58 am »
I'm with John on the coconut debate, fucking rank.  Bounty's are the worst.
Logged

Offline Claire's Christmas Ornament Large Bauble Necklace - 50% off

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,423
Re: Biscuits
« Reply #470 on: Today at 08:38:14 am »
Quote from: Rhingle Bells on Yesterday at 08:45:58 pm
I bought a tub of these and a tub of the fudge pretzel things on Saturday and I've almost finished them already. FFS. They're incredible. I wish I'd never found them.

fudge and pretzel sounds dangerous. I've not got the tub, they're in a pack with a very firm numbering of 8 so I can see how much damage has been done. I also bought the chocolate covered custard creams, extra peloton rides have been scheduled ;D
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,292
Re: Biscuits
« Reply #471 on: Today at 08:39:44 am »
Shortbread, and all their variations. Again, cant be beat.
Logged

Online Ernie Clicker

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,907
Re: Biscuits
« Reply #472 on: Today at 08:40:47 am »
Quote from: Ziltoid on Today at 08:02:58 am
I'm with John on the coconut debate, fucking rank.  Bounty's are the worst.
One amazing thing about this country Ziltoid mate is the wide variation of biscuits and chocolate bars. You just don't get the choice in other countries.
So how and why the fuckerty-fuck would any sane person walk in to a shop and buy a bounty  ;D
Logged

Online AlphaDelta

  • Creepy, geeky, recidivist hose-spotter, checking out the size of your engine as we speak......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,508
  • People's Republic of Liverpool
Re: Biscuits
« Reply #473 on: Today at 08:43:18 am »
Chocolate Hobnobs or Jammie Dodgers - case closed. Aaaand they don't smell of Tina Malone's trotters!  ;D
Logged
"I ask that you believe in this team and believe that together we can achieve great things."

Offline Claire's Christmas Ornament Large Bauble Necklace - 50% off

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,423
Re: Biscuits
« Reply #474 on: Today at 08:46:51 am »
who the fuck is Tina Malone?
Logged

Online The Christmas Tree Angel

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,460
  • IFWT
Re: Biscuits
« Reply #475 on: Today at 08:48:13 am »
I absolutely love Bounty Bars.  My favourite by a country mile.
Logged
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Offline Claire's Christmas Ornament Large Bauble Necklace - 50% off

  • RAWK Staff.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,423
Re: Biscuits
« Reply #476 on: Today at 08:48:37 am »
Quote from: Ernie Clicker on Today at 08:40:47 am
One amazing thing about this country Ziltoid mate is the wide variation of biscuits and chocolate bars. You just don't get the choice in other countries.
So how and why the fuckerty-fuck would any sane person walk in to a shop and buy a bounty  ;D

ME! I loved the dark chocolate ones as well. Holland and Barrett sell a bar which is the inside of the bounty without the chocolate.
Logged

Online A weatherfield winter wonderland

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 117,709
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Biscuits
« Reply #477 on: Today at 09:03:05 am »
Quote from: Claire's Christmas Ornament Large Bauble Necklace - 50% off on Today at 08:48:37 am
ME! I loved the dark chocolate ones as well. Holland and Barrett sell a bar which is the inside of the bounty without the chocolate.

Wheres the fun in that?!
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 7 8 9 10 11 [12]   Go Up
« previous next »
 