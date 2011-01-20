« previous next »
Author Topic: Biscuits  (Read 16727 times)

Re: Biscuits
« Reply #240 on: September 25, 2022, 04:57:50 pm »
Quote from: Samie on September 25, 2022, 04:09:24 pm
Devoured half a packet of Crinkle Cut biscuits in the morning for breakfast today.  ;D

Did you become half a man after half a biscuit?
Re: Biscuits
« Reply #241 on: October 12, 2022, 02:23:35 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on September 25, 2022, 04:37:02 pm
I had to stop the Mrs buying Lotus,they're worse than crack.
The Lotus spread is crack for Kids, had to stop buying that, was a daily breakfast for them on toast.

Just had Covid and devoured a full pack of dark Chocolate digestives over 2 days when i was starting to feel a bit better, was disgusted with myself.



Re: Biscuits
« Reply #242 on: October 21, 2022, 08:48:16 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on October 12, 2022, 02:23:35 pm
Just had Covid and devoured a full pack of dark Chocolate digestives over 2 days when i was starting to feel a bit better, was disgusted with myself.

Over 2 days is pretty impressive will power as far as I'm concerned. If I open a packet of pretty much anything it isn't seeing the next morning.
Re: Biscuits
« Reply #243 on: October 21, 2022, 11:37:17 am »
Quote from: Grobbelrevell on October 21, 2022, 08:48:16 am
Over 2 days is pretty impressive will power as far as I'm concerned. If I open a packet of pretty much anything it isn't seeing the next morning.

asda's own digestives are alright and a pack will last me a week - an 11 o'clock treat
Re: Biscuits
« Reply #244 on: November 19, 2023, 10:33:18 pm »
Those Pick Ups are good arent they?

M&S chocolatey rounds possibly dethroned for me, for these.
Re: Biscuits
« Reply #245 on: November 19, 2023, 11:05:27 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on November 19, 2023, 10:33:18 pm
Those Pick Ups are good arent they?

Absolutely, gorgeous biscuits.
Re: Biscuits
« Reply #246 on: Yesterday at 10:59:54 am »
Club biscuits, I only ever see orange or mint. I like the fruit ones but haven't seen those for years.
Re: Biscuits
« Reply #247 on: Yesterday at 11:05:10 am »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on November 19, 2023, 10:33:18 pm
Those Pick Ups are good arent they?

M&S chocolatey rounds possibly dethroned for me, for these.
Those are amazing.

Even better when put in the fridge.
Re: Biscuits
« Reply #248 on: Yesterday at 12:12:13 pm »
I actually think M&S are quietly under the radar for biscuits.

Those chocolatey rounds, the butter double chocolate chunk cookies and their own milk chocolate digestives are top 5 for me I think.

The digestives are incredible. There is an oatyness and butteryness to that biscuit that is just incredible!
Re: Biscuits
« Reply #249 on: Yesterday at 12:14:14 pm »
I'm jumping on the Pick Ups bandwagon, they're brilliant.  The bigger ones not so much, but those little biscuits are a delight.  They're like a harder Viennese.
Re: Biscuits
« Reply #250 on: Yesterday at 12:17:20 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Yesterday at 12:12:13 pm
I actually think M&S are quietly under the radar for biscuits.

Those chocolatey rounds, the butter double chocolate chunk cookies and their own milk chocolate digestives are top 5 for me I think.

The digestives are incredible. There is an oatyness and butteryness to that biscuit that is just incredible!

That sounds like a quote from one of Partridges autobiographies. :D But Im keen to try them now. Praise indeed.
Re: Biscuits
« Reply #251 on: Yesterday at 01:34:15 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Yesterday at 11:05:10 am
Those are amazing.

Even better when put in the fridge.

I am of the view that all chocolate should be in the fridge

They are also amazing biscuits
Re: Biscuits
« Reply #252 on: Yesterday at 01:57:56 pm »
the best biscuits I've ever had are the chocolate covered shortbreads from hotel chocolat, just brace yourself for the price.
Re: Biscuits
« Reply #253 on: Yesterday at 01:59:39 pm »
I had some cranberry and ginger cookies over Christmas which were to die for.  :D
Re: Biscuits
« Reply #254 on: Yesterday at 09:41:14 pm »
Chocolate Hob Nobs 75p in Aldi .  Weirdos .
Re: Biscuits
« Reply #255 on: Yesterday at 09:47:15 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Yesterday at 12:12:13 pm
I actually think M&S are quietly under the radar for biscuits.

Those chocolatey rounds, the butter double chocolate chunk cookies and their own milk chocolate digestives are top 5 for me I think.

The digestives are incredible. There is an oatyness and butteryness to that biscuit that is just incredible!
The M&S Pistachio & Almond cookies are ridiculously good, i think those are my #1 non Chocolate biscuits.
Re: Biscuits
« Reply #256 on: Today at 10:41:01 am »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Yesterday at 12:12:13 pm
I actually think M&S are quietly under the radar for biscuits.

Those chocolatey rounds, the butter double chocolate chunk cookies and their own milk chocolate digestives are top 5 for me I think.

The digestives are incredible. There is an oatyness and butteryness to that biscuit that is just incredible!

M&S have better ingredients in their food. Foxs in Uttoxeter make all the biscuits for some of the big Supermarkets, I know they do Tesco, Aldi and M&S. M&S gets the best chocolate and butter in theirs.

One December quite a few years ago, I was at a factory that made cakes, picking up a trailer load of mince pies for Aldi or Lidl, they made them all for every Supermarket. I asked whats the differences if they make them all and was told its the recipe, each Shop has their own and every shop uses margarine in all their recipies, except Marks, who insist on nothing but butter.

Re: Biscuits
« Reply #257 on: Today at 07:28:33 pm »
Those ANZAC biscuits Sainsburys used to sell.
Re: Biscuits
« Reply #258 on: Today at 07:34:32 pm »
Quote from: kesey on Yesterday at 09:41:14 pm
Chocolate Hob Nobs 75p in Aldi .  Weirdos .

Can't beat them mate 👍
Re: Biscuits
« Reply #259 on: Today at 07:56:14 pm »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on Yesterday at 10:59:54 am
Club biscuits, I only ever see orange or mint. I like the fruit ones but haven't seen those for years.
think they only do mint and orange now plus a new salted caramel one, orange for me every day of the week though
Re: Biscuits
« Reply #260 on: Today at 08:10:36 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 07:56:14 pm
think they only do mint and orange now plus a new salted caramel one, orange for me every day of the week though
There's all sorts come in salted caramel flavour these days.  I'm not happy.  :(
Re: Biscuits
« Reply #261 on: Today at 08:17:35 pm »
Jacobs sponsored our school attendance awards, used to get a certificate and be handed a club biscuit and I always ended up with a fucking orange one ;D
Re: Biscuits
« Reply #262 on: Today at 08:33:58 pm »
OK, I've just went to the Jacobs site looking for my Fruit Clubs and it looks like they have abandoned them.

This shows only 4 different flavours, no fruit and no salted caramel either.   >:(

https://jacobs.ie/sweet-treats/
Re: Biscuits
« Reply #263 on: Today at 08:36:08 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 08:17:35 pm
Jacobs sponsored our school attendance awards, used to get a certificate and be handed a club biscuit and I always ended up with a fucking orange one ;D

Better than a cracker!

Were the fruit ones in a purple wrapper?
Re: Biscuits
« Reply #264 on: Today at 08:43:26 pm »
Club Wafer = Pale blue wrapper
Club Milk = Red wrapper with the queen of clubs
Club Plain = Green wrapper with a picture of a golf ball
Club Orange = Orange wrapper with a picture of an orange
Club Fruit = Purple wrapper with a picture of a bunch of grapes
Club Mint = Dark Green wrapper with a picture of a Mint leaf

https://nostalgiacentral.com/pop-culture/food-drink/jacobs-club/

