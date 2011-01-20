I actually think M&S are quietly under the radar for biscuits.



Those chocolatey rounds, the butter double chocolate chunk cookies and their own milk chocolate digestives are top 5 for me I think.



The digestives are incredible. There is an oatyness and butteryness to that biscuit that is just incredible!



M&S have better ingredients in their food. Foxs in Uttoxeter make all the biscuits for some of the big Supermarkets, I know they do Tesco, Aldi and M&S. M&S gets the best chocolate and butter in theirs.One December quite a few years ago, I was at a factory that made cakes, picking up a trailer load of mince pies for Aldi or Lidl, they made them all for every Supermarket. I asked whats the differences if they make them all and was told its the recipe, each Shop has their own and every shop uses margarine in all their recipies, except Marks, who insist on nothing but butter.