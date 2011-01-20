« previous next »
Re: Biscuits
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 01:40:20 pm
Have they changed? Maybe a bit more plastic tasting but they weren't amazing to start with :P

Do Farleys Rusks count?

Maybe its a false memory, but besides being bigger, they were deffo a lot tastier when I was a kid.

I loved it when we had kids and I could nick their rusks ;D
Re: Biscuits
If you like custard creams Tesco do a rhubarb and custard cream, very authentic taste. 

Another favourite has been the McVities range of flavours in their chocolate digestives, strawberry cheesecake being particularly moreish.
Re: Biscuits
Quote from: rawcusk8 on March  2, 2021, 07:53:44 pm
Loving these right now but the bastards are elusive, been going Tesco and Lidl on the regular but theyre never in stock.
If you fancy an online shop Ocado are doing those at 3 for £3, including the chocolate chip and caramel.
Re: Biscuits
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:37:09 pm

I p-p-p--picked up a pack of Penguins about a year ago. Used to love them as a kid.

They were rubbish. The chocolate coating now is about a nanometre think and the biscuit too bitter.

My verdict: shite


Do they still have the jokes on? Asking for a friend called Nick.
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Biscuits
Quote from: Buck Pete on March  6, 2021, 04:57:11 pm
Garibaldi.  Italian revolutionary, ends up as a type of biscuit.

The number of biscuits that are named after revolutionaries

You've got your Garibaldi of course.
You've got your Bourbon
and then there's the Peek Freans Trotsky Assortment.

Alexei Sayle.

I don't mind a Garibaldi to be fair
Re: Biscuits
Re: Biscuits
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 01:40:20 pm
Have they changed? Maybe a bit more plastic tasting but they weren't amazing to start with :P

Do Farleys Rusks count?
I was going to mention Rusks the last week but held off. ;D

They are amazing.
Re: Biscuits
Quote from: BJ on Today at 02:21:21 pm
If you like custard creams Tesco do a rhubarb and custard cream, very authentic taste. 

Another favourite has been the McVities range of flavours in their chocolate digestives, strawberry cheesecake being particularly moreish.

One of my favourite gaming memories is eating milk chocolate hob nobs whilst playing Elite. Not least because I could metabolise it off.
