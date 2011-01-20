Have they changed? Maybe a bit more plastic tasting but they weren't amazing to start with Do Farleys Rusks count?
Loving these right now but the bastards are elusive, been going Tesco and Lidl on the regular but theyre never in stock.
I p-p-p--picked up a pack of Penguins about a year ago. Used to love them as a kid.They were rubbish. The chocolate coating now is about a nanometre think and the biscuit too bitter. My verdict: shite
Garibaldi. Italian revolutionary, ends up as a type of biscuit.The number of biscuits that are named after revolutionariesYou've got your Garibaldi of course.You've got your Bourbonand then there's the Peek Freans Trotsky Assortment.
Alexei Sayle.I don't mind a Garibaldi to be fair
If you like custard creams Tesco do a rhubarb and custard cream, very authentic taste. Another favourite has been the McVities range of flavours in their chocolate digestives, strawberry cheesecake being particularly moreish.
Page created in 0.089 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.42]