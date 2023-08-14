I am in a very weird place with football right now. There is so much I hate about it, and it's even impacting on my love for LFC.
The digusting amounts of money, the complete lack of financial regulation, the distortion of competition, the footballing authorities that don't even pretend to care about fans, the expense, the difficulty of getting tickets, the commercialisation of everything, the distance between fans and super star players who are happy to gobble up Saudi money at the first flash of ankle, twitter armies, general internet fandom and all the hangers on.
Football is so far from all the stories I grew up with of football from a bygone era, and even though I was brought up with commericalisation it had not hit anywhere near the heights it is now at. The Saudi thing feels like a real nail in the coffin - to the extent I didn't even bother watching our first game of the season for the first time ever.
I live abroad now and even though it's always said with the best of intentions, I despair whenever anyone tells me they HAVE to go to Anfield once in their life. I just think one more tourist taking up a seat for crazy money expecting to be entertained by some mythical atmosphere that won't materialise, and LFC one step further away from the city that made it. Maybe that's unfair - but it's just the way I feel.
All that said, I know I'll get sucked back into watching us this season. Part of my distance from football is that I am now geographically distant from my mates, family and footballing routines. I know as soon as I visit home I'll be desperate to get to a pub to watch the football - maybe even scratch a ticket from somewhere if there's one going. The sport itself is still as exciting as ever, even if the romance is dead.
Aussie Rules is appealing to me now. Used to watch it for a while years ago. What happens when the season ends? Like if I wanted to watch it are there lower leagues or tournaments to see so I can to get my fix? I suppose I might be able to watch this season from the start in order to be ready for next?
I spent a year in Melbourne and used to love going to the Aussie Rules. But what really sold it for me is when me and my mate, on a spur-of-the-moment decision, stopped off at the MCG on the way home from work to watch one of the playoff finals. Hawthorn-Geelong, AUS$20 in, bought the tickets on the door for a packed-out 100,000 strong MCG with a great atmosphere (amazing game too with a last minute winner).
There was a time when you could do that for top flight English football, but those days are long gone and I never got to experience them.
Edit: Just saw this post:
I agree with everything Yorky says above, and should caveat my unrequited desire to bin football with the sad fact that football has become a mostly solitary and online pursuit for me since returning to Australia, then moving away from the suburb where I played a couple of seasons, then having kids, etc. If I was still meeting the gang at the pub to watch nearly every match, there's no way I'd give that up even if we were rebranded as the Riyadh Reds.
This has also been my experience since departing for Spain.