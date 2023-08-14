The game is fucked.



Name another sport where cheating/playacting on the pitch has become so endemic that nobody even mentions that its quite weird when a grown man, who is also a highly trained athlete, can experience so much pain from a minor collision that he has to writhe around on the ground screaming.



His injuries are apparently so significant, that the only known cure is for one of his mates to kick the ball out of play. Miraculously, he will then recover completely, although he will of course have to wince and limp a bit when he takes his first two steps after getting up. Thereafter, he is able to run around again like a spring chicken.



His manager will consider that his player was "entitled" to fall over because he "felt contact".



Fans will scream for a yellow card. Unless it happens to a "cheating bastard" on the other team.



Then they bring in a concussion protocol, which is immediately used as another way of cheating. "Oh my team's under pressure and holding on to a one nil, so all I have to do is collapse after a routine header and the game will stop for five mins while they examine me. Best thing is they wont even make me go off the pitch to have a doctor examine me like they do in every other sport in the world, because they all know there's nothing actually wrong with me".



Fans will scream for a yellow card. Unless it happens to a "good honest defender" on their team.



Then there's:



The cost

The inept officiating

The corrupt administrators

The billionaire and/or despotic owners

The obscene wages

The sports washing

The modern day football fan, and his love of all things bantz.

The football punditry circus [life is far, far too fucking short]

The kick off times



Other than that its boss.



I turned by back on it all during H&G. Haven't spent a single penny on the club since. Dont miss it, and have saved myself thousands of pounds, which I've used to buy stuff and experiences which make me happy in the way that footy used to.



Don't even go out me way to watch on the telly now. Made us all a nice roast dinner on Sunday when the Chelsea game was on. Genuinely wasn't arsed. The powers that be have let certain clubs run roughshod over the rules, and without a level[ish] playing field, sport becomes pointless because there's no competitive element if teams are able to simply ignore the financial rules and win everything.



Its a shame because Liverpool was a massive thing in my life for many years, and a source of huge pride that my team from my city was one that everyone else was jealous of. And we did it all when the financial playing field was level. That's why we never won everything every season. And that was ok.



Bottom line is that football is now as boring and predictable as it is depressing and dishonest.



I'll never go back to watching.



