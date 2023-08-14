Ive been becoming more and more disillusioned with football for a long, long time.



A part of me genuinely thinks that this is the reset that football needs (Saudi Arabia) to put those who evidently only care about money over the love of the working mans game, trading morales and values for the regime we all know. One thing that football is compared to other sports is non-monopolised, its not like Golf with PGA and Liv for example, the game will live on professionally because of the sheer volume of clubs, supporters and teams.



I have spent the last ten years at grassroots level and the impact of money is there to be seen all over the place, there are teams not even near the conference that are having to now deal with players with agents and Ive gone from coaching kids with pure love for the game to adults now taking their kids to expensive one-to-ones before theyve turned five with Instagram profiles for their beloved children in hope of living their own dreams through the eyes of their children and earning the salaries that they cant. The whole game is truly fucked, yet, Ill go to some of these non league games where the money is evident but the quality is much higher than ten years ago and you can stand next to the pitch with a pint in your hand, no VAR and discussing shot decisions rather and forgetting about them rather than seeing multiple people look at the same thing twice or three times and still rule incorrectly in what can only be deemed as pre-mediated - its the closest thing remaining in my opinion to actual game that we all know.



The football and general sporting world is extremely bleak as it stands in front of us, but fortunately for us I believe that football is too much to fall victim to the same problem as other sports and if it does I truly believe that we will stand up as fans not to be a part of any such future regime, even if other clubs accept it and break away one would hope we stand our ground and maybe we see a game closer to what we expect in England, yes it might not be as rich, yes we might not have world class players but wed have something and take part in something that resembles a game we genuinely appreciate.