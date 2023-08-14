I didn't really know where to put this as it wasn't really suitable for most threads and would be quickly lost in the transfer thread. It's just a tin foil hat rambling and isn't true at all - but the fact it even popped into my head is, I think, emblematic of where football is right now.
The rumours of Saudi targeting Ali are, of course, BS. But then I had this vision of Saudi clubs making offers for our players that they or us couldn't refuse; and then on the flip side I saw sportswashers hoovering up elite talent - sometimes even only potential
elite talent - on long contracts and wages that we can't possibly hope to match.
And then it popped into my head: having good money to spend on players is pointless if we can't spend the money. And if we can't realistically compete for the top talent, we tend to hold onto our money. It's as if our own business model was being weaponised against us.
When you see the basket case club that is Chelsea, treating signings and even potential signings with such contempt, and yet players are still willing to join them? Then it seems to me that no matter how good the player is, he's happy to cash in his career now. Money matters more than memories.
I'm sure they will make memories - eventually these clubs will stumble across something that works, a team that clicks. But for us... we're left to face the prospect of paying stupid money for scraps. A world where a Ricky Lambert would cost £35m.
At some point, we will give up. We'll except top eight because we've been relentlessly priced out of the market, and the risk to reward ratio becomes unsustainable. It's all very bleak and looks set to get bleaker.
I don't know if we're being deliberately targeted, but I do know most rival fans won't miss us, and revel in our misfortune. Turning LFC into a punchbag seems to be a pretty sure fire way of getting on the good side of a lot of people in the game.
It's beyond banter; it's hate. And I don't have any time for it. After Klopp, I don't know what I might do.